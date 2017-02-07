Microcap Scynexis' Antifungal Treatments Have Outsized Potential

Biggest risk is the possibility of negative data, as SCY-078 is the company's primary asset. Also, dilution by year end is expected.

Shares of Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) are down over 40% in the past year, although it appears the bottom might be in around the $3 mark.

The company is focused on developing lead asset SCY-078, a triterpene glucan synthase inhibitor that is the first of a new class of anti-fungal treatments. It has the added convenience of being administered by IV or orally and a strong safety profile, as it is not associated with renal and CNS toxicities, as well as holds a low risk for drug on drug interactions. SCY-078 targets synthesis of β-(1,3)-glucan in the fungal cell wall (absent in humans), and thus are are limited off-target effects and no cross-resistance with Azoles.

Figure 2: Evolution of systemic antifungal landscape (source: company presentation)

While much of the public, newspapers, and government focus is on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, another under the radar looming concern fungal infections that are increasingly becoming resistant to treatment. An example of this is fungal infection Candida auris, which is just starting to come into the public crosshairs as in some cases it's become resistant to all three classes of treatment.

SCY-078 is being developed in multiple indications, including invasive candidiasis (IC), invasive aspergillosis, and recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVc). In the United States there are an estimated 98000 cases of IC annually, 46000 cases of invasive aspergillosis, and 370000 cases of rVVc. In the first two conditions currently approved drugs of the echinocandins and azoles classes are running up revenues of over $500 million. SCY-078 could find its niche here due to its safety profile, convenience of oral dosing, and growing resistance to current treatments.

In a phase 2 trial in IC the 750mg oral dose achieved target exposure at a steady state and met its efficacy measure. There were no serious drug related adverse events (NYSE:AES), and a higher amount of GI events took place in patients taking fluconazole (43%) than patients taking the company's treatment (29%).

A phase 2 study in rVVc resulted in a high cure rate of around 80% and microbiological eradication rate of nearly 70%. The drug was as effective as fluconazole in achieving a therapeutic cure, with no serious AEs or discontinuations.

In November the company reported cash and equivalents of $58.4 million, which includes a $15 million loan from Solar Capital. If we assume a cash burn of $7 to $10 million, the company should be seeking funding by the end of the year and probably a bit sooner, whether by non dilutive means or a possible secondary offering.

Other relatively recent news includes the completion of the succesful identification of a dosing regimen and IV formulation that management plans to utilize in upcoming clinical trials after concluding ongoing FDA discussions. Also, longer term toxicology studies demonstrated the strong safety profile of the treatment. In October the company announced that two additional drug-drug interaction studies highlighted the low potential for certain drug to drug interactions, which should help differentiate SCY-078 from the azole class of antifungals.

To conclude, with a market capitalization fo around $75 million and taking into account the company's cash position, SCY-078 is receiving a small fraction of the value I believe it deserves to be assigned. The company is highly undervalued, as the drug candidate has the potential to become a best in class antifungal treatment that could generate over $500 million in revenue in initially targeted lead indications (very conservative estimate in my opinion).

Several well-known institutional healthcare funds I keep track of, including Broadfin, Deerfield, and Baker Brothers also hold significant positions, which could be taken as a positive sign as well.

With additional early phase data coming soon, the outcome of FDA discussions to be made known in the near term, the initiation of a phase 2 IC study in the first quarter, and fourth quarter topline results from a phase 2 study comparing IV/oral SCY-078 to standard of care, the story is just starting to play out but I believe early investors will be rewarded.

While near term upside is quite possible, I'd categorize the stock of this small biotech company as a medium to longer term investment. We could definitely see a significant runup into data at the end of the year, at which point investors could take some risk off of the table prior to readout. I for one, wouldn't be opposed to doing just that strategy, keeping a small speculative position for the longer term as I believe there's a lot of upside if management continues to execute and SCY-078 continues to prove its superiority compared to other antifungal treatments.

As SCY-078 is the primary asset of the company, I see quite a bit of downside with the only cushion being the cash position (and even then it's not uncommon to see biotechs valued much less than their cash reserves as investors lose faith in management). Other risks include regulatory, as the outcome of discussions with the FDA remain to be seen. As stated before, I could see dilutive raise occuring near the end of the year, if management does the intelligent thing they'll do so before the data readout.

