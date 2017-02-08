Callidus Software's (CALD) CEO Leslie Stretch on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 7, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Leslie Stretch – President and Chief Executive Officer

Roxanne Oulman – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Nemeroff – Credit Suisse

Richard Baldry – Roth Capital

Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum

Koji Ikeda – Oppenheimer

Kevin Liu – B. Riley

Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital

Taylor Reiners – Piper Jaffray

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Roxanne Oulman, CFO, of CallidusCloud. Ma'am, you may begin.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Shenalle. Welcome to CallidusCloud’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results conference call. We issued our earnings release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. To access the press release, please see the Investor Relations page of our website. With me on the call today is Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of CallidusCloud.

The primary purpose of today’s call is to discuss our fourth quarter results. Before we begin, please remember during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the operations and future results of CallidusCloud or otherwise that naturally involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develops or any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with our forward-looking statements, please refer to the text in the company’s press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. On today’s call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-revenue financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP unless stated that the measure is a GAAP number. Please refer to today’s press release for a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial performance and additional disclosures regarding these measures.

Additionally, in conjunction with the release of our earnings report, we have posted on our website at, CallidusCloud.com, under the Investor Relations tab, additional charts that trend identified performance metrics that we believe will aid in understanding and evaluating our performance over time.

Now, I will turn the call over to Leslie.

Leslie Stretch

Thanks, Roxanne. Good afternoon, everyone. Today, I’ll cover Q4 briefly and then discuss drivers for growth in 2017. Before I begin though, I would like to thank all of my colleagues at CallidusCloud for their contribution to a strong year and a super final quarter. I would also like to take this opportunity on the occasion of his retirement to thank our outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Bob Corey, for his contribution to the development of the company's scalable growth platform. Thank you, Bob.

2016 was a very busy year for the company. We have 31% SaaS revenue growth and our cash flow from operations increased by 13%. We added important new product offerings. We completed our second successful equity follow-on. We added a European data center footprint and extended our channel partner ecosystem. We added to our sales talent, had our largest C3 customer event and we were Titanium Sponsor at our partners SalesForce’s Dreamforce conference. Litmos mobile learning business had another stellar year, winning multiple awards, confirming our credentials as a true leader in the enterprise learning segment.

Turning to Q4 2016, we had our best ever quarter. We had record SaaS bookings, eclipsing even our big Q3 performance. We had record revenues, record SaaS revenues of 29% growth, record cash collections and a record number of new business signings. Our cash flow from operations was up 50% from the priority Q4. We signed over 200 logos and signed over 30 multiproduct deals and 3 seven figure annual contract value deals and 45 six figure deals, a new record.

I attribute our bookings performance to our well trained professional multi product sales force and to our sales management's ability to recruit, attract and onboard the right talent. New and existing sales people sold conversions, new commissions deals, learning deals, CPQ and enablement deals, gamification and customer feedback deals. I also believe our expanding partner ecosystem were key contributors to our second half and Q4’s bookings performance.

Cross-sell and some up-sell drove the bookings with existing accounts, but the new logo count exceeded anything that had gone before as I noted already. It is worth underlining that our sales team is of course served by our own marketing, sales enablement, learning, sells coaching, sales execution and sales performance tools. I believe we have one of the best onboarding systems in our space and one of the most automated sales processes in the business.

In 2017, we will have customer feedback metrics to the performance management of our own sales teams. Pre and post sales survey results will influence sales people’s earnings opportunity. We will use our leading click tools platform to achieve this performance management objective. We continued in Q4 with our last few large conversions from on-premise to cloud. The remaining conversions are less material for the business. Moving forward, we will be able to more effectively lever our sales force to focus on new land and expand account management deals.

We had great commissions’ momentum. We signed deals with Wells Fargo, Volkswagen, Kawasaki, Honeywell, Hutchison 3G, as well as the Fortune 50 software business and a Fortune 50 hardware business. These were all decent sized six and seven figure deals with a potential to expand. For commissions, I believe have the partner of choice in large enterprise implementations across all industries. The lions share of our bookings were both cross-sell and new business green field related reflecting a very buoyant end-user market for our cloud suite products. We added to our new automotive vertical in the quarter with some significant deals.

