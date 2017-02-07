Sears Holdings: A History Of Selling Its Top Locations

While looking at Sears Holdings' (NASDAQ:SHLD) sale-leaseback transaction with CBL, I was struck by how Sears had monetized most of its unencumbered owned locations within top CBL malls. Of the nine Sears owned locations (owned as of 2013) in CBL malls with $400+ sales per square foot, Sears has now sold six, and another two are REMIC properties, leaving only one potentially owned and unencumbered location remaining for Sears. It is even uncertain whether that location is unencumbered since Sears also has pledged some of its real estate as collateral for secured loans.
Looking at other major REITs and shopping center owners results in a similar conclusion. Sears already has monetized most of its top unencumbered and owned locations. I will discuss some of that information below.
Macerich
Macerich ranks properties in groups of ten, based on sales per square foot. As shown below, all of the top properties that Sears owned at Macerich malls ended up being contributed to the Macerich Joint Venture. Most of the remaining owned properties were sold directly to Seritage (NYSE:SRG), leaving Sears with just one owned property at a Macerich mall. The Sears store at NorthPark Mall is a REMIC property and thus not immediately available to be monetized. It is also located at one of Macerich's bottom-tier malls, and thus would be of limited value anyway.
Sears also has seven leased stores at Macerich malls, although none of these are in Macerich's top 20 malls by sales per square foot.
|
Rank
|
Property
|
2016 Status
|
Sales Per Square Foot (2016)
|
Group 1
|
Washington Square
|
Macerich JV
|
$972
|
Group 1
|
Los Cerritos Center
|
Macerich JV
|
$896
|
Group 2
|
Arrowhead Towne Center
|
Macerich JV
|
$751
|
Group 2
|
Vintage Faire Mall
|
Macerich JV
|
$704
|
Group 2
|
Kings Plaza Shopping Center
|
Lease Ended
|
$697
|
Group 2
|
Chandler Fashion Center
|
Macerich JV
|
$657
|
Group 2
|
Danbury Fair Mall
|
Macerich JV
|
$648
|
Group 3
|
Green Acres Mall
|
Leased
|
$625
|
Group 3
|
Freehold Raceway Mall
|
Macerich JV
|
$613
|
Group 3
|
Stonewood Center
|
Leased
|
$576
|
Group 3
|
Deptford Mall
|
Macerich JV
|
$558
|
Group 3
|
Victor Valley, Mall of
|
Leased
|
$539
|
Group 3
|
Inland Center
|
Seritage
|
$489
|
Group 4
|
West Acres
|
Lease Ended
|
$479
|
Group 4
|
La Cumbre Plaza
|
Leased
|
$469
|
Group 4
|
Pacific View
|
Seritage
|
$448
|
Group 4
|
South Plains Mall
|
Macerich JV
|
$425
|
Group 4
|
Superstition Springs Center
|
Seritage
|
$377
|
Group 4
|
Desert Sky Mall
|
Seritage
|
$336
|
Group 5
|
Towne Mall
|
Leased
|
Group 5
|
NorthPark Mall
|
REMIC
|
Group 5
|
Wilton Mall
|
Leased
|
Community/Power Centers
|
Southridge Center
|
Lease Ended
|
Redevelopment
|
Paradise Valley Mall
|
Leased
General Growth Properties
While General Growth Properties doesn't provide individual sales per square foot information for its malls, it did previously classify its malls into Tier I, Tier II and Other. Of the 14 Sears stores in Tier I GGP malls, seven ended up in the GGP Joint Venture and another four were sold to Seritage directly. That leaves only three owned Sears stores in Tier I GGP malls and two of those stores are REMIC properties. Only Oxmoor Center is potentially unencumbered, and it is uncertain whether than has been pledged as collateral for Sears' secured debt.
Of the 37 Sears stores in Tier II GGP malls, 11 ended up in the Seritage REIT (either through the GGP JV or a direct sale to Seritage). Another seven stores are leased and 10 are REMIC properties, leaving nine potentially unencumbered owned Sears stores in GGP's Tier II malls.
Sears' remaining unencumbered owned properties in GGP malls skews heavily toward mid-tier and lower-tier properties, as it has sold most of its best locations again.
