Sears Holdings: A History Of Selling Its Top Locations

While looking at Sears Holdings' (NASDAQ:SHLD) sale-leaseback transaction with CBL, I was struck by how Sears had monetized most of its unencumbered owned locations within top CBL malls. Of the nine Sears owned locations (owned as of 2013) in CBL malls with $400+ sales per square foot, Sears has now sold six, and another two are REMIC properties, leaving only one potentially owned and unencumbered location remaining for Sears. It is even uncertain whether that location is unencumbered since Sears also has pledged some of its real estate as collateral for secured loans.

Looking at other major REITs and shopping center owners results in a similar conclusion. Sears already has monetized most of its top unencumbered and owned locations. I will discuss some of that information below.

Macerich

Macerich ranks properties in groups of ten, based on sales per square foot. As shown below, all of the top properties that Sears owned at Macerich malls ended up being contributed to the Macerich Joint Venture. Most of the remaining owned properties were sold directly to Seritage (NYSE:SRG), leaving Sears with just one owned property at a Macerich mall. The Sears store at NorthPark Mall is a REMIC property and thus not immediately available to be monetized. It is also located at one of Macerich's bottom-tier malls, and thus would be of limited value anyway.

Sears also has seven leased stores at Macerich malls, although none of these are in Macerich's top 20 malls by sales per square foot.

Rank Property 2016 Status Sales Per Square Foot (2016) Group 1 Washington Square Macerich JV $972 Group 1 Los Cerritos Center Macerich JV $896 Group 2 Arrowhead Towne Center Macerich JV $751 Group 2 Vintage Faire Mall Macerich JV $704 Group 2 Kings Plaza Shopping Center Lease Ended $697 Group 2 Chandler Fashion Center Macerich JV $657 Group 2 Danbury Fair Mall Macerich JV $648 Group 3 Green Acres Mall Leased $625 Group 3 Freehold Raceway Mall Macerich JV $613 Group 3 Stonewood Center Leased $576 Group 3 Deptford Mall Macerich JV $558 Group 3 Victor Valley, Mall of Leased $539 Group 3 Inland Center Seritage $489 Group 4 West Acres Lease Ended $479 Group 4 La Cumbre Plaza Leased $469 Group 4 Pacific View Seritage $448 Group 4 South Plains Mall Macerich JV $425 Group 4 Superstition Springs Center Seritage $377 Group 4 Desert Sky Mall Seritage $336 Group 5 Towne Mall Leased Group 5 NorthPark Mall REMIC Group 5 Wilton Mall Leased Community/Power Centers Southridge Center Lease Ended Redevelopment Paradise Valley Mall Leased

General Growth Properties

While General Growth Properties doesn't provide individual sales per square foot information for its malls, it did previously classify its malls into Tier I, Tier II and Other. Of the 14 Sears stores in Tier I GGP malls, seven ended up in the GGP Joint Venture and another four were sold to Seritage directly. That leaves only three owned Sears stores in Tier I GGP malls and two of those stores are REMIC properties. Only Oxmoor Center is potentially unencumbered, and it is uncertain whether than has been pledged as collateral for Sears' secured debt.

Of the 37 Sears stores in Tier II GGP malls, 11 ended up in the Seritage REIT (either through the GGP JV or a direct sale to Seritage). Another seven stores are leased and 10 are REMIC properties, leaving nine potentially unencumbered owned Sears stores in GGP's Tier II malls.

Sears' remaining unencumbered owned properties in GGP malls skews heavily toward mid-tier and lower-tier properties, as it has sold most of its best locations again.