We’ve signed several global manufacturers as I mentioned and a major North American dealer business, while we were chosen to ultimate the complex dealers sales commissions processes that are common in our industry. The expected return on investment on this implementation for example will be many million saved annually. Litmos had a strong quarter, with some super deals signing great brands included Cannon, FIFA, Nike, PepsiCo, and StubHub.

Callidus CX our customer feedback group made up of Clicktools and the Badgeville businesses also signed some great deals, including John Lewis in the UK, a major retailer. Schneider Electric, Verizon and Visa.

Our services business performed well in the quarter and I expect it to continue to deliver a solid performance going forward. We are automating more and more of the implementation process particularly with regards to reporting and this should reduce top cost and time to value for our customers. Even so, I expect professional services to continue to deliver a solid contribution to the business alongside partner implementations.

Let me talk a little bit about the alliances on our channel ecosystem. As I mentioned I consider our ecosystem of partners extremely important to our business and I'm grateful for their contribution to a strong second half of 2016. Accenture, Deloitte; Cognizant, OpenSymmetry, and Salesforce.com all made solid contributions to our business in Q4.

In Q4 we signed a new go-to-market agreement with SAP to sell alongside them to our joint customer bases. SAP sales executives can recover quota and earn commissions from joint sales. This is a very exciting development for us. I see 2017 as a ramping year and expect to see revenue contribution of 2018 from this new partnership.

I'm also pleased to report that having been one of the early partners in Salesforce’s ISV Post Program, we've upgraded our partnership with them to a three year platinum plus go-to-market agreement. This expanded agreement deepens our joint go-to-market and aligns our leading sales performance management solutions with Salesforce’s vertical industry unquote to cash initiatives. Were also included in their financial services go-to-market blueprint for our capabilities in commissions and producer management.

There is committed funding for both parties marketing initiatives each year and a continued revenue share agreement. Finally on the partner front, we announced during the quarter that we are the only certified sales performance management solution in the Workday partner ecosystem.

I believe we are best served by a diverse and top class partner network and I believe that enterprise buyers will always judge you by the company you keep. I think we are in great company, combined these players serve a very large well-defined cloud-savvy marketplace. After a great deal of work, we're seeing an unprecedented level of recognition by the major industry analysts and peer groups.

I’ll refer you to our Slide six and seven in our just published Investor Relations presentation, where we are in the top leadership positions in more published research than at any time in our history. And Gartner’s Sales Performance Management and Forrester CPQ Wave, Gartner FrontRunners Corporate Learning and G2 Crowd Corporate Learning, we are in leadership positions and Clicktools customer feedback solution is the most reviewed app category on Salesforce’s AppExchange.

I believe that this important industry analyst positioning and the appetite of the very best cloud and software companies in the world, to work closely with us combined with the strength of our relationship in the systems integrator space uniquely positions us as a leading multi-product enterprise cloud partner for the world's most important company.

Let's look at the business drivers going forward. I'm confident about the demand environment for our broad and deep portfolio of SaaS sales marketing learning and customer experience solutions. As such we continue to hire sales talent in the fourth quarter and we began in Q4 to meaningfully refresh our datacenter capability in the U.S. and in India.

We're also adding a localized cloud capability in APAC for our growing customer base in that region. There are a number of drivers that I believe underpin our current business environment including but not limited to increased opportunities for international expansion in EMEA, Latin America and APAC. A bigger hungry partner channel including our new deal with SAP the big expansion of our sales force partnership and our certification of Workday as I mentioned.

Behind the awareness of sales performance management, sales execution and sales enablement and their positions as investment priorities for enterprises large and small and across all industries this new point was backed up by a recent Gartner article underlining the traction for sales enablement, partner enablement and the professionalization of sales.

We have our own maturing account management capability and increased sales capacity. Our own large portfolio of relevant and valuable sales solutions with multiple references across the board and across industry. The emergence of strong artificial intelligence and predictive used cases during 2017 also perfectly aligns with our Thunderbridge analytics and Data Hub forecasting investments.

Litmos momentum is strong as I said, we’re growing this solutions set into an enterprise capable learning platform of LMS content and monetization. And the recent market review of best corporate learning management software by G2 Cloud, Litmos was the leading LMS for customer satisfaction. This was voted for by customers, Gartner also just published it’s FrontRunners quadrant of corporate LMS and Litmos was top right in a short list of 58 learning technology vendors.

