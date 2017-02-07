Disney: More Negative Signs Of What's Ahead

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is trading weak following FQ1 results. Despite several warnings that the valuation of the stock was out of connection with the expected results, the market pushed the stock up toward all-time highs.

Now the general investment community has to decide whether Disney is worth these inflated stock prices with all indications that FY17 is going to be a difficult year.

The general investment thesis is that higher programming costs combined with fewer subscribers of the media networks along with fewer studio releases in 2017 sets up Disney for disappointing results. The FQ1 results saw the beginning of that scenario.

Both the media networks and studio entertainment divisions saw revenues slump YoY leading to revenues missing estimates by a whopping $480 million. Even worse, both divisions saw profits take an even larger percentage hit.

Source: Disney FQ1 earnings release

Maybe most concerning was that the weak FQ1 results were due in big part to the consumer products division seeing licensing revenue trail off. The media networks such as ESPN hasn't even faced a big slump yet with the ability to raise affiliate revenues to offset lower ad revenue. One has to wonder how long the company can continue to raise rates with shrinking subs.

Investors need to keep in mind that the EPS beat was due entirely to a huge guide down. Disney still reported $0.06 below the original expectations at the time of the last quarterly report.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The key investor takeaway is that the quarterly results aren't supportive of a stock near the highs. The market remains too bullish on Disney with the business model under attack and still not completely reflected in the results.