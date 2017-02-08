Wesco Aircraft Holdings' (WAIR) CEO Dave Castagnola On Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 07, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeff Misakian - VP of IR

Dave Castagnola - President and CEO

Rick Weller - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Carter Copeland - Barclays

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust

Mariana Perezmora - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Myles Walton - Deutsche Bank

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Gautam Khanna - Cowen & Company

Jeff Misakian

Thank you, Adrian. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Wesco Aircraft's fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings call and webcast. We've included slides with today's presentation to help illustrate some of the points being made and discussed during the call. These slides can be accessed by visiting our website at www.wescoair.com and clicking on Investor Relations. We are joined today by Dave Castagnola, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Weller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Todd Renehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and Alex Murray Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer are also here and available to answer your questions in the Q&A section.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Dave Castagnola. Dave?

Dave Castagnola

Thanks, Jeff. Good afternoon everyone. Please turn to slide three. As we’ve mentioned in the past our focus in fiscal 2017 is about driving growth and improving margins. During the past five quarters we have booked new business and renewed long-term agreements at an accelerated pace. This in return is driving investment in people, systems, and inventory to support our expansion. Major aerospace and defense companies are increasingly recognizing the value proposition Wesco provides, a value that we believe is unmatched in the industry.

While the first quarter came in below our expectations, we’re just beginning to see the benefits of these contract wins and investments in the first quarter and we expect this to increase over the rest of fiscal 2017. Now that we’ve been operating together as a team for several quarters and are able to track and measure of result on a consistent basis, we are more comfortable sharing some of the details of our recent sales success.

New business awards under long-term strategic customer contracts in fiscal 2016 and in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 have an aggregate value of approximately $430 million. On an annualized basis this represents approximately $130 million in net sales about half of which we expect to contribute to fiscal year 2017 as implementations ramp. This continues to give us confidence in our outlook for sales growth this year.

These new business awards represent a broad spectrum of our products and services that Wesco provides with significant wins across hardware, chemicals and electronics awarded by the top aerospace and defense companies in the world. The majority of these wins represent increased outsourcing from our existing base of customers, as we expand Wesco’s value proposition to cover additional customer sites and SKUs along with some exciting wins add new customers.

We also continue to renew business with large strategic account customers at a rate of approximately 98%. Major customer renewals in fiscal 2016 and the first quarter of fiscal 2017 totaled approximately $2 billion in aggregate value or about $400 million on an annualized basis. We’re very pleased with the progress our sales teams have made with the substantial new business wins and contract renewals.

As I mentioned a moment ago we are already starting to see benefits of these efforts through sales realization in the first three months of the new fiscal year. New win and renewal moment is continuing into the second quarter for example, we recently entered into a multi-year renewal with one of our largest strategic defense customers, supporting production on a fix win program that will drive growth in the coming years. The progress made to-date further validates our growth strategy and the actions taken to align sales resources to market channels and our teams are delivering results.

Please turn to slide four, fiscal 2017 first quarter net sales included approximately $11 million realized from the new business wins. However this was more than offset by external pressures that included foreign currency translation, temporary disruptions to certain customers' consumption from operational changes, extended site closures and weather related issues and production schedule revisions by a major commercial OE customer, resulting in the decline in net sales compared to the same period a year ago. We expect the sales shortfall from temporary disruptions to reverse over the remainder of fiscal 2017.

Production schedule revisions made by the major OE customer to both its business and commercial aircraft platforms lowered both ad-hoc and contract sales in the first quarter and likely will affect the rest of the year. Wesco supports all of this customer’s major platforms and while some are ramping we are not expecting to see meaningful growth on these key programs until fiscal 2018.

These conditions impacted ad-hoc sales in the first quarter worsening the effect of the OEM inventory adjustments on the market which we discussed last quarter. They also moderated the increase of long-term contracts from new business wins in the quarter. Rick will walk through the details in a moment.

Currency translation and lower sales volumes, pressured margins and profitability in the quarter as our current SG&A expenses have been planned to support the new business ramp we’re experiencing. We will continue to manage SG&A expenses, aligned with sales and in support of business growth. We also continue to make progress in strategic sourcing initiatives. We are working closely with our supply partners signing more to long-term agreements, which we believe will further support margin improvement.