Across the board large enterprises medium and small businesses turn to us for commissions and sales performance management in Q3 and Q4. Also we did carry out some meaningful replacements again in Q4 about their SaaS solutions in hi-tech manufacturing and banking the lion's share about bookings came from new greenfield business and cross-sell and upsell into our expanding customer base. Our latest acquisition Data Hub while smaller revenue terms had some solid bookings in the quarter and our broader sales teams are excited to be selling this leading forecasting solutions.

The momentum we've seen in the second half of 2016 demonstrates our solutions on a multiproduct approach is getting traction with some of the world's best run enterprises. I couldn’t be more excited about the prospects for our business. 2017 I believe we will achieve our goal 25% to 30% SaaS growth off of a higher base also we make more money.

And I will hand over to Roxanne to go over the financials in more detail.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Leslie and good afternoon everyone. As you've heard from Leslie, the fourth quarter marked a strong finish to a year of innovation, customer expansion and new logos along with the upsell and cross-sell to our large and growing customer base. In 2016, we achieved 31% growth in SaaS revenue, 36% growth in normalized SaaS billings and 39% growth in SaaS deferred revenue. These factors continued to build the foundation for the next level of success. We believe that balancing growth and profitability is the foundation for our future.

We evaluate our business on four key metrics, SaaS revenue growth, operating margin, SaaS deferred revenue and normalized SaaS billings. Our mid-term goal is to maintain the Rule of 40 which is based on some of SaaS year-over-year revenue growth in annual non-GAAP operating margin, equaling 40% or better, we believe this will pave the way for Callidus to achieve $400 million in annual SaaS revenue while improving operating margin approaching 20%.

Let me turn to the numbers and provide you with some details. As usual all of the non-revenue financial figures I'll discuss today are non-GAAP unless I state as a GAAP measure. As always you will find a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results in today’s press release.

For the full year, SaaS revenue was $151.5 million representing growth of 31%. Total revenue was $206.7 million, an increase of $33.6 million, or 19% over 2015. In the fourth quarter, SaaS revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $42.1 million, a sequential uptick of $3.4 million. Recurring revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $44.2 million. As Leslie noted, we have been successful in converting on-premise in Q4. And as a result maintenance revenue decreased approximately $600,000 sequentially. In Q4, maintenance revenue accounted for less than 5% of recurring revenue. Our total revenue for the fourth quarter was $56.1 million up 20% over Q4 of 2015 and above the top end of our guidance.

Our services revenue was $11.8 million for the quarter and grew 11% over that for the same period last year. Our services business in Q4 outperformed, as a reminder services revenue ebbs and flows based on a variety of factors. We view services as an enabling function that is ancillary to our SaaS software business and drive the real growth and value to our shareholders.

Next, let me highlight some of the key metrics we used to evaluate our operating performance. SaaS revenue grew 29% in Q4 and 31% for the year. We improved their operating margins from 7% in 2015 to 9% in 2016. We closed the year with a record sequential of $11.5 million step up of SaaS deferred revenue, which totaled $99.1 million. This SaaS deferred revenue balance includes $800,000 of deferred revenue acquired through our Data Hub acquisition.

Cash flows from operations for Q4 was $9 million and $29.8 million for the year. In Q4 2016, SaaS billings growth was 55% and normalized SaaS billings growth was 48%. On a full year basis, SaaS billings growth for 2016 was 41% while normalized SaaS billings growth was 36%. We adjusted billings for remaining acquired deferred and the impact of the multiyear billings in the current and prior year.

As you know, there are a wide variety of factors that influence billings and therefore quarter-to-quarter fluctuation in calculated billings should not be taken as an indicator of changes in future revenue. For example during the quarter, a mix of contracts with annual return was 91% and this fluctuates quarterly based on contracts, customer and product mix.

To remind you, there were no multiyear billings in the quarter. Some additional highlights for Q4 in 2016, we closed the year with a record number of new business deals, new customers and expansion of our current customer base through cross-sell and upsell were strong with approximately 40% of deals resulting from cross-sell and upsell activities. Our multiproduct strategy is showing signs of success as we closed 30 multiproduct deals in the quarter compared to a prior quarterly high of 22 deals. Enterprises are likely to standardize on Callidus and make multi-year commitment. In 2015, multi-year commitments represented over 30% of our cumulative ACB. This increased to nearly 50% of our cumulative ACB in 2016. Note, these multi-year contracts are built annually, quarterly or monthly.

