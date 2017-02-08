Gilead: Dreadful Guidance Inspires Fear

After adjusting the DCF model I showed in a previous article, the stock is naturally less attractive, but downside risk is still limited to around 25%.

However, guidance is dreadful vs. estimates with FY17 revenue guided to be around $22.5 - 24.5b vs. estimates around $28b.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) beat estimates on both the top and bottom line as FY16 EPS comes in around $2.70 and revenue comes in at $7.3b, vs. estimates of $2.61 and $7.15b respectively. On a product basis, here are the key focuses:

HCV sales of $3.2b beats estimates around $3.05 - 3.1b

HIV sales of $3.4b beats estimates around $3.34b

The company breaks out the sales of its HCV drugs in the Q4 earnings slide deck:

$1.64b Harvoni sales beats estimates of $1.6b

$1.05b Epclusa sales beats estimates of $889m

$541m Sovaldi sales misses estimates of $596m

Some analysts were worried that the warehousing effect on Epclusa last quarter would result in lower than expected sales this quarter, but we've seen a pleasant surprise. The two tables below show the week over week changes in scripts both on nominal and percentage basis, showing Epclusa posting some of the largest growth aside Viekira (which has much lower overall count):

On the HIV side, here is how the key product sales compare to estimates:

$868m Truvada sales beats estimates around $850m

$607m Atripla sales in-line with estimates around $610m

$563m Genvoya sales in-line with estimates around $559m

$387m Stribild sales miss estimates around $402m

$297m Complera sales miss estimates around $346m

$324m Viread sales beat estimates around $296m

$155m Odefsey sales beats estimates around $144m

$149m Descovy sales beat estimates around $132m

Here we see that the key source behind the slight beat in HIV sales are Truvada, Viread, Odefsey, and Descovy. These beats are offset by misses in Stribild and Complera. Seeing the rapid adoption of TAF products bodes well for Gilead, especially if Descovy can be approved for PrEP and help replace Truvada as it goes off patent in Europe this year and later in the US in 2021.

The most important part, however, is the huge difference between consensus and guidance. Here are the key focuses in guidance for FY17:

$22.5b to 24.5b total sales vs. estimates of around $28.15b for FY17

$7.5b to 9b of HCV sales vs. estimates of around $11.5b for FY17

$15.0b to 15.5 of Non-HCV sales vs. estimates of around $16.9b for FY17

Gross margin in line with consensus at around 86 - 88%

As you can see, it seems the company has missed drastically across the board on guidance with both lower HCV sales and lower non-HCV sales. We've heard from Milligan before regarding the HCV business that there would be some concerns during the Piper Jaffrey conference recently:

… it's shifted quite a bit over time as sicker patients came in early, less sick patients are coming in now, this is talking about the private segment that we sell into, because those patients are less sick there are more barriers to getting prior authorization on those patients than the sicker patients. And few of them are making it through than ever before.

Source: Q4 Earnings Slides

Here we can see the key reasons that HCV sales have been revised downward so drastically. The largest factor is lower market starts, followed by increased competition and shorter duration which I've discussed in previous articles. Milligan himself discusses lower market starts many times, which is mostly as a result of dire patients becoming cured and less severe patients not being as likely to come in or even be diagnosed. Additionally, the competition from Zepatier and eventually G/P regimen from AbbVie are ramping up, although G/P shouldn't provide much competition this year. These factors are discussed further in slides 36 through 45. Despite their concerns of competition in the future, the company is holding onto its market share fairly well recently (latest week TRx):

Source: Bloomberg and Symphony Health Solutions

Non-HCV revenue came in below expectations as well, which is unfortunate as investors have been hoping for comfort from the HIV business and they aren't finding it. Gilead does talk about upside in US HIV, but it seems rather slight compared to what analysts expected. As such, while the disappointment isn't large (given some comes from currency fluctuations), it is lower than expected growth in a segment that investors are highly dependent on given the fall of HCV sales.

Valuation Changes

For the sake of curiosity, I decided to try and plug in these new numbers into the DCF model I discuss in further detail in this article. Here are the key assumptions and the results:

Source: Bloomberg, Company Guidance

The company still has measurable downside, with valuation starting to cross over into "assuming negative growth forever" territory. This comes as no surprise given how beaten up Gilead has been over the last few months as the company delivered a miracle business to investors in HCV and then ripped it away almost as quickly.

I will continue to remain long, but this came below even my own expectations where I thought the median guidance would be around $25b revenue. Keep in mind the gross margin assumed in my model's forecasted years is 85%, which is materially below both guidance and consensus. Finally, I did some scenario analysis on the tax rate which is being guided up to around 25-28% due to higher sales in US as opposed to analysts expectations of around 22-23%, which leads to the upside decreasing to around 13% (which I consider fairly valued) with the downside staying mostly flat around 26%.

Gilead investors should proceed with caution, as the market will no doubt take this opportunity to further crush Gilead for its lackluster guidance following preceding lackluster performance. Key for looking forward is whether or not guidance is maintained and see if HCV sales can start to stabilize at all rather than continue their rapid fall due to slower patient starts and competition woes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.