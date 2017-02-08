Alacer Gold's (ALIAF) CEO Rod Antal on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp (OTCPK:ALIAF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, Claudia. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's Year-End 2016 operating and financial results conference call. Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer. You will find Alacer Gold listed on the Toronto stock exchange as ASR and on the Australian stock exchange as AQG.

This conference call is available via webcast. The link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found in our earnings press release on our website at AlacerGold.com. You can access all documents released today on the Company website and on Sedar.com. Telephonic replay of the call will be available for the three months following today's call. We will hold the Q&A session following today's presentation.

If I could please direct you to turn to slide two of the presentation. This call will include forward looking statements. Please refer to the forward looking language included in our presentation, press release and MD&A. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on 100% basis unless otherwise noted. I'd now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal. If you could please turn to slide three.

Rod Antal

Hi everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Before we get into the '16 results, I want to take a few moments to talk about what [indiscernible] Alacer in 2017 and particularly the growth strategy we defined last year. But first let's start with the 2017 guidance. This will be a much stronger year operationally with higher production of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces. Our C2 cost will decline to $500 to $550 per ounce and our all in sustaining cost will be $700 to $750 per ounce.

One item I wanted to discuss is the timing of gold production this year. We have forecasted produce approximately 40% of the gold ounces in the first half. This waiting is primarily driven by the sequencing of the oxide ore for the mining during the year and will vary by quarter. The other reporting item is that this year's guidance assumes receives partial permit. This will allow access to the west pivot which in times approximately 20,000 ounces of recoverable gold. The permit is also required to access additional white stump areas and if not receive could impact costs. This is an update the permit is in the final stages of approval. Some of the other key numbers to highlight, we plan to spend four $420 million on the Sulfide project this year and we also forecast to spend $60 million on getting [indiscernible] to progress the technical work.

Our other forecast is expense sustaining CapEx of $12 million for which $7 million is for the heap leach pad expansion. Let's turn to slide four and I want to provide an update of the sulphide project. Last year was an important year for us as we started to the highlight [ph] the value from within our portfolio. One of the biggest achievements was getting approval to proceed with the construction of the Sulfide Project, as you can see from the photo construction is progressing rapidly and the project is really starting to come to life. In just six months we have made tremendous progress. I just want to call out a couple of the highlights from the first six months. We are LTI free on the project. The flash specials are being assemble in the pressure oxidation building which is the first step to the circuit installation.

Design Engineering is 90% complete of which process engineering is 97% complete. This is an important milestone and we haven't seen any material [indiscernible] in this time. Equipment and fault [ph] materials procurement is at 95% and the plant side earth works is complete. The civil is nearly 60% with over 20,000 cubic meters of concrete pour to-date. [Indiscernible] is on site and construction of the oxygen plant has commenced and the TSF earth works are progressing. On the following slide there are a couple more photos of our progress.

The autoclaves have arrived at the Samsun Port in Turkey and are expected to arrive at site shortly. All preparations are being made at site to receive the autoclaves and deliver them directly into the pressure oxidation building. The project is 21% complete and has incurred cost of a $158 million at the end of December and remind on budget. The project is also on schedule for first gold port next year. Now moving on to slide six where we have updated our liquidity position and forecast that shows we continue to maintain a comfortable surplus. Our current forecast anticipated first drawdown on the $350 million finance facilty in quarter two with a maximum net debt expected to occur in 2018. The amount that will be drawn down on the finance facility pings on several factors including gold price and expenditures on exploration and development projects.

Importantly the finance facility provide us optionality to allocate capital to other growth projects as needed. Last year we hinted to a hedging program to secure the gold price for a portion of the heap leach gold production during the construction period. As at the end of '16 the remaining four gold sales totaled approximately 142,000 ounces to settlement during the period January this year through to September 2018 at an average price of $1282 per ounce.

Now moving on to the next slide where I want to take a moment to discuss the other growth opportunities that we are progressing. Our district exploration of it's have been focused on identifying oxide material that is close to Copler that were leveraging existing infrastructure. In December we released a maiden resource for the Copler district of a 140,000 M&I ounces which is a positive first step.

The deposits within 5 to 7 kilometers from Copler and the resource remains open. What's becoming more exciting is the discovery we had at the end of last drilling program. The drilling identified a shallow, high grade area we have coal check Çakmaktepe Central that was not included in the maiden resource.