Turning to the P&L, recurring revenue gross margin was 77% in line with historic ranges. As Leslie indicated we’ve invested and will continue to invest in additional data center capacity. As a result, we expect that our recurring gross margins in 2017 will span from 75% to 76% throughout the year. We are pleased to be able to bring on additional capacity while maintaining recurring gross margins of better than 75%. For Q4 services gross margin was 24%. Looking ahead to 2017, we will continue to leverage our implementation partners and expect our services gross margin to trend between 21% and 24%.

Turning to our non-GAAP operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were $18.6 million or 33% of revenue in Q4. We will continue to invest in our productive sales capacity to support 2018 and beyond as we continued – as we see continued market momentum. In 2017 we expect sales and marketing expense to trend in the range of 32% to 34% of revenue.

R&D expense was $7 million for the quarter and 13% of total revenue, compared to $6.4 million of revenue in Q4 of 2015. For the full year, spending was up 15% as we continue to make significant investments to expand the breath and depth of Callidus’ Lead to Money suite. We expect R&D expense to be around 13% to 14% of revenue in 2017.

G&A expenses were $6 million or 11% of revenue in the quarter, down from $7.2 million or 15% of revenue in Q4 of 2015. For the full year, G&A expenses were 12% of revenue, an improvement versus 15% in 2015. We're pleased with the leverage we've been able to realize within our G&A organization.

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter improved 21% to $5.8 million, compared to $4.7 million in Q4 of 2015. In 2016, operating income was $18.1 million, representing an operating margin of 9%, an improvement from 7% in 2015. As I mentioned at the onset of the call, one of our four key metrics we focus on is to improve our operating margin.

EBITDA for the quarter – for the fourth quarter increased 28% to $8.2 million, compared to $6.4 million in Q4 of 2015. EBITDA for the full year increased 44% to $26.7 million. Net income of $16.9 million for the year increased 51% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q4 was $0.08. Adjusted for the full quarter impact of the Q3 offering EPS would have been $0.09. This is our 14th consecutive quarter of positive EPS.

Q4 net income per share is calculated based on $66 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. For the full year we posted $0.28 of non-GAAP earnings per share based on $60.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Now on to the balance sheet, Q4 once again a record quarter for cash collections. We closed the year with $187.3 million in cash. During Q4 related to our recent equity offering, the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option generating $13.2 million in cash. We also purchased Data Hub for $13 million and generated $9 million from operating cash flow.

Capital expenditures were $8.5 million in Q4, driven by our data center investments. For the full year cash flow from operations was $29.8 million, a 13% improvement over 2015. We added 212 employees in 2016, bringing our total headcount to over 1,100.

Now let's turn to guidance and our non-GAAP presentation. After reviewing the SEC, C&DI, our non-GAAP financial measures, we have decided to revise our non-GAAP financial measures starting in 2017 to remove non-GAAP earnings per share. To confirm with the SEC’s recent interpretations on non-GAAP presentation and to align with other public companies we will provide non-GAAP pre-tax income and operating income. In addition, we will provide expected cash taxes along with basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Taken together we believe these metrics will allow investors to derive additional non-GAAP measures should they be of interest. It is important to note that these changes are only being made on a prospective basis. This does not impact any of our previously reported financial results.

Now let me turn to our financial outlook for Q1 and full year 2017. For Q1 of 2017, we are projecting SaaS revenue to be between $44.2 million and $45.2 million in the quarter, representing a 28% to 31% growth over last year. This represents a sequential step-up of $2.1 million to $3.1 million. Don’t forget, Q4 has two fewer days. Don’t forget, Q1 has two fewer days than Q4.

We project maintenance revenue to range between $1 million and $1.2 million, with total revenue between $56.4 million and $57.4 million. For Q1, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $3.5 million to $4.5 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income of $3.3 million to $4.3 million. We estimate incurring $200,000 to $300,000 in cash taxes. For Q1, we expect basic weighted average shares outstanding to be between 64 million and 64.5 million shares and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be between 66 million and 66.5 million shares. Lastly, we are projecting cash flow from operations will remain positive.

