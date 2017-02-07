Electronic Arts: Still Set To Go Higher

I have owned Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) for just over four months and initially got in at a price of $81.27.

During this period of time, we have seen practically no movement in the stock, with the company now trading at a price of $81.52 at the time of writing:

My reasoning for getting into Electronic Arts was 1) an attractive valuation relative to competitor Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), along with 2) promising growth prospects in the gaming industry.

However, it is worth examining whether these two criteria still hold in light of little growth over this period.

Firstly, in terms of performance, Electronic Arts has in fact improved its performance in both gross profit and operating cash flow for 2016:

Source: EA Q3 FY17 Financial Results

Moreover, according to the firm's Q3 FY17 Financial Results, FIFA 17 was the best selling console in the world in 2016, Battlefield 1 had a player base 50% larger than that of Battlefield 4 in a comparable launch quarter, while digital net sales were up 18% year-over-year and represented 60% of total net sales.

Therefore, it is somewhat surprising that we have not seen significant price growth in light of these results.

As far as valuation vis-a-vis its main competitor Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts is both trading at a lower P/E ratio while showing a higher EPS (diluted):

In this regard, it is possible that the market is being somewhat overcautious with Electronic Arts given that it had such a big run up leading up to 2016.

Moreover, looking into this year, it is expected that the launch of the "Mass Effect Andromeda" game in March is set to prove a significant revenue earner, while mobile gaming continues to show strong prospects - with the company having grown net revenue by 16% from last year and compound growth of just under 7% expected in the mobile gaming industry itself.

My conclusion - Electronic Arts may have taken a breather over the past few months, but the stock is very likely set to climb further in 2017.