As sales increased in fiscal 2017, we expect a mix of business and operating leverage to improve profit performance. As I mentioned, new business has been added by Wesco at an accelerated pace with complex implementations. We have reassessed our assumptions on inventory investment in fiscal 2017 to make sure we are able to deliver the level of service that our customers deserve.

As a result, we are buying more inventory in support of our new programs at a faster pace than originally planned, including some recent wins with immediate material acquisition needs. While we might forecast that the inventory investment timing is better, we are taking the actions necessary for growth, which will benefit the company in the long-term.

Now, Rick will walk you through the details of our first quarter results. Rick?

Rick Weller

Thanks, Dave. Please turn to slide five. Net sales in the fiscal 2017 first quarter was $339.4 million, decreased 6% compared to the same period last year. Foreign currency translation had a negative effect of approximately 4% on fiscal 2017 first quarter sales, primarily from the British pound. As we've mentioned in the past, we are taking steps to address the effect of the pound’s decline, which I'll talk more about in a few minutes.

Constant currency sales were down nearly 2%, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease of approximately 4% related to the temporarily consumption disruption and weather related impacts and a 1% decline from the commercial OE customer production schedule changes, partially offset by a 3% increase from new business.

The temporary consumption disruption in commercial OE production changes affected both ad-hoc and contract sales given that most of these customers purchased both product types from us. Ad-hoc was impacted to a greater extent adding to an ongoing OEM inventory effects. Long-term contracts increased in the fiscal 2017 first quarter, primarily through the new business wins. Though the temporarily disruption OE production change impacts partially offset this growth.

Please turn to slide six. Income from operation was $26.3 million in the fiscal 2017 first quarter, compared to $37.1 million in last year’s first quarter. Operating margin of 7.7% decline 260 basis points from the first quarter of last year, margin was primarily impacted by a 210 basis point increase and SG&A expense as a percent of sales resulting from lower sales volume in the planned investment in SG&A to support growth and to a lesser extent by lower gross margin.

SG&A expenses were $4 million higher in the first fiscal 2017 first quarter, compared to the same period last year. Primarily reflecting planned higher people related and systems costs, which included an investment to support new business of approximately $2 million. Gross margin was down 50 basis points in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to changes in mix.

Net income was $0.13 per diluted share in the fiscal 2017 first quarter compared to $0.21 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted net income of $0.19 per diluted share in the fiscal 2017 first quarter decreased $0.06 from $0.25 per diluted share in the same period last year.

Our effective tax rate in the fiscal 2017 first quarter was reduced by discrete tax items. We continue to expect our effective tax rate for fiscal 2017 to be in the range of 28% to 30%. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.3 million or 10.1% of net sales in the fiscal 2017 first quarter. This compares with $45.6 million or 12.7% in the same quarter last year.

Please turn to slide seven. Sales in North America were down 6% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year primarily due to a decline in ad-hoc sales, contract sales were also lower in the quarter. North America was affected by a temporary consumption disruption this year and commercial OE schedule changes that we described earlier. The decline in contracts was partially offset by sales from new business wins.

Operating margin in North America was 6.4% of net sales in the first quarter compared with 10.1% in the same period last year. North America's decline was primarily due to sales volume and mix and the planned increase in SG&A expenses for new business and IT investments. Gross margin was down 90 basis points in North America, while SG&A as a percent of sales was up 280 basis points.

Turn to slide eight. Sales in the rest of the world segment declined 5% in the first quarter, but were up approximately 13% on a constant currency basis with higher ad hocking and contract sales. Operating margin in the rest of the world was 13% of net sales compared with 11% in the same period last year, primarily reflecting increase in the sales volume and mix.

We continue to make progress towards the style smith of a new UK legal entity combining legacy, hardware and chemical entities. This will allow for operational efficiency, leverage and improve customer service across multiple commodities. The appropriate functional currency for the new entity remains on a review where it will be determined prior to its establishment. We still expect this to occur in the middle of fiscal 2017.

