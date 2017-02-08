GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH) CEO Justin Gover on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call (Transcript)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 7, 2016 08:30 ET

Executives

Stephen Schultz - VP, IR

Justin Gover - CEO

Adam George - CFO

Stephen Wright - Chief Medical Officer

Chris Tovey - COO

Julian Gangolli - President, GW North America

Analysts

Paul Matteis - Leerink

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Josh Schimmer - Piper Jaffray

Andrew Berens - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Schultz

Welcome all of you and thank you for joining us today. Again, I'm Steve Schultz, Vice President of Investor Relations at GW. Today I'm joined by Justin Gover, GW's Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Stephen Wright, our Chief Medical Officer; Adam George, our Chief Financial Officer; Chris Tovey, our Chief Operating Officer; and Julian Gangolli, President of North America.

We hope you've had a chance to review our press release from earlier today. This document will be supplemented by an additional 6-K filing later today. As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect GW's current expectations regarding future events, including, but not limited to statements regarding financial performance, clinical and regulatory activities, patent applications, timing of product launches and statements related to market acceptance and commercial potential.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual events could differ materially from those projected herein. A list and description of risks and uncertainties associated within investment in GW can be found in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date, February 7, 2017.

Finally, an archive of today's call will be posted to the GW website in the Investor Relations section.

I'll now turn the call over to Justin Gover, GW's Chief Executive Officer.

Justin Gover

Thank you, Steve, and welcome to all those who are able to join us. On today's call following my introduction, Dr. Stephen Wright will provide a research and development update, Julian Gangolli will provide an update on our U.S. commercial operations and Adam George will discuss our financial results. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks we will open the line for questions.

As GW embarked from 2017, we do so with excitement and intense focus. This is a year in which we expect to move GW closer to launching our first medicine in the United States through the submission of the Epidiolex to NDA, which is on track for media filing. As you know, this NDA incorporates a substantial body of data that includes not only the positive Phase III trial data delivered in 2016, approximately 10 Phase I and II studies, and safety data on over 1,500 patients -- 400 of which will have one year or more of continued exposure to Epidiolex. This will be a robust NDA submission, especially for an orphan therapeutic program.

As many of you will know, Epidiolex emerged as a result of GW's pioneering research effort in the field of cannabinoid science over the last 18 years. This research is by no means limited to epilepsy and we have long maintained that cannabinoid have a role to play with another areas of neuroscience and beyond. Today, we released initial data from a Phase II proof of concept study in glioma which showed a statistically significant result for patients taking up THC-CBD product candidate versus placebo using an FDA-accepted efficacy endpoint, a survival rate in patients. Dr. Wright will provide more detail in a moment.

Our success in this study results the many years of preclinical oncology research and represents another example of how GW's rigorous research efforts have enabled potentially important breakthrough for the application of cannabinoid in the modern era. Thanks to GW's support of investors, the company has a robust balance sheet and is applying those resources to ensure that we are completely prepared for the commercial launch of Epidiolex in the United States if approved and subsequently in Europe. Julian Gangolli will provide some comments on our commercial launch preparedness during this quarter.

Finally as we move through 2017, GW will continue to progress our pipeline development into several new and exciting areas including CBDV and epilepsy and autism spectrum disorder, an intravenous form of CBD for NHIE, an expansion of the Epidilect's opportunity in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and infantile spasms. I expect it will be once again a very productive year for GW.

Let me now hand the call to Stephen to provide the clinical and regulatory update.

Stephen Wright

Thank you, Justin, and good day, everyone. During the first half of this year, our team continues to be completely focused on completing and submitting Epidiolex's NDA to FDA. We expect the submission to be made mid-year, which will represent a rapid timeline of just three years from IND to submission. As a reminder, we have completed two pre-NDA meetings with the FDA and established a clear understanding of the former end content of the preclinical, clinical and CMC sections of the submission, and as Justin said earlier, this will be a comprehensive submission including not only three positive Phase III study, but also 10 Phase I and II studies and a substantial body of long term safety data.

