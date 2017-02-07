January's Most Important Boeing News

Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) ( OTCPK:EADSF). Now there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the December report here.

Stock price in January

In January, Boeing's shares gained 4.1%, after gaining almost 3.3% a month earlier. Share prices were lifted as markets and defense are still positively reacting to Trump's Presidency and Boeing posted strong quarter results.

Commercial Orders and Market

Boeing started the year off with some order announcements of which most have already been added in Boeing's order books in December 2016. GECAS ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX airframes, while another big order came from Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet ordering 100 Boeing 737 MAX airframes. Smaller orders came from South Korean Jeju Air for 3 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 5 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for Czech Travel Service.

The order from SpiceJet is a big one, but should not be considered a luxury to Boeing. The jet maker saw Airbus winning market share in India and needed a big order to benefit from potential of the Indian aircraft market, which primarily sees growth on the domestic market.

Nigerian airline Arik Air, at last, canceled its order for the Boeing 747-8I and ordered the Boeing 787-9 instead. The cancellation does not come as a surprise as I marked the order as unlikely to be ever delivered.

Boeing's focus on services also became more clear as it announced it has reached an agreement with AirBridgeCargo to support the current and upcoming Boeing 747-8F fleet members of the cargo carrier via its Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program.

Bad news came from Bishkek, where a Boeing 747-400F freighter overshot the runway and killed 38 people. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The accident marks the 4th hull loss for a Boeing 747-400 freighters, 1 of which was caused by shifting loads and 2 of which were caused by in-flight fires of transported lithium batteries.

In other news, the deal for 80 aircraft to be ordered by Iran Air has still not been finished and things are starting to look grim for Iran and Boeing here. Boeing has emphasized the importance of the deal for US jobs, but so far there seems to be no final contract and there still is resistance from Congress. With a rocket test, Iran has acted against its own interest while many already were against Boeing signing a contract with Iran before the illegal rocket test.

With low oil prices and unpredictable moves of President Trump, the commercial aircraft division remains challenging. Quarrels with other countries about trade are unlikely to directly result in order cancellations, but could result in a deterioration of Boeing's competitive position on the market.

This, in combination with unbalanced capacity growth, is likely to make 2017 another challenging year to grow the order book.

Defense and Space

Boeing's shares were slammed around in December after Donald Trump criticized costs on the Air Force One program. As Trump focused on the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 program and the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet being used as a coin in negotiations, Boeing has had no problems with Trump's rhetoric since.

Big contract news came from a contract award from the Air Force for the tanker program. The US Air Force ordered 15 KC-46A tanker aircraft valued $2.1B, including spare engines and wing air refueling pod kits. The order is the third low-rate initial production contract for the KC-46A of which Boeing will produce 179 units for the Air Force.

In other news, Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) dropped out of the competition for winning the T-X contract, leaving only Lockheed Martin and Boeing as the bigger candidates to bid for the contract.

Conclusion

The main takeaways this month are:

Order inflow on the commercial market remains slow and I expect it to be this way in 2017.

Fate of the Iran Air order remains uncertain.

Number of competitors for the T-X program is narrowing.