For the full year, we're raising our prior annual SaaS revenue guidance to $190 million to $197 million, representing a growth rate of 25% to 30%. Due to our success of moving on premise customers to the cloud, we're reducing our 2017 maintenance revenue guidance from $5 million to $6 million to $3 million to $4 million. We're increasing our guidance for total revenue to be between $240.5 million and $246.5 million. This represents total revenue growth of 16% to 19% for the year. For 2017, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be between $21 million and $23.5 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income to be between $20.5 million and $22.5 million.

We estimate incurring $1 million to $1.4 million in cash taxes. For the year, we expect basic weighted average shares outstanding to be between 64.5 million and 65 million shares and diluted weighted averages shares outstanding to be between 66.5 million and 68 million shares. There is no fundamental change to our business evidence by our operating income guidance representing a 16% to 30% growth.

I would now like open the Q&A session. Operator, will you please prompt for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks for taking the questions. Congratulations on a good quarter and a good 2016. First question for Leslie, then I've got a follow-up for Roxanne if I may. Leslie I'm just curious about the joint marketing – the new expanded joint marketing that you signed with Salesforce. I'm just trying to understand why now. And how are you going to handle the conflict that that CRM has with their SteelBrick product and CPQ. And also how are you going to allocate some of the time and resources which are pretty limited to Salesforce versus the new SAP partnership which you expect to generate revenue in 2018.

Leslie Stretch

Super, great questions, Michael. The Salesforce deal we had been running on ISB force deal since I think 2008 on an annual one year due basis. And their proposal was the half multi-year agreement and we think kind of get married on the deal. We were very happy with that. So that’s going to why now the one year was up. So they want to do a multi-year, I think that’s good. It's very good. But it came along with more COGEN focused investments in vertical marketing like the financial services blueprint for example, there's only one Commissions prior to financial services blueprint, underwritten there because of our credentials in insurance obviously produce a management.

So lots of other content assets come along with a partnership is quite detail that put a lot of work into it. We like working with them. They like working with us. And we're excited about it, great partnership. I think when it comes to the CPQ side of the house, our CPQ has been focused in other areas has been and other ecosystems, very specifically the CPQ product is itemized listed in the SAP go to market agreement. So, last, we're going to continue to focus that, there is not in force.com

I actually met with Godard Abel and his product leader on Friday at Salesforce's HQ, we're going to do some integration of our Commissions product with their Quote-to-Cash solution or what is now called Salesforce CPQ, why not. I think we can do very well together with those two products. And then what was the other part of the question?

Michael Nemeroff

I think you covered most of it Leslie. The follow-up for Roxanne – thanks for that. The follow-up for Roxanne is looking at that normalized 48% on-demand billings growth number. That's really no joke, that’s a pretty healthy number. I'm just curious, as you took down some of the maintenance revenue expectation for 2017. I'm curious how much a 48% – of that 48% was from conversions in Q4 or what was just the normal course of business from new logos.

Roxanne Oulman

So Michael, in Q4 we converted approximately half a dozen on premise customers and we really completed our material converting that we plan to do. We have some small ones. And as a result, you can see that we are reducing our guidance in Q4 for maintenance revenue. So there is a portion that is associated with our conversions in the billings number, but I wouldn't say that it is the vast majority. Now keep in mind and we – one of the reasons, we provided to you the full year billings number is that, as you know, billings fluctuate through quarter-to-quarter, based on billings mix for example. We had our highest annual billings mix ever. And we tend to have more renewals in Q4, then we do an other quarters.

Michael Nemeroff

That’s great. Thanks very much for taking questions. Congrats on good quarter guys.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Richard Baldry of Roth Capital. Your line is now open.

Richard Baldry

Thanks, and congrats, I’ll echo on especially on the deferred revenue growth, it’s a great number. Could you talk a little about how your deal in the future with conflicts that can arise when you got partners like SAP and sales force [indiscernible] directly competitive with each other. How do you manage that if you sort of broad into similar deals with both side of the table.