Please turn to slide nine, net inventory increased $38 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. As I mentioned earlier, this is primarily to support the substantial increase in new business. We expect to make similar investments in the second quarter with the pace slowing in the second half of the year. Total debt was $843 million at December 31st. We drew down $25 million from our revolving credit facility in October to fund our inventory investment and cost of the term loan A refinancing. We repaid $11 million in debt in the first quarter including $5 million towards the revolver.

Please turn to slide 10. Net cash used in operating activities was $28 million in the fiscal 2017 first quarter compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $11 million in the same period of last year. Free cash flow usage was $29 million versus the source of $10 million in the first quarter of last year, changes in operating and free cash flow primarily reflect the timing of inventory receipts.

Please turn to slide 11. We continue to expect constant currency sales growth to be in the range of 3% to 5% in fiscal 2017, driven by an increase in long-term contracts through new business expansion partially offset by a decline in ad-hoc sales. We expect sales to increase sequentially in each quarter of the fiscal year subject to the timing of new business implementation. Our experience with implementations to date, as well as took to plan for a heavier phasing of quarterly sales to ship to the fourth quarter.

Higher sales and improving operating leverage coupled with strategic sourcing benefits are expected to support margin improvement later in the year and we'll continue to manage SG&A expenses in line with sales growth. As a result, we continue to anticipate adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.20 in fiscal 2017.

The increased acquisition of inventory and supported new business growth has reduced our outlook for free cash flow for the year with a further impact in the second quarter before moderating later in the year. In addition, the shift to greater sales in the fourth quarter means that some of these sales won't be collected until fiscal 2018, which impacts total receivable collections timing for the year.

As a result we are now targeting a free cash flow conversion ratio of approximately 50% in fiscal 2017 to reflect these changes. This target is driven by implementation timing, which is subject to change as we continue to the process. We'll continue to manage our investments appropriately to support new business support and make update you on our progress.

Now we'll turn the call back to Dave for closing remarks. Dave?

Dave Castagnola

Thanks Rick. Please turn to slide 12. Our focus in fiscal 2017 is clearly about driving growth and improving margins. Our first quarter results included a number of highlighted today that we do not believe are representative of our underlying business performance. We are taking actions to address the translational effect of the British pound and the temporary disruption to customer consumption issues are recovering.

Sales related to the commercial OE customer production schedule changes are expected to be lower this year. But we believe this impact will be more than offset by an increasing contribution from new business wins.

As we mentioned, we’re booking new business and renewing long-term agreements at accelerated pace. We’ve been talking about our gross strategy for several quarters and while the first quarter weaker than expected, we believe we will see the benefits in our results as the year progresses.

The new business wins and renewals validate the actions taken in fiscal 2016 to align our sales force to distinct market channels and they are driving results through increased sales and continue momentum in long-term contract.

We expect the pace of sales realization to quicken as we further implement the new wins, which should lead to stronger overall results. We’ve also discussed the complexity associated with implanting this level of new business and we’ve aligned our fiscal 2017 forecasting to reflect our recent experience.

Given our complexity, the timing of implementations and associated sales opportunity remains a challenge to forecast, but we will continue to update you on our progress. The robust rate of new business wins is also driving higher investment in inventory to support our growth, while this is impacting free cash flow to a greater extent than we initially plan. We believe the investment will benefit the company and our shareholders in fiscal 2017 over the long-term.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jeff to direct the Q&A period. Jeff?

Jeff Misakian

Thank you, Dave. With that, we will open up the call to your questions. We ask that you limit your questions to one initially to allow everyone a chance to participate. We appreciate your assistance with this process. Adrian may we have the first question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Good afternoon it’s John [indiscernible] on for Jason here. Can you guys address on the faster purchasing, how much of the faster purchasing could you classify as strategic or opportunistic and how much linked to actual -- how much is like to actual contracted sales with real visibility? And related to that when and in what way does this faster purchasing manifest should we expect a higher growth in the out years? Where do we get the benefits from this? Thank you.

Rick Weller

John, this is Rick Weller. First I would say that everything that were strategic sourcing is contracted with our customers and it’s our largest volumes and things that we procure and that we buy, it really is the scale and those will be able to provide to the suppliers planning windows to optimize their setups from running their product to provide the benefits to the supplier and to Wesco. We are probably about, approaching about 40% to 50% along the way of the journey of rolling that out and we expect that somewhere in the 60% to 70% when it’s fully implemented.