Mall Status Tier Alderwood GGP JV I Baybrook Mall Seritage I Mall Of Louisiana REMIC I Natick Mall GGP JV I Northridge Fashion Center Seritage I Oakbrook Center GGP JV I Oxmoor Center I Park Place Seritage I Pembroke Lakes Mall GGP JV I Staten Island Mall GGP JV I The Mall In Columbia GGP JV I Valley Plaza Mall GGP JV I Willowbrook Seritage I Willowbrook Mall REMIC I Altamonte Mall Seritage II Augusta Mall REMIC II Carolina Place Leased II Clackamas Town Center Seritage II Coastland Center Seritage II Columbia Mall Leased II Crossroads Center Leased II Cumberland Mall Seritage II Deerbrook Mall REMIC II Florence Mall REMIC II Fox River Mall II Glenbrook Square Seritage II Governor's Square II Greenwood Mall Leased II Hulen Mall REMIC II Lakeside Mall REMIC II Meadows Mall Seritage II North Point Mall Leased II Northtown Mall REMIC II Oak View Mall II Oglethorpe Mall Seritage II Paramus Park GGP JV II Park City Center II Prince Kuhio Plaza Leased II River Hills Mall Leased II Sooner Mall GGP JV II Spokane Valley Mall REMIC II Stonebriar Centre GGP JV II The Crossroads REMIC II The Maine Mall II The Oaks Mall Seritage II The Parks At Arlington II The Shoppes At Buckland Hills II The Streets At Southpoint REMIC II Town East Mall II Tucson Mall II White Marsh Mall REMIC II Boise Towne Square Seritage Other Brass Mill Center Other Coronado Center GGP JV Other Eastridge Mall WY Leased Other Grand Teton Mall Leased Other Neshaminy Mall Other Oakwood Center REMIC Other Oakwood Mall Leased Other Pecanland Mall REMIC Other Red Cliffs Mall Leased Other Ridgedale Center GGP JV Other Riverchase Galleria Other Rivertown Crossings REMIC Other Southwest Plaza REMIC Other Woodbridge Leased Other

Simon Property Group

Simon (NYSE:SPG) hasn't provided that much information about its top malls before, but there have been lists of its top 30 and top 25 malls in past years (as recently as 2014). Of the nine Sears locations in those malls in 2014, five were sold to Seritage directly, another two were part of the Simon Joint Venture and another location was sold to Simon in 2015. That leaves Sears' location at The Florida Mall, but a 2002 document indicates that Sears didn't own its land and building for that store.

Property Sales Per Square Foot (2014) Status The Mall at Rockingham Park $2,105 Seritage Aventura Mall $1,642 Seritage Pheasant Lane Mall $1,549 Seritage The Florida Mall $1,102 Leased? Town Center at Boca Raton $867 Seritage The Plaza at King of Prussia $773 Seritage La Plaza Mall $758 Sold To Simon In 2015 Brea Mall $800 in 2012 presentation Simon JV Burlington Mall $780 in 2012 presentation Simon JV

Westfield

For Westfield, the situation is similar to the other shopping center owners. There are five Sears stores in malls that Westfield deems as flagship malls, but none of the Sears stores in those malls are owned and unencumbered (although Sears does own two flagship mall stores that are REMIC properties). Sears does have a handful of properties that may be owned and unencumbered in Westfield malls, but once again these are mid-tier and lower-tier properties.

Type Westfield Mall Sales Per Square Foot (2015) Status Flagship UTC $1,081 Seritage Flagship Southcenter $735 REMIC Flagship Montgomery $722 REMIC Flagship Roseville $621 Seritage Flagship Annapolis $525 Leased Regional Oakridge $610 Leased Regional Brandon $544 Regional North County $519 Regional Valencia Town Center $512 Ground Lease Regional Broward $432 Seritage Regional Countryside $411 Seritage Regional Citrus Park $393 Regional Palm Desert $377 Seritage Regional Sunrise $341 Regional Meriden $303 Regional Sarasota $233 Seritage

Conclusion

It appears that Sears has previously sold most of its top-tier unencumbered properties at various REITs and shopping center owners. This leaves it with a diminished ability to use its real estate as a source of liquidity. While it does retain a fair number of apparently unencumbered mid-tier and lower-tier properties, these properties are likely to be of lesser interest to the mall owners as they wouldn't be a priority for redevelopment.

Sears is not completely devoid of top-tier locations. However, any assertion that the quality of Sears' remaining real estate is close to being comparable to the real estate that it has already sold does not appear to be backed up by available information.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!