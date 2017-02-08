Testing A Dynamic Lookback Period In A Simple Momentum Trading Model

The system tested in this article is long SPY when the momentum is positive and goes to cash when momentum is negative.

This article explores the use of a time period that varies according to the volatility of the underlying asset being traded.

Many trading systems rely on momentum as a trading signal. Momentum has been shown through decades of research to provide positive alpha.

This article is the first in a series of articles that will test the use of dynamically changing lookback time periods in momentum-based trading systems. Most momentum-based systems generally measure momentum using price performance over a fixed period of time, e.g., one year. This article explores the use of a dynamically changing lookback time period, one that changes as a function of volatility. Returns were significantly improved versus the fixed lookback system.

Momentum-Based Trading Systems: Follow The Herd

In the most basic momentum-based trading system, an underlying stock, ETF, or fund is held long when momentum is positive and sold to cash when momentum is negative. Momentum is often measured as price performance over a certain number of days: take today's price and divide by the price X days ago. Often 252 days, or one year, is used in these systems. Thus, momentum is essentially a "follow the herd" approach to investing; the trader is in a long position when the security is being bought up and goes to cash when the security is being sold. Decades of research has shown that momentum is a factor that can create alpha. For example, click here.

Measuring Momentum With A "Lookback" Time Period.

Momentum-based trading strategies have been discussed thoroughly on this site and elsewhere. Some examples are Herr's Dual Momentum, Grossman's GMR, Faber's GTAA, Varan's analyses, and this author's trading systems here and here. These systems generally measure momentum by looking at performance over a fixed period of time and holding the highest-performing assets until the next rebalancing. For instance, GTAA recommends a 10-month lookback period. Mr. Herr's Dual Momentum applies a combination of 60-day and 100-day lookbacks, along with a volatility component. Grossman used a 3-month lookback.

While these rules have been backtested well in the study period of each strategy, other studies have shown that fixed momentum lookbacks generally do not operate robustly across all time periods. For example, GestaltU provides an article showing the apparent randomness of optimal X-day lookback periods in a simple momentum-based asset allocation system applied to a broad set of asset classes, as shown in the below image reproduced from the article:

While no single X-day lookback period performed the best in all periods, what the GestaltU study did show was that a combination of all portfolios in the study beat the VTI. (Query whether that was an appropriate benchmark, but that question is not for this article.)

This author sought to explore the use of a dynamic lookback that would adjust itself according to the volatility of the underlying asset. Generally, the more volatile the asset, the longer the time period one would seek to use to measure momentum reliably. For instance, Cliff Smith applies a relatively short lookback time period of only 15 trading days for measuring the momentum of low-volatility bond funds.

Implementing A Dynamically Changing Lookback In A Simple Momentum-Based Trading System

An investor seeking to use a dynamic lookback in a simple momentum-based trading system could implement it using an Excel spreadsheet according to the following algorithm:

In the proposed trading system, SPY is held long if it is trading with positive momentum and cash is held if SPY's momentum is negative. Momentum is measured in one of two ways. First, a fixed lookback of 252 days is used, which corresponds generally to one year. Momentum is simply the current price divided by the price 252 days ago. Second, a dynamic lookback is used which is based on the 100-day volatility of SPY, which we'll call σ (σ is the standard deviation of the last 100 days of daily returns; 100 days was chosen arbitrarily). A volatility factor "VF" is then calculated by dividing the current σ by the 100-day simple average of σ. The lookback period is then VF times 252. If the current σ is 75% of the 100-day SMA of σ, then the lookback would be 75% * 252, or 189 days. The maximum lookback period was arbitrarily chosen at 500 days.

Results Of The Backtest Show That A Dynamic Lookback Improves Returns Versus A Fixed Lookback

The test period began on January 23, 1995, which is exactly 500 days after the beginning of SPY data available on Yahoo Finance. Adjusted closing prices were used. The author used Excel to calculate the dynamic lookback for each day. SPY was held according to the rules above.

The results show that for this system in this test period, the dynamic lookback provided an addition 1.8% of CAGR return, compared to the 252-day fixed lookback without a corresponding increase in annualized volatility or drawdown:

Dynamic Fixed SPY Total 1261.88% 881.30% 732.36% CAGR 12.19% 10.37% 9.45% Annual σ 13.98% 13.84% 19.26% Sharpe 0.87 0.75 0.49 Max DD 19.03% 20.25% 55.19% Linearity 25.55% 29.81% 33.18%

(Based on the author's algorithms discussed above using data from Yahoo Finance)

Linearity is a custom parameter that this author uses to measure deviation from an ideal growth curve. A regression line is fit to the logarithm of the total return for each system, and then the root-mean-square of the differences between that line and the total return is the linearity. As can be seen, the dynamic lookback system was closer to the ideal growth curve than the fixed lookback system.

Below is a graph showing the total returns of each system on a log scale with its respective regression line:

As can be seen, the main driver of outperformance is the behavior in bear markets, where the dynamic lookback gets out of and back into the market sooner than the fixed lookback.

Annual returns for three systems are shown in the table below:

Dynamic Fixed SPY 1995/02/01 1996/02/01 38.87% 38.87% 38.87% 1997/01/31 25.14% 25.14% 25.14% 1998/01/30 27.33% 27.33% 27.33% 1999/02/01 30.76% 30.76% 30.76% 2000/02/01 12.25% 12.25% 12.25% 2001/02/01 -2.63% -1.48% -1.10% 2002/02/01 0.00% 0.00% -17.28% 2003/01/31 -0.92% -2.82% -22.39% 2004/01/30 20.34% 15.49% 34.01% 2005/02/01 6.79% 6.79% 6.79% 2006/02/01 9.88% 9.88% 9.88% 2007/02/01 14.72% 14.72% 14.72% 2008/02/01 -2.69% -2.69% -1.70% 2009/01/30 1.04% -0.98% -39.23% 2010/02/01 16.56% 3.92% 34.72% 2011/02/01 22.23% 22.23% 22.23% 2012/02/01 0.01% -5.19% 3.45% 2013/02/01 16.70% 16.03% 16.70% 2014/01/31 20.19% 20.19% 20.19% 2015/01/30 14.12% 14.12% 14.12% 2016/02/01 -0.85% -11.62% -0.90% 2017/02/01 10.05% 9.94% 20.07%

(Based on the author's algorithms described above and data from Yahoo Finance)

The author conducted an inverse test to apply the dynamic lookback in the reverse fashion. If the same improved performance were observed, then we would conclude that the result is not robust. However, in the reverse test, in which the lookback was 252/VF instead of 252*VF, the performance was, in fact, worse:

Dynamic Fixed SPY Total 643.48% 881.30% 732.36% CAGR 8.81% 10.37% 9.45% Annual σ 12.92% 13.84% 19.26% Sharpe 0.68 0.75 0.49 Max DD 21.93% 20.25% 55.19% Linearity 30.62% 29.81% 33.18%

(Based on the author's algorithms described above and data from Yahoo Finance)

The inverse dynamic lookback showed reduced performance relative to the fixed lookback in all categories except volatility. We can conclude that the dynamic lookback is likely a robust technique for improving returns of a momentum-based trading system with SPY.

In a next article, I will explore this technique with additional asset classes to see if the concept can be generalized to a more diverse portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.