Leslie Stretch

Okay. I think, we have been working with multiple partners with some years, I think what’s happens this is the appetite, I’m not going to say, who or what or when but couple of partners came to us, that’s the most interesting thing about what’s been happening recently they drove the discussions. And rightly so, we wanted to engage with them. But we already have, we’ve always been running with this and I have called it and I made no apologies for it from [indiscernible] with our confirmation, we’ve always been running with – as many world class partners as we could. I think it’s a small spectrum actually, but they cover a few extents.

And actually they cover nicely different spaces, it’s – at the end of the day, although we haven’t had a big issue try to juggle different loyalties were in one big cloud sales marketplace, were in one big ERP financials market space and that’s how we see I think work days very early days we just became the first certified commissions vendor there and there and of course in the HR space. But combined, they have a huge addressable market, which is defined as defined by contracts customers with contracts with revenue. That’s a perfect situation for us an enterprise scale. So, that’s the key, I mean, we’re going to – we’re talking about real focus here on people who can invest appropriately in our technology.

Richard Baldry

And also more and more customers are doing multi-product deals to as initial then you talk maybe a little bit more about going back into your installed base or you’ve got a lot of room to cross sell, up sell. Will that become more of a focus or a dedicated resources increasing on that to really kind of deepen that multi-product penetration. Thanks.

Leslie Stretch

Yes. I think that’s a great question, I think that we actually – we’ve increased our renewals team. We’re increasing – process of increasing our renewals team. We’ve increased our installed base coverage, we’ve been adding sales every level. But we need to keep a balance with new business I personally think that 5,000 subscription customers is interesting I think that 10,000 is more exciting.

I mean, actually we have 230,000 customers, sales force up more than 150,000 or more cloud customers. I mean we’re not going to get there tomorrow. But I think we’re still dealing with the small number of enterprises that we can sell. So we have to keep the balance with new business, but we have increased as I said some installed base focus, we started to add dedicated our renewals capability. And their goal is of course is the cross sell and up sell to customers not just retaining them.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Congrats again.

And our next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett of Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on a great year-end and overall year for 2016. So the three – I think you talked about three seven-figure deals in the quarter, were those all conversion deals.

Leslie Stretch

No.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Were any of them?

Roxanne Oulman

Chad, two of them were conversion deals in the quarter.

Chad Bennett

Okay, great. Thank you. And then…

Roxanne Oulman

I think more importantly Chad, it’s important to understand that these deals were across multiple industries and they were multiple product deals.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Okay, so the conversion deals were multiple product deals, is that what you mean.

Roxanne Oulman

Yes.

Chad Bennett

Okay, so you were able to up sell them other products in the conversion process not just like for like commissions.

Roxanne Oulman

Correct.

Chad Bennett

Perfect. Okay, and then I know you Roxanne, you gave billings guidance last quarter for the current quarter – the fourth quarter. Are you guys going to talk about billings guidance going forward? I guess in a nutshell, what I’m trying to figure out, should the billings growth rate for 2017 kind of beyond par with SaaS revenue growth or exceeded is there a way of thinking about that.

Roxanne Oulman

So, if you look at the billings growth rate historically and you look at 2015, for example, it exceeded our revenue growth rate that we achieved in 2016. So we’re not going to provide billings growth from guidance perspective, but we are providing you growth, obviously, SaaS revenue growth rate. And total revenue and by providing you SaaS revenue growth rates obviously we give it a lot of consideration in regards to the renewals for the company anticipated bookings so on and so forth. And so we think that is the best measure – metric in which you should measure our performance on.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And then lastly maybe you can speak to – I mean you saw, you had a great multi-product deal quarter. I think you said best ever. Just kind of give us an update on what products you are seeing currently fit together and then kind of the trajectory of deal sizes in multi-product deals. If there is a way to compare kind of deal size, a few quarters ago versus what you are seeing today.

Leslie Stretch

Yes, I know, that’s my question. I think the large number of six-figure deals a lot of them were multi-product deals, Litmos featured in a number of Commissions deals, WorkFlow, Clicktools, Litmos that was a kind of repeating pattern there was CPQ Commissions, CPQ, CLM Commissions and gamification and enablement, enablement as well. So which I always believe that’s a great opportunity for us. So it was across the Board, producing everything we have but it was three and four products in many cases, so really excellent progress overall.

Chad Bennett

Can you see enlarger deal sizes on the multi-product front?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, by definition they tent to be larger deals.

