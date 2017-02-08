Weight Watchers: Oprah's Up Nearly 100%, Will Investors Be Too?

It's difficult to escape the speculation around this turnaround - although Oprah and Co. appear to be telegraphing some moves, there's no telling whether WTW will be a direct beneficiary.

This weight management company was trending big time earlier this millennium - the hype has died down and attendance at the trendy group meetings is down over 30% from its peak.

WTW is in a turnaround situation, and these are always fraught with uncertainty and the risk of capital loss.

Welcome. Weight Watcher International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW)'s business has shrank since 2013, and the revenue has declined at less of a rate according to recent quarterly reports. I present a fair value of $14.39 to compare with today's price per share of $12.32. This figure is based on free cash flow stabilizing and resuming a steady growth trajectory of 5% per year.

The flexible expenses in the group meeting business model help give credence to the viability of a turnaround. The price is also on the low side considering the volume of recent cash flows, but the risk is that WTW's revenue decline isn't over yet.

WTW is a buy if you are a believer in the turnaround, and the declining revenues may ward off value investors for the time being.

Weight Watchers Controls Costs Throughout Sales Descent

WTW's general operating expenses have declined roughly in line with the decrease in sales revenue. It's a credit to the business model that it relies in part on group meetings which don't need to be held if there aren't customers demanding the meet.

Being able to lean out the costs of running the business in line with dropping sales has contributed to this company's survival, as sales decline from the $1.8B made in years 2011 and 2012 to the $1.1B of 2015.

All-in-all revenue's rate of decline has diminished in recent quarters. I use the more stable revenue and earnings of recent quarters as the basis for the projected earnings input to the Faloh Investment Discounted Cash Flow Model.

The FI DCF Model is based on a dollars and cents view of the business. It formulates the company's fair value by adding up the projected yearly earnings based on stabilization at today's level and consecutive years of 5% growth. It also discounts value today, the farther ahead into the future we expect the company to earn them.

The model's results indicate the company is undervalued by 17%:

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts

The model suggests the company's market value range is $12.46-25.96. Today's price of $12.29 gives us a 17% margin of safety to fair value conditional on the company's turnaround being a success.

Overall, it looks like an appealing investment if the turnaround plays out.

Takeaway

We haven't seen a lot of promotion of WTW Oprah, who bought 10% of the company in 2015, helping them re-capitalize.

Oprah's ability to sell her shares over the next several years is limited by clauses, and she's presently not permitted to sell any stock. She's up over 85% on her purchase price on a per-share basis, but all the gains are on paper until the investment contract permits her to sell shares.

WTW will probably have to show some good results in order for Oprah to realize returns on this investment, which bodes well for investors betting on this turnaround. It'd be hard to justify the dozens millions of dollars size of Oprah's investment as having been made as a purely Oprah-thing to do (invest in a weight loss company). If she lends a personal touch, this turnaround situation gains real X Factor.

Overall, this is a speculative opportunity until the company shows evidence of increasing earnings. The stock price isn't at the bargain price level I'd like to buy into this one. I rate WTW Avoid, I'm looking for a pullback in price level to offer me better odds on this turnaround story.

Appendix: Weight Watchers International, Inc.

WTW Chart

Trial YCharts and make charts like these.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Please click the + icon next to my user name and follow me, Faloh Investment, as I work to keep you informed on further developments as the market continues to present major value opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.