Operator

And our next question comes from Carter Copeland from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Carter Copeland

Hey, good afternoon gentlemen.

Rick Weller

Hi, Carter.

Carter Copeland

Just a quick clarification and then sort of a bigger picture question on cash. As the sales on some of the steps slipped are there any unrecoverable investments in inventory? That's the first one. And then just kind of high level fundamentally, you’ve maintain the sales growth guidance but clearly the composition of those revenues appears a little bit different.

And that's timing some implications for the cash flow, when you take a step back and say when you look at the typical cash conversion of existing business versus the new staff that you are out there winning and trying to win and ramp up how should we think about the differences in those profiles because it seems from the changing composition here that that’s pretty stark? Thanks.

Dave Castagnola

I think on the last question first, in that the new business wins are really driving higher frontend investment as we need to be in positioned with our customers to begin the pool. In other words we have to have basically full production rate and that’s putting a lot of pressure on the timing and scale of our initial buys. And that’s just being fueled by the success we’re having on winning new business. We expect that to -- as the revenue comes in that will even out overtime and that inventory that we’re buying will end up going into our purity supply [indiscernible] process moving forward.

I’d say…

Carter Copeland

Dave is there a regular payback period that we should think about that? You’ve got the initial stocking and then you earn returns on that initial inventory, do you have a target for how we should think about those contracts in terms of from a cash standpoint when that payback is?

Rick Weller

Yes Carter this is Rick. I would think about it as being a full bin turn of the inventory and that really kind of varies based on the number of bins and how fast those bins are turning customer facility, but that could take anyway kind of 9 to 12 months of duration until we get a full turn. But to build on Dave’s point carrying those volumes into strategic sourcing and into the SIOP process allow those to be able to optimize terms ones we’ve got all the bins and all the volumes included in our total inventory and production planning process.

Dave Castagnola

Yes so just to build on that a little bit Carter, again we’ve got one customer I think we mentioned which was a Q1 win with immediate buy and we’re already turning inventory. We had others where we’ve gone for bin and then they’ve had some delays due to some of their internal issues and we’re sitting and waiting to go.

So we have this so we got a lot of variability in the frontend of this, but I think as to Rick’s point and I agree with that and as the year progresses you’ll start to see the revenue pick up and the cash conversion piece of it will improve quarterly again as the revenue picks up. But the frontend of it has a lot of variability in it and we can talk a little bit later about we’re doing 100 implementations. So there’s a lot of variability in what we’re doing right now given the scope.

Carter Copeland

Awesome, thank you, gentlemen.

Rick Weller

Thanks Carter.

Operator

And the next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey, good evening guys thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just to follow-up and stay with the inventory here on Carter’s topic, and maybe just a point of clarity, was this win, the [indiscernible] you guys reported the fourth quarter results. Because was just wondering when this win took place and in terms of the free cash flow downward revisions so was this something that occurred in the kind of late November-December timeframe?

Rick Weller

We have a combination of things, so when I was referring to happened after Q4 was a Q1 win and it was immediate. The balance of a lot of the other investments were really timing, how well we plan that we probably could have done a little bit better job but the demands of the new business has really put a lot of timing pressure on when we buy at a little bit more aggressively than we had planned.

Again for us the companies never dealt with this level of scope and success and variability relative to that. So that’s why given the experience of Q1 we’re able to guide Q2 with a little bit more expertise given that we’ve got some learning in Q1 on the scale of scope and we have a better idea in terms of the profile debt investment as the fiscal year progresses.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it, that’s helpful. And then just on the -- I just want to make sure I'm thinking about this the OE production changes presumably rate reductions there would that create sort of an inventory drawdown for you guys that you’re not going to have to build up the volumes and does that provide you with any sort of tailwind to cash flow?

Dave Castagnola

Well on this particular OE production schedule referring to it was an OE customer who made production changes across the board. So in essence it was a rescheduled production rate changes on various business or regional jet platforms where we’re at like gen full in positions actually it takes a little bit more time to realize the impact of that. Q1 was actually minor impact to that we expect to see that as we go forward.