Outside the U.S., we're also progressing plans for a centralized European Regulatory submission to follow soon after the NDA submission. As a reminder, all of our Phase III trials included European sites. We expect to hold pre-submission meetings with the EMA in the second quarter and our current plans are to submit a marketing authorization application in the second half of 2017.

Beyond the first two indications for Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut, we continue to advance plans to expand the future Epidiolex's label and are currently recruiting the Phase III trial for our third part indication of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. We've also initiated a two-part Phase III study in our fourth target indication, infantile spasms. The first part of this trial is expected to recruit 10 patients with completion anticipated around mid-year. Subject to review by an independent safety panel, the second pivotal phase of the trial will then start.

Beyond Epidiolex, today we announced positive top-line results from an exploratory randomized placebo-controlled clinical study of a product candidate containing a combination of THC and CBD in patients with recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive form of glioma. Glioma is a type of brain and spinal cord tumor that originates in glial cells. These tumors tend to grow and infiltrate the brain tissue, which can make surgical removing difficult or even impossible, making for potentially complicated treatment environment. Glioma is particularly aggressive and carries a poor prognosis especially for older patients. For patients with recurrent Glioblastoma, approximately 40% of patients will survive for one year.

The clinical study followed extensive preclinical research beginning in 2007, conducted by GW and our academic partners into these sets of cannabinoids in oncology. This included investigation of several cannabinoids in various forms of cancer, including brain, lung, breast among others. These studies resulted in approximately 15 peer-reviewed publications which showed a multi-model effects of cannabinoids on a number of the key pathways associated with tumor growth and progression. Cannabinoids have been shown to promote autophagy via several distinct mechanisms including acting on the AKTM pathway and on intra-cellular stress mechanisms.

In glioma, THC and CBD are clear to act by a distinct signaling pathways. A series of animal studies run by GW showed that the combined administration of THC and CBD, together with temozolomide, a standard of care for glioma led to a synergistic reduction on the viability of glioma cells and in the rate of growth of glioma in a graft [ph]. These preclinical studies justify the initiation of this proof of concept clinical study.

The Phase II study had two parts -- an open label safety evaluation followed by a randomized placebo-controlled phase. The initial safety phase included two cohorts of three patients each where THC, CBD was taken together with a conventional dose-intents temozolomide treatment regimen. Following a satisfactory independent safety evaluation, the study then entered the placebo-controlled phase where 12 patients were randomized to THC and CBD as add-on to temozolomide and nine patients randomized to placebo plus temozolomide.

The preliminary results of this study are encouraging. Specifically, the study showed that patients treated with THC and CBD have an 83% one year survival, compared with 56% for placebo patients with a P value of 0.042. Survival is an FDA-accepted primary endpoint for studies in this patient population. In addition, mediums of idle time for the THC with CBD group is greater than 550 days, compared with 369 days in the placebo group.

Regarding safety, the THCCBD was generally well-tolerated with treatments emerging adverse events leading to discontinuation in just two patients in each group. The most common adverse events occurring in three patients or more and greater than the placebo were vomiting, dizziness, nausea, headache and constipation. With this data together with the extensive preclinical information, GW has concluded that glioma represents a highly-promising pipeline opportunity. So over the coming months, we will work to finalize these results, consult with external experts and regulatory agencies with the aim proceeding into a pivotal clinical development program for THC with CBD in Gioblastoma Multiforme. In parallel, we anticipate that we will expand our research interests in other cancers.

The rest of our pipeline continues to progress. We've started under an IND, a Phase I trial of an intravenous formulation of CBD for use in Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy or NHIE, a devastated condition affecting newborn infants who experience a deprivation of oxygen to their brain during the birth process. GW has been granted orphan designation for NHIE in both the U.S. and Europe and we also have fast-track designation with the FDA.