Chad Bennett

Okay, great. I’ll step-up nice job again.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Koji Ikeda

Hi. This is Koji Ikeda sitting in for Brian Schwartz. Thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on a great fourth quarter here. Just wanted to ask one quick question on, just digging a little bit more on these partnership announcement with the Salesforce.com and SAP which we think – it was a great announcement in the quarter but also how to think about margins too in 2017. How should we think about any sort of investments and capacity that needs to be made to get these partnerships really rolling here in 2017? Looks like the op margin guide implies a slower pace of margin expansion here than what we saw in 2016. Is there an element or sacrificing a bit of operating leveraged now – looks like a really good growth opportunities with these partners baked into the guidance.

Roxanne Oulman

So Koji this is Roxanne. Our operating margin guidance for 2017 is 9% to 10% at the higher end of that guidance that’s a 1% improvement as we seen over the last several years. So where we’re really making the investments from a dollar perspective is in our data centers you’ll see that our guide is 75% to 76% for recurring margin and we expect that we’ll see 75% in the first half of the year growing to 76% in the back half of the year as we continue to make investments.

If you look at the number of customers that we have added and multi-product customers that we have added so far this year we need to continue to make investments in our data centers. So any reduction that you see in the recurring line and that is driven by our need to continue to invest and expand in state-of-the-art technology to support our large and growing enterprise customer base.

Koji Ikeda

Great, that’s great color, thank you for that. I’ll step back in the queue. Congrats again on the great quarter.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Operator

Kevin Liu

Hi, good afternoon. I actually did just have a follow-up question to that your point on the recurring gross margin. Obviously you’ve made significant strides over the past years and getting up to the mid-70% now. How much capacity do you need to add from a data center perspective over the next couple of years to sustain – if you are to sustain some of these high billings growth rates. And then more to the point I think you’ve outlined kind of 80% as a reasonable long-term target for recurring gross margin. When should we see you start to close the gap against that target?

Roxanne Oulman

So, Kevin as we’ve shared in the past our ultimate goal is we believe that recurring gross margin best world class 75% to 80%. We’ve been at 77% this year because of the investments that we’re making in 2017. You will see a small dip in 2017. However, keep in mind as we’ve done in the past we will continue to make these investments in a step function, we don’t invest multiple years ahead. So we will continue to invest in response to our demands for the business.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And then sales and marketing seems to be another big investment area for the company over the course of this year. Can you give us a sense for whether you think, whether this happen more so on the capacity side or more so that’s really on marketing. And then given the traction that you are seeing in terms of these multi-product deals do you believe that it’s possible to actually accelerate the SaaS billings growth over and above kind of this 25% to 35% rate we’ve been seeing for the past few years.

Roxanne Oulman

So from a sales and marketing perspective obviously we have two investments, one is our productive sales capacity, which as we enter 2017 just like we gave for 2016 we have enough respective sales capacity to achieve our guidance that we provided you in 2017. However, we will continue to make investments in 2017 for 2018 and beyond. And obviously we continue to evaluate our investments in marketing because we think this is key to supporting our sales growth.

Kevin Liu

Great. And then just lastly with the recent Datahug acquisition can you just talk about how that fits into kind of the broader analytic strategy as a company or analytics – portfolio the company has.

Leslie Stretch

Yes, its all about forecasting and its about linking that forecasting capability and beautiful data visualization to not just CRM data sets but the Commissions data set, CPQ and proposal data sets and provide just much better accuracy on forecasting with a great user interface across very large scale to medium and small environment. So it’s getting a great reception, we did some nice bookings in the quarter, the Salesforce excited about it, we’re user of the technology obviously.

And then some diverged analytics is all about the customer himself being able to look at his own private data that’s about the customer himself having great rate visualization and very latest in-memory Hadoop and in-memory technologies to access the really potent data makes to sit underneath this operational commissions environment where you have just a fabulous sort of performance phase of it being unleashed by Thunderbridge. So those are the two big things and there are AI machine learning elements for both of those technologies, but it going to evolve through the year and we're going to make some bigger announcements at our customer conference later in the year.

Kevin Liu

Thank you and congratulations on the quarter.