So there will be a little bit of carrying on that inventory going forward. On the flip side two other products and platforms of that OE customer is ramping up. So there will be changeover in the utilization of that inventory as the year progresses.

So now it’s year-over-year we end up coming out the same as we migrate from a number of platforms to the other platforms in terms of rate. But it will be a year of the evolution of that inventory probably between the two to balance that out.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it, that's helpful. Thanks a lot guys, I'll jump back in the queue.

Rick Weller

Thanks Mike.

Operator

And your next question comes from the Ron Epstein from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Mariana Perezmora

Good afternoon. It is Mariana Perezmora for Ron today. Hey our question is related to $100 million sales win that you highlighted, can you please discuss your expected margin profile for this contract and how they compare with your existing business?

Rick Weller

Sure the margin profile for the business that we're winning and securing. We've really been experiencing that for the last four quarters or so about sequentially higher margins from the business we're winning. So we would expect that to continue and we'd expect through the process of bidding and securing business that we're going to be looking for business that's margin accretive going forward.

The other thing I would also say is that as we build that a lot of the cost that supports the business is relatively fixed. And so we also get leverage on that cost base that comes along with that that's in the increment to the actual reported margin on the contract.

Mariana Perezmora

Thank you. And does this $100 million contract win fully year offset the revenue loss from the OEM production change?

Rick Weller

So on a broader term full year, the new wins in terms of that momentum in the business will overcome in the year the reforecasting of the lower revenue associated with the OE schedule change.

Mariana Perezmora

Okay, thank you very much.

Rick Weller

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gautam Khanna from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys thanks for taking my question this is Bill Ledly [ph] on for Gautam tonight. I had a couple of quick questions. One, on these new business wins are these takeaway wins or are you or these new wins taken over inventory from the OE customer? And did you have to purchase inventory if they are takeaway win?

Rick Weller

We have a combination Bill in one win there is the one in Q1 that was actually gaining market share, which is placed for competitor. Majority of our wins have really been coming from our existing customers that continue to outsource and go to our model, which has really been the momentum of this business for the last few years that we really align to attack from a sales and support of our customer perspective.

In some cases we're adding sites and growth to them. And in other cases we are working to inventory transitions it really depends on the customer. We take that into account in our business analysis and in our contract dealings with them as we go. So in essence a combination -- multiple combination of all those things.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks. And on the 777 rate cut, when do you suppose you'll start seeing weakness from that if you are not already seeing it and how long do you think that will take to work through the channel?

Rick Weller

Yeah typically on a 777 rate cut, any of our tier 1 customers who have a position of 777 if they begin to fill that production rate reduction we’ll fill that production rate reduction where we have jet consumption supporting them. And most of our customers though we supplied it everything they do, so there is a bit of balancing act.

So if they have got something ramping up that could offset the 777. So typically we'll fill it as soon as they fill it. And we'll fill it in a much smaller level than they’ll fill it based on what we provide. But because our consumption is so aligned with our customers we'll fill that right away. So if it has happened we’ve filled it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks. And then just one last one if have you seen any payment term stretching from your OE customers that might be impacting cash flow. I think you mentioned early on the call that some of the sales in Q4 won't convert is that typical or is that from stretching up payment terms?

Dave Castagnola

No, those are not payment term related, they’re just timing related in terms of when we book the sale, and it comes into the collection window. So we started the quarter with low sales they kind of go back through the quarter. And so those early misses because of the consumption adjustment we talked about were not collectible in the quarter and we've collectible those subsequently here in Q2.

Terms has stayed pretty consistent for us, some customers that contract renewals work on extended term, but we've done a pretty good job of staying close to the customers and really collecting inside the timing windows that we’re allow to and that’s given us an offset extended terms and have our DSO pretty constant.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks guys and good luck.

Dave Castagnola

Thanks Bill.

Rick Weller

Thanks Bill.

Operator

Our next question comes from Myles Walton from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Myles Walton

Thanks good evening. Just had one clarification, one question. So the clarification one, so the first quarter it sound like it came in below your expectations and it sounded like ad hoc for the full year you now expect to decline. And so I’m missing the plug on maintaining the full year EPS in particular and kind of the confidence in overall you have on the implied margin expansion that’s pretty significant?