We are also excited about our CBDV development program. Like Epidiolexs and our glioma work, we've seen strong preclinical data that suggests CBDV may have beneficial effects on seizures, cognition and on behavior. We have commenced the double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial of CBDV as add-on therapy in adult patients with inadequately-controlled focal seizures. The first pharmacokinetic part of this trial of 30 subjects is complete and we have now commenced the efficacy part of the trial aimed at recruiting an additional 130 patients. Data from this part of the trial is expected in the second half of 2017.

In the field of autism spectrum disorders, we expect to start a Phase II clinical trial for CBDV in the treatment of RET syndrome -- a condition to which GW has also received often drug designation from the FDA. RET syndrome is a condition which affects about 10,000 females in the United States and is caused by genetic mutation in the MECP2 gene found on the X chromosome. Most patients are non-verbal and have limited use of their hands. Seizure control is also a common problem in patients with RET syndrome.

Thank you for your attention and let me now ask Julian to provide some comment on the commercial preparations for Epidiolex.

Julian Gangolli

Thank you, Stephen. As we approach NDA submission, we appreciate the GW's commercial preparedness is now a major focus for our investors. Preparations for launch are now highly focused in the U.S. and are also accelerating in Europe where the commercial scene is being led by Chris Tovey.

Looking first at the U.S. organization, 2016 was a very active year for building our commercial team. We recruited talents with long-standing epilepsy expertise and now have in place a senior team that will lead the Epidiolex launch and support commercial preparedness. We have almost all of the key executives in place including medical fares, compliance, marketing, business analytics and a team to handle the information technology requirements of a fully-integrated commercial organization.

Our U.S. operating name, Greenwich Biosciences Inc. was officially introduced to the physician community at the American Epilepsy Society meeting in Houston, the first week of December. The AES meeting is the key medical congress for our target physician community and this part meeting was highly successful for our company.

In total, four GW sponsored posters were accepted and presented and an additional 13 posters were presented independently by investigators on the EAP data from our U.S. compassionate use program. The data were extremely well-received and there is much anticipation at the prospect of Epidiolex being made available on prescription in the future. This was evidenced by the strong attendance at the many company-sponsored events including a scientific exhibit, innovation pavilions and investigators reception. Overall, the meeting involved the company holding greater than 1,000 total interactions with UST [ph] opinion leaders.

During 2017, we anticipate that further Epidiolex data will be prevented at scientific meetings. The next major medical meeting of which data is to be presented is the American Academy of Neurology, which takes place in Boston in April. At this meeting, we expect podium presentations on our Phase III data and the release of more detailed data from our second LGS trials, as well as other presentations. In addition, the publication of the first Dravet syndrome trial is expected within the next few months in a high status scientific journal.

Our major product priorities for the pre-launch year include extensive dissemination of our robust clinical data at major relevant medical congresses, as well as publication of that data, education through our MSL team of the science behind cannabinoids to healthcare providers, patients and importantly caregivers a significant focus on continuing our work and outreach with the patient advocacy and caregiver community, and finally progressing our pair and reimbursement strategy. The groundwork of which has already been established in 2016, but in 2017, we'll see very focused attention on our pricing, reimbursement, growth outcomes and contracting strategies.

We have a lot of ground to cover in this, our pre-launch year. However, I am confident we have the talent and experience to achieve our goal. I thank you for your time and attention today. I'll now hand the call over to Adam George to provide the financial review.

Adam George

Thank you, Julian. I will provide some high-level comments on GW's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. A more-detailed discussion of our results is given in the Q1 Press Release issued earlier today. We'll present GW's results in accordance with international financial reporting standard in British pound sterling, but for convenience purchases on this call, I propose to refer to the U.S. dollar equivalents to certain key numbers using an indicative rate. Today's results for our first quarterly earnings release for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Starting with revenues, total revenues for the quarter were $2.5 million, compared to $4.5 million in Q1 2016. This decrease as previously guided is due to reduced R&D fee charges to Otsuka, following the end of [indiscernible] studies that where Otsuka funded. If we look at R&D spend, total research and development expenditure increased by $1 million to $30.8 million for the quarter. This growth reflects the ongoing cost of the Epidiolex clinical program, our other pipeline studies in glioma, the Adult [indiscernible] trial with CBDV, plus four of the activity associated with scale of Epidiolex growing and manufacturing processes, all of which continues to be expensed as incurred.

