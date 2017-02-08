New Media Leads "Safe" Consumer Cyclical Dogs By Yield, Stein Mart Leads By Upside, For February

Analyst one year targets revealed ten safe Consumer Cyclical Sector stocks claiming 9.96% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Matched against top ten Dow Dogs, the consumer cyclical ten produced 80% more dividend at 57% of the Dow Dog price.

Besides safety margin, Consumer Cyclical dogs also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 2/6/17 to further distinguish their strength.

39 of 50 Consumer Cyclical Sector stocks showed free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 2/6/17. Three were listed with a cash flow yield within 1% of dividend.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eighteen Consumer Cyclical Industries Showed Ample Cash Margin For Dividends

Eighteen of twenty-eight industries composing the sector, were represented by those 42 firms whose dividends were bolstered by adequate cash as of February 6. The industry representation broke-out, thus: Publishing (3); Apparel Stores (9); Auto Manufacturing (1); Marketing Services (1); Specialty Retail (6); Leisure (4); Restaurants (1); Resorts & Casinos (1); Department Stores (3); Auto Parts (1); Packaging & Containers (3); Personal Services (2); Broadcasting (2); Rubber & Plastic (1); Media - Diversified (1); Residential Construction (1); Luxury Goods (1); Apparel Manufacturing (1).

Consumer Cyclical Firms With "Safe" Dividends

Periodic Safety Check

This article does discuss the attributes of 42 of these 50 Consumer Cyclical stocks. You see below that the list has 39 "ConCy" dogs that report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Those 39 are supplemented by three stocks whose safety overages are less than 1%. Those will likely fall into the safe zone again soon.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by cranky boards of directors or company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) paid a quarterly dividend from 2006 but suspended payments between December 2007 and 2010 paying annually until July 2013 when it reinstated quarterly payments. In another example, Gannett (NYSE:GCI) incorporated in 2014 but just began paying a quarterly dividend in 2015. Notoriously, Ford (NYSE:F) slashed its quarterly dividend in half in July, 2006 then, one quarter later, suspended any dividends until 2012. It has since instituted annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

Dividend vs. Price Compared to Dow

Ten top Safe Consumer Cyclical dividend dog stocks by yield were graphed below as of 2/6/17 and compared to those of the Dow. Annual dividend history from $1,000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate single share price created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Safe Consumer Cyclicals Charged, as (2) Dow Dogs Retreated Into February

Ten top ConCy Safe dogs dropped in dividend and rose in price after December to set the charge. Aggregate dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the top ten stocks fell 1.8% while total single share price of those ten inclined 55.6% for the period.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs retreated to a lower level of overbought. The Dow 10 showed increasing annual dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the top ten, up 0.19% after December, while aggregate single share price fell 3%.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each) shrank a little.

The Overbought Dow

Since March 2016 when the overbought gap between low dividend from $1,000 investments and high aggregate top ten price was $293 or 73%, the chasm grew to $467 or 126% by December 2016. The February 2017 gap then retreated to $441 or 119%.

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.72 February 3.

In marked contrast to the Dow, Safe "ConCy" dividend dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $15.87 as of 2/6/17. That's 42% less than the price for a dollar of Dow annual dividends. Matched against top ten Dow Dogs, the consumer cyclical ten produced 80% more dividend at 57% of the Dow Dog price.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Wizards Forecast A 13.19% 1 yr. Average Upside and 15.29% Net Gain Net Gain For Top 30 February "ConCy" Stocks

Top dogs on the Consumer Cyclical stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of February 6, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied.

Analysts projected a 11.78% lower dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in the top ten February "ConCy" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 12.6% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Cast Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Dog Stocks to Net 22.5% to 49.4% Gains To February, 2018

Seven of the ten top dividend "ConCy" dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this "ConCy" group as graded by analyst estimates for January proved 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018, as follows.

Stein Mart netted $494.29 based on estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) netted $377.24 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UFAB.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) netted $344.82 based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) netted $320.75 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) netted $303.38 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 125% more than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) netted $269.51 based on mean target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NEWM.

Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) netted $261.10 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) netted $255.08 based on median target estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) netted $250.06, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) netted $224.99, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 31% on $1,000 invested in each of these ten "ConCy" dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (7): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected Three Consumer Cyclical Dog To Average 4.6%Losses By February, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance by 2018 were:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) projected a loss of $31.68 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) projected a loss of $34.78 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) projected a loss of $71.75 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 4.6% on $1,000 invested in each of these three "ConCy" dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Revealed Bargains From Lowest Priced "Safe" Dividend "ConCy" Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Consumer Cyclical firms with the biggest yields February 6 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predict 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safe" Dividend High Yield Consumer Cyclical Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 28.3% VS. (2) 25.74% Net Gains from All Ten by February, 2018

$5,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Consumer Cyclical Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 9.96% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in all ten. The very lowest priced safe dividend Consumer Cyclical dog, Stein Mart showed the best net gain of 49.43% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" Consumer Cyclical dogs as of February 6 were: Stein Mart; Gannett; Barnes & Noble; Abercrombie & Fitch; Ford Motor, with prices ranging from $3.50 to $12.52.

Higher priced five Safe Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of February 6 were: National CineMedia ; New Media Investment Group; GameStop (NYSE:GME); Mattel, and DineEquity with prices ranging from $13.96 to $67.41.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