Dave Castagnola

So hi Myles, this is Dave. So I think on the OE side, the OE schedule changed from that particular customer, they were large ad hoc customer as well. So that is one of the key reasons and there is also some indirect sales to that customer from other customers that we provide to, when you take those into account, those ad hoc sales we’ve forecasted out of the year.

We've also look at our Q1 bookings, which were lower a lot of had to do with this particular OE customer as well. And we've also taken that forecast in. So that’s what we've done on the ad hoc sales for the year.

That has been overcome by the robust nature of the new business implementations, those margins along with our strategic sourcing activities where we're driving a reduction in transaction cost both at Wesco and at our suppliers and also leveraging those buys over LTAs and over longer terms is also providing value. When you bring those together, we'll be able to drive the margins that will enable us to achieve our guidance.

Myles Walton

Okay. And so you think margin, EBITDA margins or adjusted EBITDA margins are going to expand year-on-year in ‘17?

Dave Castagnola

Yes. We'll see an expansion EBITDA margins year-over-year and sequentially going forward, primarily because of the sales growth that we're going to see from new business, because our SG&A sequentially is going to be at or below levels that we experienced into the first quarter. So we talked about the big impact of SG&A deleverage in Q1 that will turn back the other way when we start gaining some sales momentum growth from new business.

Myles Walton

Okay. And the only other one on debt covenants, I think 4.25 for the second quarter where your amended covenant is that still you think you will be in compliance with that or is that something you’ll go back to the banks on?

Dave Castagnola

Yes. The second quarter debt covenant is going to be tight, we got to go line of site to cash for the second quarter we’re continuing to monitor that and clearly asses what our options are and what we best approach to address that in effect that we would to need to do that. And so we have been in contact with the bank and we're in active discussions about that as contingency.

Myles Walton

Okay. All right thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from Greg Konrad from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Greg Konrad

Good afternoon. I just wanted to follow-up around your commentary on outsourcing, you’ve obviously had good bookings recently. I was wondering, how far along you think we are in this process, and may be what the current bid pipeline looks like?

Dave Castagnola

Yes so this is Dave, Greg. On outsourcing, let me give you some broader prospective, the industry that we serve has been going through a major consolidation really over the last decade. So where you had multiple aerospace companies, they’ve been all going through an M&A, you really have larger companies, who have been moving towards outsourcing to providers like us for these particular commodities.

That has been working and that has continuing, that market continues to be a significant market for us. I know that because I came out of that space, and that's exactly what we were doing, we were looking for providers to Wesco to get economics of scale, reduce SG&A and improve working capital for inventory.

So we've been very successful there because we fit that need very, very well. We see that demand sustaining itself for a quite a period of time, and we’ve tapped into that very, very successfully because our value proposition really delivers that.

Greg Konrad

And then just a clarification question. You talked about working capital or inventories building in Q2 and then moderating. I know some of those new business wins don't come on until 2018, and should we expect inventories to build through 2018?

Dave Castagnola

I would kind of say two things about that. First that we're going to continue to build inventory and stock to support new business. But I think if you look at strategic sourcing and ability to be able do better demand profiling with suppliers, aggregating our buys, do a better job on releasing quantities to suppliers closer into the full requirement with the customer that will help fund the forward inventory investment back into this year and into 2018.

Greg Konrad

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jason Gursky from Citi. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey it's John [indiscernible] again, thanks for the follow-up. Dave can you just talk about what you guys have changed and what's still has the change on the forecasting process there and perhaps try to avoid some of these below expectation results going forward.

Dave Castagnola

Yes I think the fundamental change that we've made coming out of Q1 is Wesco historically really planned the calendar days, Wesco calendar. And this business is a consumption based business to our customers like major distribution service providers in the world. So the big change that we've done now given Q1 is we’ve realigned our forecast around customer consumption calendars.

Alex has gone out with his team surveyed all our major customers looked every month in advance over the last eight months now or nine months as we did the reforecasting and try to understand what days they are and are not working, what shutdowns do they have planned, what holidays do they have planned those types of things.