Moving to SG&A, our sales, general admin expenses increased to $8.3 million in Q1 from $4.5 million in the comparative period. This increase reflects the investment we're making in establishing our commercial presence and launch planning activities in the United States and Europe. Foreign exchanges again have a significant impact on the quarter, strengthening of the U.S. dollar against pounds sterling resulted in the recognition of a net foreign exchange gain of $14.6 million in Q1, arising from the revaluation of the company's dollar denominated cash balance at the closing sterling exchange rate. This has all resulted in a loss before tax in Q1 of $22.5 million.

Turning to cash flow, the net cash outflow for the three months till December 31, 2016 from operating activities was $29.6 million, compared to $22.2 million for the three months to December 31, 2015. Capital expenditure for the three months of $2 million compared to $2.3 million for the comparative period -- much of the spend in Q1 we picked out of a new 45-acre glass house [ph] growing facility has been brought into use in January. Our closing cash balance has been in increase by the Q1 foreign exchange gain, so in total we have recorded a net outflow for Q1 of just less than $17.5 million. Of December 31 have closing cash equivalent to £360.2 million, or $444.6 million.

Turning to guidance, there are no changes to our guidance at this point. We continue to expect a total cash outflow for 2017 in the range of $130 million to $150 million including $30 million capital expenditure on operating spend between $100 million and $120 million. Thank you.

I'll now hand the call back to Justin.

Justin Gover

Thank you, Adam. In closing, our regulatory manufacturing and commercial preparations for Epidiolex remain on track and we look forward to releasing more data and medical meetings this year and working towards delivering a first class U.S. launch in early 2018 with Europe to follow soon thereafter. We're also excited by the project in our pipeline particularly to date in use of a successful Phase II study in glioma. This study is the direct result of many years of research and yet another example of having application of GW's rigorous research effort that enables potentially important breakthrough for the application of cannabinoids. These breakthroughs like the Epidiolex program offers significant potential for the development of pipeline assets that deliver value to GW's investors well into the future.

Thank you for your time today and for your interest in GW and I would now like to open the call for a few questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions, also congrats on glioma. Just wondering if you could elaborate on your strategy going forward, given you have a big neuro focus and you're considering now adding on a cancer platform. Maybe if you could just walk us through your strategy her and expand on I think the other cancer targets you were discussing? And then secondly, with the CBDV partial onset epilepsy study in adults, will you proceed into a pivotal program there? Is this just serving as proof of concept for CBDV and then schizophrenia? Any update there since you do a proof of concept? Thank you.

Justin Gover

Hi, it's Justin here. Maybe I'll attempt to answer your questions. I think with regard to the strategic question, it's important as we said on the call, to put this into the context of we have had a lot of preclinical work over the last decade or so across a range of therapeutic areas. While this has not been the front and center of course, we have maintained multiple avenues of research whilst continuing to prosecute the Epidiolex's program. So we have the capability to continue to do that. I think the high level strategic question in terms of how this reposition this at GW is probably one that we probably can't answer in detail today. I think it is obviously interesting and useful that glioma is an orphan condition in which we have received orphan designation. This is a product candidate which we're very familiar with.

So a lot of the basic work to take this forward is well-advanced. I think it's probably too early today to give you a high-level strategic view to what this means for the future of the company, but I don't think they should be tracking any way from what is clearly the priority which is our orphan neurological focus at this point in the company's development.

I think with CBDV, we'll have that data later this year. As we've said before that the epilepsy study in adults is one of a couple of different strategic thoughts around CBDV. I think the simple answer to your question is if the data are good, I think we will be interested in moving CBDV forward into pivotal development within the field of epilepsy. But as you know, our ambitions don't stop there and we are also interested in the role of CBDV and other orphan conditions in particular in relation to behavior and cognition. So I think a multiple approach to CBDV.