You can see the area on the plain view on this slide. Well the maiden resource Çakmaktepe has established a great foundation, central appeal to align more closely to our regional exploration of Çakmaktepe is discovering shallow sunlight deposits that have the potential for quick development. I just want to turn to next slide, slide eight for little bit some of the drill results we released in December. You can see from the drill results on this map that were received a number of high grade gold essays at Çakmaktepe Central. As I mentioned none of these results were in the maiden resource and represents growth potential. The drill results demonstrate good growth continuity over a 400 meter strike that is relatively shallow. The final item tonight here is that the initial discovery of the gold mineralized at the end of the '16 drilling program. These early [ph] and we have only drilled a couple of holes in the [indiscernible] but this will be an important addition as we continue to improve our geologic understanding of the mineralized system across Çakmaktepe.

This year in 2017 our exploration budget is $9 million for the Copler District. Our attention at Çakmaktepe will be on drilling, continuing the drilling at Çakmaktepe Central and then moving into what we call far north and then Maine.

We have also undertaken some initial work at a new target called [indiscernible] which is to the west of Copler. We will continue to define the plan to potentially bring some of these areas into production in 2018 which has always been our stated objective. I want to turn to slide nine now to discuss our new project called Gediktepe Bay on the west side of Turkey. In September last year we announced the results of positive pre-feasibility study on Gediktepe which is a polymetallic ore body of which we own 50%. This was an important milestone for us as Gediktepe Bay represents our first growth project outside of Copler. The project has a potential to become a valuable contributor to our business in the medium term with a project of life-of-mine production of 1.8 million ounces of gold equivalent basis over a 12 year period. Gediktepe is a meaningful project that is relatively straightforward with low capital intensity providing attractive returns of almost 60% and a quick payback of just over two years.

The value of the project is supported by light cost, high margin production which underpins the after taxing PV [ph] the $475 million. Work has been finalized to define the pathway forward to complete the feasibility study. So moving onto slide 10 for an operational overview of last year, I have already discussed the growth and development work that was accomplished in 2016. So now moving on to the operations. After assessing the high grade ore and the marble pit in the fourth quarter we successfully stacked 1.6 million tons of oxide ore on the heap leach pit. This resulted in [indiscernible] producing 119,000 ounces and was within our revised guidance range. That cost metrics was marginally above guidance due to the lower production. The sulfide stock pile continued to grow to over 7 million tonnes at surface at an average rate of over 3.4 grams per ton or approximately 770,000 ounces of contained gold. So now I will hand the presentation over to Mark for an overview of our financial results which are outlined on slide number 11.

Mark Murchison

Thanks Ron. Hello everyone. Slide 11 provides a breakdown of earnings by quarter but I will focus my comments on the full year numbers. A 115,000 ounces of gold were sold in 2016 at an average price of $1230 per ounce. The gross sales of a $142 million. Copler's production cost decreased compared to last year in-line with the lower production. DD&A for the year was approximately $335 per ounce sold. Combined this gives a mining gross profit of $18 million derived for the year.

As G&A cost for $14 million for the year which include the cost related to organizational changes. Other costs or in this case a gain are made up of unrealized gains on the hedge book offset by share based employee compensation and joint venture exploration cost. For tax the corporation generated an $18 million accounting income tax benefit for the year. The benefit was driven by the recognition of incentive tax credits from spend on he sulfide project. The credit was offset by the impact of the depreciating lira on balance sheet accounts with the lira depreciating against the U.S. dollar from 2.9 to 3.5 over the year.

As a reminder we estimate 70% of capital spend on the sulfide project and heap leach pit expansion will be eligible for the incentive tax credit. Of this eligible amount cash tax credit equal to 50% are generated that will be used to reduce current and future corporate tax payable. Going forward we reiterate our previous guidance that we expect losses effective cash tax right to bear around 5% subject to movements in the lira. The effective accounting tax rate is expected to continue being a credit during the sulfide construction period as incentives are recognized and carried forward as deferred tax assets.

For the year we generated an after tax earnings of $16 million on a 100% basis or an attributable earnings per share of $0.02. Moving on the slide 12, and our cash cost metrics. A total cash cost or C2 cost for the year were $738 per ounce. This higher outcome was driven by mild production and lower recoverable ounces spectrum that heap leach paid during the year. The all-in sustaining cost of $966 per ounce were high due to the higher C2 cost. Net balance sheet remained strong and supports our growth. With cash of $215 million now external debt an undrawn $350 million finance facility and $270 million of working capital.