|
Mall
|
Status
|
Tier
|
Alderwood
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
Baybrook Mall
|
Seritage
|
I
|
Mall Of Louisiana
|
REMIC
|
I
|
Natick Mall
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
Northridge Fashion Center
|
Seritage
|
I
|
Oakbrook Center
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
Oxmoor Center
|
I
|
Park Place
|
Seritage
|
I
|
Pembroke Lakes Mall
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
Staten Island Mall
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
The Mall In Columbia
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
Valley Plaza Mall
|
GGP JV
|
I
|
Willowbrook
|
Seritage
|
I
|
Willowbrook Mall
|
REMIC
|
I
|
Altamonte Mall
|
Seritage
|
II
|
Augusta Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Carolina Place
|
Leased
|
II
|
Clackamas Town Center
|
Seritage
|
II
|
Coastland Center
|
Seritage
|
II
|
Columbia Mall
|
Leased
|
II
|
Crossroads Center
|
Leased
|
II
|
Cumberland Mall
|
Seritage
|
II
|
Deerbrook Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Florence Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Fox River Mall
|
II
|
Glenbrook Square
|
Seritage
|
II
|
Governor's Square
|
II
|
Greenwood Mall
|
Leased
|
II
|
Hulen Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Lakeside Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Meadows Mall
|
Seritage
|
II
|
North Point Mall
|
Leased
|
II
|
Northtown Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Oak View Mall
|
II
|
Oglethorpe Mall
|
Seritage
|
II
|
Paramus Park
|
GGP JV
|
II
|
Park City Center
|
II
|
Prince Kuhio Plaza
|
Leased
|
II
|
River Hills Mall
|
Leased
|
II
|
Sooner Mall
|
GGP JV
|
II
|
Spokane Valley Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Stonebriar Centre
|
GGP JV
|
II
|
The Crossroads
|
REMIC
|
II
|
The Maine Mall
|
II
|
The Oaks Mall
|
Seritage
|
II
|
The Parks At Arlington
|
II
|
The Shoppes At Buckland Hills
|
II
|
The Streets At Southpoint
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Town East Mall
|
II
|
Tucson Mall
|
II
|
White Marsh Mall
|
REMIC
|
II
|
Boise Towne Square
|
Seritage
|
Other
|
Brass Mill Center
|
Other
|
Coronado Center
|
GGP JV
|
Other
|
Eastridge Mall WY
|
Leased
|
Other
|
Grand Teton Mall
|
Leased
|
Other
|
Neshaminy Mall
|
Other
|
Oakwood Center
|
REMIC
|
Other
|
Oakwood Mall
|
Leased
|
Other
|
Pecanland Mall
|
REMIC
|
Other
|
Red Cliffs Mall
|
Leased
|
Other
|
Ridgedale Center
|
GGP JV
|
Other
|
Riverchase Galleria
|
Other
|
Rivertown Crossings
|
REMIC
|
Other
|
Southwest Plaza
|
REMIC
|
Other
|
Woodbridge
|
Leased
|
Other
Simon Property Group
Simon (NYSE:SPG) hasn't provided that much information about its top malls before, but there have been lists of its top 30 and top 25 malls in past years (as recently as 2014). Of the nine Sears locations in those malls in 2014, five were sold to Seritage directly, another two were part of the Simon Joint Venture and another location was sold to Simon in 2015. That leaves Sears' location at The Florida Mall, but a 2002 document indicates that Sears didn't own its land and building for that store.
|
Property
|
Sales Per Square Foot (2014)
|
Status
|
The Mall at Rockingham Park
|
$2,105
|
Seritage
|
Aventura Mall
|
$1,642
|
Seritage
|
Pheasant Lane Mall
|
$1,549
|
Seritage
|
The Florida Mall
|
$1,102
|
Leased?
|
Town Center at Boca Raton
|
$867
|
Seritage
|
The Plaza at King of Prussia
|
$773
|
Seritage
|
La Plaza Mall
|
$758
|
Sold To Simon In 2015
|
Brea Mall
|
$800 in 2012 presentation
|
Simon JV
|
Burlington Mall
|
$780 in 2012 presentation
|
Simon JV
Westfield
For Westfield, the situation is similar to the other shopping center owners. There are five Sears stores in malls that Westfield deems as flagship malls, but none of the Sears stores in those malls are owned and unencumbered (although Sears does own two flagship mall stores that are REMIC properties). Sears does have a handful of properties that may be owned and unencumbered in Westfield malls, but once again these are mid-tier and lower-tier properties.
|
Type
|
Westfield Mall
|
Sales Per Square Foot (2015)
|
Status
|
Flagship
|
UTC
|
$1,081
|
Seritage
|
Flagship
|
Southcenter
|
$735
|
REMIC
|
Flagship
|
Montgomery
|
$722
|
REMIC
|
Flagship
|
Roseville
|
$621
|
Seritage
|
Flagship
|
Annapolis
|
$525
|
Leased
|
Regional
|
Oakridge
|
$610
|
Leased
|
Regional
|
Brandon
|
$544
|
Regional
|
North County
|
$519
|
Regional
|
Valencia Town Center
|
$512
|
Ground Lease
|
Regional
|
Broward
|
$432
|
Seritage
|
Regional
|
Countryside
|
$411
|
Seritage
|
Regional
|
Citrus Park
|
$393
|
Regional
|
Palm Desert
|
$377
|
Seritage
|
Regional
|
Sunrise
|
$341
|
Regional
|
Meriden
|
$303
|
Regional
|
Sarasota
|
$233
|
Seritage
Conclusion
It appears that Sears has previously sold most of its top-tier unencumbered properties at various REITs and shopping center owners. This leaves it with a diminished ability to use its real estate as a source of liquidity. While it does retain a fair number of apparently unencumbered mid-tier and lower-tier properties, these properties are likely to be of lesser interest to the mall owners as they wouldn't be a priority for redevelopment.
Sears is not completely devoid of top-tier locations. However, any assertion that the quality of Sears' remaining real estate is close to being comparable to the real estate that it has already sold does not appear to be backed up by available information.