Finally, schizophrenia, there is no advance on that at this point in time. I think the data remain of interest to us, but it's not being actively pursued yet at this point in time. I think other pipeline activities are taken priority at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

If I can just follow-up on a financial question; given all these programs going on as well as preparing for the commercial launch with inventory stocking, could you just give us any clarity on the ramp for R&D expense in 2017?

Adam George

As per the guidance I refreshed, we're still expecting operating spend for this year of $120 million to $130 million. I think as Justin explained, most of these activities have been going on for a while and although we'd expect that to be some clinical spend for the glioma program as we start to set up further clinical trials, thus we need some time to engage with the FDA and plan out the program. I'm not expecting it to be significant additional financial impact this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Paul Matteis

Great. Thanks so much, guys, for the update. I appreciate it. I have a couple. One, operational. I'm curious if you could expand upon the rate-limiting steps to an NDA filing which I think you updated this morning. Is it on-track for mid-2017 versus first half 2017 previously? And then I have a couple of clinical questions. Thanks a lot.

Justin Gover

Paul, hi. Justin here. I'll start again. On the guidance thing, it is a minor nuance. With the previous guidance specific, it was end of H1 and I'm always hesitant around that specific deadline around month-end and so on. So I don't read any material shift in that wording. I think we've long said that this is even with that timing it will be three years from IND to submission and so whilst all the Phase III are complete, some of the Phase I, Phase IIs are completing now. Data is being analyzed right now. We've had an enormous amount of safety data that we've been collecting from the sites for the EAP. As you know from today's release we have 1,200 patients on drugs. So an enormous amount of work going on there. And of course DMC which is around ensuring that we have a significant launch capacity.

I'm not sure I would point to any one thing. I think it is all of this which is happening in parallel, too. Rest assured that this is a very well-planned NDA submission program and we're very comfortable with remaining on track as it was when we last open December.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Thank you, Justin. And then I just have one on the second Dravet study and one on glioma. On Dravet, I was wondering if you could provide an update on enrollment, the potential timing of data and how big you expect that study to be since it does appear like it's been attracting some patients away from other epilepsy and Dravet programs. And then secondarily on the glioma study, I'm wondering if you could expand upon some of the other end points in the trial like progression-free survival and response rates and whether or not they're trying to consistent with OS? Thanks a lot, guys.

Justin Gover

Okay. I'll do one and maybe Stephen, if you could do the glioma question. Dravet continues to enroll. We get increase the sample size to 186. It's from 150 and that actually simply reflects the over enrollments we incurred in practice with Dravet I. So we've matched the power calculations from Dravet I to Dravet II. So it's still enrolling. It have actually hit its original target. We still have some more patients to put into the study as a result of the increase in target. We're not guiding today for the specific timing for the end of that study. It is enrolling and I think we'll just let it run its course, so I'd rather not give you specific guidance on that data today. Stephen, can I have you for the glioma question?

Stephen Wright

Sure. Of course, yes, Paul. We do have some other efficacy endpoints in the study and you're quite right to point progression-free survival, six months as one. You'll probably be aware that in the history of glioma studies, FDA have recognized that the PFF6 can be slightly soft endpoint because it's really quite difficult to accurately image central nervous system tumors firstly because of the nature of the tumor and secondly because it's surrounding edema and so on. It's not a particularly well-accepted target in glioma for efficacy. Nonetheless, we have done that and the results are consistent with our survival data which I think is very good news.

On the survival side, we're clearly interested in overall survival as well as one year survival, but you will appreciate that when patients are surviving a long time, it's going to take longer follow up of information before we can confidently give a final figure on overall survival. I think our press release gives you a pretty good handle that patients who were randomized to CBD-THC do appear to be having a median overall survival, substantially greater than those patients on placebo. It's not yet possible to work out statistics because there are still such a substantial number of them still alive.

