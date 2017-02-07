How Will Trump Affect Markets?

If you don't know why markets are going higher then buy until you figure it out.

Based on all the "bad news" we've seen, markets have not budged. Generally, when markets don't go down on bad news, they are going higher.

Let's Review Some Events That Should Have Had Markets Lower

If markets were following politics, they would have been down a long time ago.

The Election of Donald Trump

Famous prognosticators called for a 5-10% crash if Donald Trump was elected. After markets took an overnight swoon after the elections they turned around by the open to start their breakout move.

Trying to start a trade war with China

President Trump has threatened plenty of times to call China a currency manipulator. China has returned harsh words going as far as threatening all-out war. The markets haven't really budged.

Calling Japan currency manipulators

Last week, President Trump said:

"You look at what China's doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years. They - they play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies."

In other times, this could have been a major hit to markets. Jawboning about currencies can lead to a currency war. That can destabilize markets. Markets haven't really budged.

Travel Ban

The world stood still for a few days wondering what's going to happen to travel. If people stop moving so easily air travel could slow. Markets held up.

President Trump said the dollar is too high

Most investors associate strong US markets with a strong dollar. The president's calls to make the dollar weaker did not hit equity markets.

Threatening war and sanctions against Iran

This could have been a major threat to the economy by surprising oil prices higher. Putting Iran "on notice" and Iran testing missiles could have easily hit markets. Markets didn't budge.

We may have missed a few other events that could have just as easily rattled markets. But they all did not.

But Still The Market Is Up

Market, up in the face of many political challenges, tells us that it is not moving on politics. If it were, it would be much lower. The market is moving on something else and it's moving higher.

There are two main points.

"Action" is incredible. We need to figure out why the market is moving up?

Action

When you expect one move in markets and the other happens that tells you it's going in that direction. When everyone says short a stock and it doesn't go down on news which way will it go, it will go up.

We have the same setup with this market. No matter who says markets are going down on geopolitics markets go up. That is called good "action." Action is the trader's study how markets respond to news. These markets are acting great to terrible news. That is "good action."

Why is the market going up?

The second point to figure out is why the market is going up. We learned from the famous trader Mark Fisher who wrote Logical Trader that, when you don't know why markets are going up, stay long until you figure it out.

In this case, however, you do have a few factors that you can point to for the rise in markets.

Low rates Low inflation Economies picking up globally as the BOJ and ECB have mentioned

That is not a terrible scenario.

Trump Keeping People Skeptics

Because President Trump is unorthodox in his approach to politics he's keeping many investors sidelined expecting the next tweet-crash. There is a major reason investors still don't want to enter markets.

As we've seen with the travel ban, the US is a system of checks and balances, President Trump will get some measures to pass and some he will not. The system is protecting against black swans to some degree.

If political gridlock comes to pass, tax cuts, fiscal spending and legislative roll-back expectations could be disappointed. That said, if government is busy with itself, markets can focus on easy monetary policy, low rates, and a global pickup.

Conclusion

If markets were at the mercy of politics they'd be down long ago. They are not. That is a powerful sign called "good action." That means it can go higher on decent fundamentals.

Premium Service Price Rise March 1st. Lock In The Lower Price.

Catch market moves over the next few days and weeks. Enhance trading performance and skills. SPY, Gold, Oil and more.

Click here for a free trial of Elazar's Pro Trader on Seeking Alpha. If you liked our work scroll to the top and click "Follow."

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.