Possibility Of Normal Winter Temps Provide Relief For Natural Gas Prices

EOS estimates for April 2017 will now solidly be around the five-year average.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices held up relatively strong yesterday finishing mostly flat as bearish weekend weather model updates failed to push prices below $3/MMBtu. The outlook wasn't as grim as the implied drop in GWHDD projected. GEFS had normal temperatures returning after February 15th, and as a result, we saw gas prices held above $3/MMBtu.

During the weekend, weather models also continuously showed signature blocking patterns developing over Greenland. Historical data had shown that similar set-ups resulted in below normal temps across the US.

Source: Michael Ventrice

This pattern sets up for the latest 11-15 day outlook below.

Source: Michael Ventrice

Given where the consensus pegged natural gas storage draw for the week ending 2/24, we could see some bullish revisions if there is more certainty around this forecast. So far, the blocking pattern is projected to stay, and the risk of cold returning to the US for the end of February is favored.

Most EOS estimates now peg natural gas storage around the five-year average by April. The result of the warm Winter has eliminated the risk that US natural gas storage goes substantially below the five-year average as we had first predicted. However, our newly revised natural gas thesis continues to point to a bullish long-term trend despite GWHDD being 20% lower than the 10-year average for the next two weeks.

Overall, the latest forecast shows some relief for heating demand for the back half of February. Given how bearish heating demand is already projected, we could continue to see some relief in natural gas prices.

8-14 Day Outlook

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.