I think that we also have been looking at some biomarkers – some chemical biomarkers, but we don't yet have the results of those. They're still working their way through various laboratory systems. There are still some more information to come from the study as the next few weeks and months go by.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

Phil Nadeau

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple. First, on the AAN [ph] presentations. One of the controversies among investors that we see is the clobazam subset subset data. Do you expect to present that data at AAN? And then second on the glioma trial, congratulations on the results. The patient numbers here are quite small though and the differences are just small numbers of patients. But are there any imbalances between the arms and prognostic factors that could have favored the THC-CBDL? Thanks.

Justin Gover

Hi, Phil. It's Justin here. I'll do one and Stephen, if you could do part two. The AAN is focused on pivotal efficacy and safety from the three pivotal studies. It remains our view that that is absolutely the focus for attention for the medical community for the data. Obviously we're aware of the interest in the clobazam issue. We are working on pooled analysis of the clobazam subgroups at part of the NDA submission. I think frankly until that submission is in, those analysis won't be complete. So I think for the absolute resolute focus for AAN is on this pivotal safety and efficacy. Stephen?

Stephen Wright

Phil, hi. You're right, the groups were relatively small. Although in the great scheme of things in relatively early phase oncology studies, actually 21 as it turned out is pretty much in-line with information that gets presented at international meetings. But we wouldn't want to read too much into the results at this point. Clearly, we would need to do more work. In terms of your comment about imbalance between the groups, very well-balanced. The only imbalance was with gender. Actually there were more males in the placebo group, but gender is not thought to be of any prognostic significance in Glioblastoma Multiforme. I suppose one more final comment on the small numbers. Although I've been slightly cautious about that, it's also the case that survival is very hard endpoint. So if you are going to look at results of some studies of relatively small numbers, it is I think some comfort at least to predictability that we've used such a hard endpoint as survival.

Phil Nadeau

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Josh Schimmer

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Stephen, a couple for you and another one for Justin. First, beyond Rett syndrome, are there other autism spectrum disorder subtypes where seizure control is a problem and then for glioma, have you characterized the effects of THC or CBD on surface expression of neoantigens? Are there effects on T-reg or T-effector cells?

Justin Gover

Josh, hi. Yes, certainly. We have reason. A concrete plan to explore CBDV in Fragile X syndrome as well where seizures can be a feature and there are a number of others that we've been looking at in early preclinical models. But I think for the first exploration Rett and Fragile X, we'll probably do. In terms of your question about neoantigen expression and the burgeoning world of immuno-oncology, no, we haven't. It's a very interesting question. We haven't looked at neoantigen expression in preclinical models either, nor at changing immune responses in the patients we've been treating in this trial. I think that's a very intriguing area of future exploration for us.

Josh Schimmer

Thanks. And then Justin, I might have missed it, but could you give us your latest thinking on your approach to the European market for commercialization either [indiscernible]? Thanks.

Justin Gover

We plan to go alone, Josh. So the European commercial operations being run by Chris Tovey who joined us, who's our COO who previously at UCB. So a wealth of epileptic experience. The plan is to do that in-house. We have started as a recruitment of some of the key European commercial positions and obviously, it's the time, we're slightly behind the U.S., but the plan is to submit later this year, obviously the one-go through pricing reimbursement and so on. But no, it remains something that we are focused on doing in-house.

Josh Schimmer

Great. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Peter [ph] for Tazeen. Congratulations on the progress this quarter on the positive data. I had a question on the clobazam interaction specially for Dravet syndrome. Given clobazam is not approved for Dravet. Do you think the FDA would want to focus on that topic, especially if you want to apply as an adjunct of therapy rather than a monotherapy? Thanks.

