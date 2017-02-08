2 Popular Hedge Fund Trades: Short VIX Futures + Long WTI Crude

Stocks: Both institutions and hedge funds have added to S&P and Dow shorts over the past few weeks.

Currencies: Hedge funds have recently added long exposure in AUD/USD and EUR/USD. They're extremely long the U.S. Dollar Index.

Commodities: Money managers are super bullish on WTI crude, copper, and cotton. They're less optimistic on gold.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data, to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets, is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This is the 45th weekly update that outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodities

Money managers have largely stayed out of the recent rally in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures. Note just how crowded their long positioning got last summer.

Cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL) producers are actively hedging at current prices. This means they think prices are high and it makes sense to lock in current prices for their future production.

Money managers are super long copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) futures.

Money managers are also extremely optimistic about WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO). They haven't been this long in five years. Positioning had a big impact on the crude market in 2016, with peaks in long positioning marking short-term tops. It's rarely worked out for oil bulls when everybody's bullish, as they are now.

Currencies

Hedge funds have gradually added to their long exposure in AUD/USD (NYSEARCA:FXA).

The U.S. Dollar Index (NYSEARCA:UUP) continues to be a crowded trade on the long side.

Hedge funds have started to substantially cover their shorts in EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE) futures.

Stocks

The positioning is probably less stretched than you'd guess in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Hedge funds actually reduced their long exposure over the past few weeks.

Institutions and hedge funds are still extremely bullish on the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Hedge funds and institutions haven't both been this bearish on VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) futures in nearly 5 years.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Three things:

Being long WTI crude, copper, and cotton are all very crowded trades. Sentiment is starting to shift in foreign currencies, with hedge funds getting more bullish on EUR/USD and AUD/USD. Both hedge funds and institutions are positioned for higher U.S. equity prices and lower equity volatility.

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

