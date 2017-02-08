Kinder Morgan: Trans Mountain Project May Still Face Cancellation

What Happened?

Last week, PendragonY and I had a very informative conference call with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) investor relations. The people from Kinder Morgan on the call were David Michels and Miguel Garcia. At the start of the meeting, they made it a point to address me specifically regarding a recent article I wrote on TMEP. In the article, I stated that if the TMEP project was canceled, it would essentially sound the death knell for the company. I would like to retract that statement at this time. It would not sound the death knell for the company. The investor relations team stated the project has not gotten the final go ahead as of yet. But if it were to be canceled, it would not sound the death knell for Kinder Morgan.

Nonetheless, it would not be good news. I posit the fallout from such an announcement would not be well received by a majority of market participants. Here's why.

TMEP is most important project for Kinder Morgan

On the call, I asked which current backlog project did Kinder Morgan believe was its most important project. The answer was, of course, TMEP.

The pipeline expansion is very important to Kinder Morgan's growth and more importantly, its cash flow. Many are not aware the Trans Mountain expansion represents an increase in cash flow of six times what it currently generates on only a threefold increase in capacity.

Source: kindermorgan.com

The financial windfall for Kinder Morgan was approved by the NEB and effectively doubled the toll rates charged on the current pipeline volume. So it's very important to increasing Kinder Morgan's ability to pay down debt and increase the dividend. Presently, the project represents nearly 50% of the capital spending Kinder Morgan identified for 2018 and beyond.

Source: kindermorgan.com

The company is still in the process of pinning down more accurate figures once the final determinations are made regarding open environmental and financial agreements. The company feels confident it has sufficient demand even if the current price tag exceeds $6.8 billion CAD. Nonetheless, the investor relations team stated:

"It would certainly be a major setback, but with ground not broken yet KMI could direct most of the cash we would use for this project to other projects."

The investor relations team indicated only $600 million in sunk costs on TMEP presently. Furthermore, it stated Kinder Morgan had contracts in place with shippers to recover a portion of the costs if the project were canceled.

At this point, I asked why the company would seek a joint venture partner for TMEP if the project was so lucrative.

The investor relations team responded that the TMEP does account for nearly half its projected backlog, which represents a significant amount of risk, even for a company the size of Kinder Morgan. This got me thinking. If the shippers are lined up and ready to go and all the governmental approvals have been secured, why is this project so risky? It must have to do with the numerous legal challenges and potential backlash from environmentalists in the form of civil disobedience.

The environmental opposition is fierce

Even though the cancellation of the TMEP would not sound the death knell for the company, the environmentalist opposition states it will sound the death knell for endangered whales living in British Columbian waters. According to a recent article on the subject Kristen Monsell, a staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity in Oakland, CA, stated:

"We are significantly concerned about this project and its impact on the Southern Resident killer whales. They are already teetering on the brink of extinction and the last thing they need is hundreds of loud oil tankers carrying millions of gallons of dirty oil through their habitat. Extinction is almost a certainty."

I see this as the primary environmental bottleneck for the project. It is true that a majority of the pipe and other infrastructure on land will be placed in areas already designated with a right of way. Essentially, the company plans on twinning the pipe.

Source: transmountain.com

In fact, according to a recent article by Global News, Democracy Watch and PIPE UP Network recently filed legal documents asking the B.C. Supreme Court to overturn an environmental assessment certificate granted earlier this year for Kinder Morgan's TMEP. The petition states:

"Based on data from Elections B.C., $560,000 in political donations were made over six years to B.C.'s Liberal party by Kinder Morgan and various oil shippers interested in using the pipeline."

The petition goes on to say:

"The pipeline approval is tainted by money. A reasonable, informed and thoughtful person, after thinking about it for a while, would think that the premier and the ministers would have at least been unconsciously affected by more than $560,000 in payments to the Liberal Party of British Columbia."

I must point out that none of the allegations have been proven in court. Nonetheless, you can see that the fight is nowhere near over.

The Kinder Morgan investor relations team did not appear to be extremely concerned about the opposition to the project. It pointed out that the Burnaby Mountain protestors were handled effectively and the company's exploratory work in the area was completed without incident. This was good news, yet only the tip of the iceberg, if you ask me. So what are dividend growth and income investors to do?

Takeaway for dividend growth and income investors

I believe Kinder Morgan will complete the Trans Mountain Pipeline project at some point, yet the risk may not be worth the reward for dividend growth and income investors with the stock currently yielding merely 2.2%.

What's more, I am still not convinced the TMEP project will be the windfall it was expected to be when it is all said and done. I'm waiting for the news regarding shippers being locked in and what kind of joint venture deal for 50% of the project Kinder Morgan gets prior to starting a position. The fact that a dividend increase for 2018 is potentially on the table is very tempting. Nonetheless, the disposition of the TMEP joint venture is crucial to the company being able to achieve any such increase. I will expound on this dynamic in a future article.

The Trans Mountain project may seem like it's a lock at this point. Nonetheless, as you can see by what happened to Kinder Morgan's much heralded NED project, nothing is a certainty until the shippers are locked in. Kinder Morgan said in a statement on the NED pipeline when it was canceled:

"Despite working for more than two years and expending substantial shareholder resources, Kinder Morgan did not receive the additional commitments it expected. As a result, there are currently neither sufficient volumes, nor a reasonable expectation of securing them, to proceed with the project as it is currently configured."

The NED project was one of Kinder Morgan's key projects. KMI's East Region Natural Gas Pipelines President Kimberly S. Watson stated prior to the project being scrapped:

"Together with our shippers, we have worked hard to develop a regional solution that is a win-win for New England. Securing anchor shippers provides an important foundation for the successful development of the NED Project."

This does not set a great precedent as far as I am concerned. My confidence in Kinder Morgan's ability to bring these projects to fruition is extremely low at this point. Major projects with regulatory approval can and have been canceled in the past. For me, it is an easy pass for conservative dividend and income investors. On the other hand, if you have a high risk tolerance, this may be just the time to start a position. The stock is still down significantly from its all-time highs.

I agree with investor relations. If the TMEP is canceled, it will not be the death knell for the company. Yet, the stock may take a significant hit. I submit to you the successful completion of the project has already been priced in at this point. The stock up 47% over the past 52 weeks. We may see a large chunk of that gain vanish in short order if things start to go south for Kinder Morgan's crown jewel.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! Do you believe the Trans Mountain project will be completed? If the TMEP does get canceled, what do you believe would be the effect on the stock and/or company? Is Kinder Morgan a buy right now for dividend growth and income investors?