Justin Gover

Peter, perhaps I can take that. Although clobazam is not approved, it is widely used, so I think that any interaction, that any investigational drug has with commonly taken medication is of interest. I don't see it as being particularly greater interest for one agent than for another and I see how the kind of burden on us being to show that Epidiolex is working regardless of the ConCom [ph] AED sort of being taken in. As you've heard, we're very comfortable in that position.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Andrew Berens

Hi. Thanks, guys for taking the questions. Just a question on the glio data. I don't know if you have this yet, but did the temodar levels go up when given with Sativex? Or is there reason to think that the levels may change when given concomitantly Sativex?

Stephen Wright

Hi, Andrew. Stephen here. There is no reason to think that's in the point of view of adult drug interaction inside of [indiscernible] 450 interactions. One thing we are interested in this, looking at MGMT status, that is the capacity of the patients to metabolize temozolomide to its active metabolite. You'd probably be aware that its activity is mostly resigned in effective metabolite rather than in the parent. We don't yet have data on those numbers and clearly that's another bit of information that will be emerging over the course of the rest of this year.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Was there anything suggested in the side effect or tolerability profile to reflect that?

Stephen Wright

No, there wasn't. We thought no grade three or four toxicity either in the initial safety evaluation, nor during the randomized control period.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And then you announced that you had a positive GMP inspection of DMA [ph] and that you have one coming towards the end of the year for the FDA. How does the FDA inspection differ from the DMA inspection?

Stephen Wright

I can probably answer that one as well. It kind of depends who you talk to. In general, the FDA inspections tend to be more output-orientated and the MHRA inspections tend to be more in the process-orientated. They tend to concentrate on two main areas – that is integrity of your data and supervision of any contractors that you're working with, both of them, actually. Both FDA and MHRA are nowadays focusing down on those two co-components and we're very confident that such a positive MHRA inspection as we had will go as well for our FDA inspection.

Andrew Berens

Right. And that's for the capacity of about 30,000 patient's per-year dose?

Stephen Wright

Well, if I concentrate on the inspection for a moment, I can maybe past you. And after that the inspection is essentially assuring that the integrity of our manufacturing operations and that the story of our development is all supported by adequate data, adequate information and can be fully-verified but that's essentially where the [indiscernible] sits.

Chris Tovey

Andy, hi, it's Chris. It was actually the MHRA, so it was European national agency who inspected the site and yet the FDA inspection would be obviously of the whole site and the MHRA inspection; it was certainly most of the site where we are making Epidiolex.

Andrew Berens

Okay. That's the production capacity for about 30,000 patients per year?

Chris Tovey

That's exactly that we previously talked, yes.

Andrew Berens

Okay, great. I want to make sure I heard you guys correctly. Are we not going to see any DDI data until potentially AES or if there's still going to be an adcom at the briefing documents?

Chris Tovey

Actually, I'm not going to be specific on this call, Andy. I think you're not going to see anything until we've done the analysis ourselves and those analysis are primarily for the FDA. So I think once the NDA is submitted, we will have the analysis and we will determine when you will have them.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And you are still expecting to have an adcom?

Justin Gover

We're certainly planning for an adcom. Clearly, we'd be delighted if FDA decided not to, but we are fully anticipating that we will have an adcom. We wouldn't know that of course until well through the NDA submission process.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And then just one last one. It seems like DMA timing has slipped a little bit of the meeting, but the overall submission is the same. Is that correct?

Justin Gover

You mean the pre-submission meeting with DMA? No. I think we've got there as regulatory activities. It's not really a flip. The NDA is being compiled and at which is essentially going to be the MAA for year up. I think meeting timing is one thing, but the submission remains as previously guided.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And you guys have said that the DMA was receptive to the FDA endpoint, meaning that for responder analysis is not necessary to be stat sig?

Stephen Wright

They are certainly open to using the percent reduction from baseline as the key efficacy assessment. That's correct.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Thanks a lot, guys. Appreciate it.

Justin Gover

Okay, Justin here. Just to thank everyone for their time today. The next time I think you'll be hearing from us is around the AAN meeting in April. It's in Boston. So we look forward to seeing many of you there and thanks for your time today.