And now we've realigned our forecasting around their consumption. That will give us a higher degree of accuracy, it's still a very difficult business to predict. I think that's on the production side, I think we can also be a little bit better in being closer to our customers on things like if they're doing a planned shutdown, can we be forecasting that a little bit better, holiday shutdowns.

I think we have some seasonality in terms of the way the holidays fell this year that using experience from last year we actually experience more disruption in Q1 than we had experienced before. These were things we're learning that we will utilize in our production moving forward.

On the new business side, we're learning very, very quickly based on the demands and speed of the material acquisition that's playing into our Q2 and the balance of the year planning on material acquisition and cash flow again because that piece of the business was new to us in terms of scale and scope. I think those are the two biggest fundamental changes that we've made going forward in terms of continuing to drive to improve the forecasting accuracy of this type of business.

Unidentified Analyst

And just given your background, do you get the sense that customers are -- how is the behavior now different than let's say how you might have behaved in your previous roles?

Dave Castagnola

Behavior in terms of what sense?

Unidentified Analyst

Just if you guys do not anticipate the scale and the scope our customers is buying more faster than what you guys would you personally might have done in your previous role? And where things driving that kind of change?

Dave Castagnola

Yes I think on the new business side really I think it was really we should have been a little bit more thoughtful about the size of and the speed of having that material there for the customers than we did in our plan simple as that. I don't see really any change of any customer behavior in that. It -- for the ones that we had bought lower volumes in terms of our plan.

For the customers that we want in Q1 with the immediate plans and that just happen to be the nature of that particular deal and we wouldn’t have plan for that because we want it in Q1. So a bit of a balance in that, a little bit tighter knowledge about how to do the scalability of these going forward. I think it’s a real answer to that, as really a Wesco forecast and I think more than a customer behavior change.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, thanks so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey thanks for taking the follow-up guys. So maybe Dave can you just comment on some of the trends you’re seeing maybe within the different end markets, specifically I know your aftermarket is still more in the upstart phase but the aftermarket and the defense end markets?

Dave Castagnola

Yes so I think right on where we are on the MRO side of our business we’re at the very, very beginning. So really we don’t really feel the market given our position in it and we’re really in the startup phase, growing opportunities, growing the pipeline and putting the processes in place within Wesco in order to streamline the investments to serve that market. So the market doesn’t come too much into play there.

The large strategic customer that would be very successful with regardless of the market which is really in the low single-digit growth rate is where our customer stand, we’re driving significant growth there because of their outsourcing pattern. So we’re growing faster obviously than the market because of the nature of what we’re serving into and the fact that they’re outsourcing.

In terms of our military customers we see commercial growing faster than military we have very, very strong positions with the top defense contractors in the world and we’re on a number of high performing re-ramping platforms that those customers have. So it will be kind of a customer-by-customer I think we’re in a good position there in that regardless of how the military macro market moves we’ll move with those top notch customers who have marked key positions in defense.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it, that’s helpful thanks guys.

Operator

And the next question comes from Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

Gautam Khanna

Hey guys thanks for taking the follow-up, just had a question going back to I think Mile’s question on the ad-hoc sales is that largely due to business jet rate reductions and can you talk about potentially how long that takes to work through?

Dave Castagnola

So couple of things on that as we talked in Q4 really about what happened in fiscal ‘16 in terms of OEM inventory balancing there were some destocking going on in the industry. I think the ladder that starting to abate a little bit specific to the business jets what we are experiencing really is more related to the OE customer, re-scheduling and production change myths a combination of those platforms have reduced their near-term production rates while other platforms within that customer ramping up.

We feel the ad hoc associated with that lower production. A large portion of our ad hoc sales I believe around 60% of our ad hoc sales actually largely comes from large customers that we have a position with. So when they reduce their production rates it’s actually normal for us to see a reduction in ad hoc that follows that.

Gautam Khanna

All right got it. So it maybe not be business jets specifically it may just be different rate changes across that customer’s portfolio?

Dave Castagnola

Exactly right.

Gautam Khanna

Okay cool. Thanks guys.

Operator

Dave Castagnola

Okay Adrian, it sounds like there are no more.

Rick Weller

Okay thanks. And on behalf of everyone at Wesco Aircraft we want to thank you for your participation today. Have a good evening.