Leslie Stretch

Thanks, Kevin.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Operator

Eric Martinuzzi

My congrats as well. My question has to do with the international. Lex, you may have covered. What was it in 2016’s and then what do you expect it to be for 2017’s kind of North America versus rest of the world?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, it was about 20% in 2016 and we don't see it changing too much. What we have seen though are more cloud deals in the APAC region and in Latin America. So we saw a little bit more cloud than we expected in those regions. We didn't see as much fallout from Brexit as we expected.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then these two new relationships are stronger relationships you detailed in press releases recently, the SAP, the OEM and the sales force go-to-market strategy that's really more of a 2018 showing in the P&L.

Leslie Stretch

Yes, I think so. I think these things we have to see how they play out. They’re going to be great for us, but we shouldn't depend on them. Don't forget we also became the only sales performance management solution be certified by Workday.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yes, understand. Okay, and then just I know you had a bigger investment in Dreamforce. Just wondering if there's any quantitative measures that show the return on that investment whether it's number of six or seven figure deals in the pipeline, three, six months later, anything that we can kind of sink our teeth into this year's Dreamforce investment versus prior year’s?

Leslie Stretch

Well, I think – I won't go into too many vital statistics, but it was my advice to anybody in our sort of position, we’re considering investing in that as a marketing vehicle should do so. I think we're getting a great return on investment from it, it was money well spent. You could say it coincided with our best ever quarter right, which you did, but it just kind of got the quarter off to a great start. I think I may have said to you Eric, but we had many and a lot of good sea level meetings around the conference, it was good for our brand. Salesforce did a great job for us as well, I mean can't complain.

Are we going to do it this year? Well, we will leave our options open. We're going to do something. Are we going to build out big again? Well, wait and see. I feel good about it. Right now my propensity is to go that way and we budgeted for it.

Eric Martinuzzi

Understand. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Taylor Reiners

Hi, Leslie, this is Taylor on for Alex. And you mentioned a small tweak to sales incentives. If I heard right, I think you're basically incorporating customer feedback by your sales reps to max out incentive comp. I’m wondering, number one, what's driving this; and number two, are there any other substantive changes to sales organization and go-to-market strategy when you’re looking into 2017?

Leslie Stretch

Okay. So no big changes and evolution of the Salesforce where we're adding some more installed base peoples, some new business people in certain verticals, we’re across a much broader spectrum of vertical industry so we brought in some great specialists and you retail a leader – manufacturing leader in from our side, very experienced guy from a very large software player.

So in terms of the incentives and so on we look for a bit more productivity from our salespeople, we look for more efficient territories. In terms of the customer feedback mechanism, that’s a common mechanisms that’s being used in a lot of B2C areas today, particularly in the automotive industry where the post-sales survey does two things; it tells people – it tells management about the quality of engagement, did they get at the right price, did they look after the customer to bring maximize value. And also it gives them a cross sell and upsell opportunity for post-sales. That's what the whole customer feedback loop is all about.

I know it's about a lot of great things, but it's really about making more money. So we want to apply that to our own field force, so we're going to do that, we're going to do post-sales service for all our customers about quality of the engagement and what was sold, what wasn’t, what was positioned and what wasn’t, we are going to use that not to pay or not pay our sales force necessarily that would be part of it, but to help them turn their performance. This is to help them turn their performance. And we think that that practice is going to be – that’s already happening in a lot of different companies, but in our industry are – the parent industry like ours, so they need to take that up, they need to be doing post – reinforce sales surveys, pointedly about the sales experience and the poor performance of the sales team and the process. It's a good thing it will prove them professionally, above all it will help them make more money. That's what it's all about.

Taylor Reiners

Got it. And then just a quick follow-up with the related to the SAP deal. I'm wondering, do you see that helping you out in Europe and do you see yourself making any incremental investments over there in 2017 when you expect the partnership to kind of reflect in 2018?

Leslie Stretch

Yes. I think it does actually give us added credibility in Europe. They are already a huge global brand though, and I think it does help us, it does make it easier and smoother for us to work with their customers and their customer base, but I definitely expect that will have beneficial effects in the enterprise marketplace in Europe in particular. And of course, Germany, in fact I'm off to Europe this weekend for a week of customer visits across Europe and Germany and the UK.

Taylor Reiners

Got it. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you for joining us everyone. Look forward to seeing you all on the roads.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