Now if you can please turn to slide 13, and I will hand the call to Ron to wrap it up.

Rod Antal

Thanks Mark. So in conclusion during 2016 we were able to achieve a number of significant milestones, construction commenced on the Copler salt-body expansion project and once complete will increase the mine life by 20 years. We produced mineral resource on the Copler district reaffirming our objective of adding oxide production in 2018. We delivered a PFS to the Gediktepe project providing future growth outside of Copler and we are maintaining a strong balance sheet that provides a flexibility to deliver on our growth strategy.

All these efforts suit us up for strong 2017 with increased production at Copler and we will continue to significantly advance our growth portfolio. So with that Operator I would like to open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

I have got three questions. First of all with respect to your guidance. I guess I was surprised to see only 40% of production at first half and the balance of the second half when my prior understanding was that the light excess to marble pit would give you a pretty strong first quarter. So can you sort of help me understand how that actually pans up, can we still expect this first quarter will be boasted by that deferred production. Does that imply that second quarter is particularly weak or am I misunderstanding something?

Rod Antal

We will let partake [ph] that Michael because we might take a bit to answer this one but, so what we will see during the year and again it's going to be depending on where we are getting our ore excess from. So we will definitely see the in quarter one the residual ounces coming off the heap leach pit that we stacked at the end of last year, but that will certainly be a feature for our quarter one production. During the year, as you think about our mine plans which is really the driver, the gold production. We will be in and out of marble pit or during the next two quarters, and when I say in and out, as we going back and we do a glide back particularly around the slip area so we can get back into the ore then we will go into the ore then we will go into the ore then we will do another glide back and go back into the ore. We will wrap up that mining from the marble pit by half way during the year so by mid-year and then at the end of this quarter we start to bring online the manganese pit which really starts to more ramp up in quarter two, quarter three which you know we have been pre-stripping there for the best part of 12 months to actually get access that’s been going well.

So the actual production profile is probably more driven by the access to the ore this year as it comes off and we will have larger quantities of manganese or coming into heap leach pit but that’s of lower grade and we will wrap up the mining of the marble pit here by the first year of the first half. So quarter one will be the residual [indiscernible] coming off, the restacking advances [ph] going back on for what we are getting into the marble pit in quarter one. A little bit of manganese material in quarter two really ramps up manganese and then we get -- we start to complete the mining in marble pit and then the last half of the year is really about the manganese pit. So that sort of the sequencing of the mine plant and just depends on what obviously what grade etcetera, and then the west pit the 20,000 ounces there as I said before will be subject to the permit and obviously keep updating you guys as that becomes clear to us but the assumption we would hopefully start the mining in there sometime in quarter two.

Michael Slifirski

Secondly, with respect to the currency, you said to-date still on -- still a budget so from that can we read that what you gained on the currency you have given back for inflation so there is no implication for the operating cost in future at this stage?

Rod Antal

In terms of the operations Michael you’re referring, so the currencies we said before we have got about around 40% denominated in lira, so we continue to see that benefit coming through. The inflation, we’re not seeing a large impact from inflationary pressure at this stage but it's expecting that pressure will start to come probably later this year into next year depending.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, so at this stage it looks like it's net favorable but must be maintained?

Rod Antal

Yes I think so it's fair comment at this point.

Michael Slifirski

And then finally if you again the whole tax stuff does hit in, it's one thing we consistently get wrong but your guidance for this year if you’re going to spend the $420 million and 70% of it's eligible at that 50% rate is that the way we should model it for 20.7 by 0.5?

Mark Murchison

Yes that’s right, that’s what we expect the number of incentive credits that we will be recognizing this year.

Steve Parsons

Two questions, I wouldn’t mind digging on the stock pile a little bit, you’ve got 770,000 ounces at 3.38 grams per ton. What sort of size of stockpile do you expect to see at the startup of the sulfides and what sort of grade? I kind of went back into my model, I see sort of early grades in '18 and '19 at about 4.65 grams per ton as compared to the stockpile currently at 3.38, I wonder if you can speak to that about?

Rod Antal

So on the current clients [ph] that we will have somewhere between probably 10 to 12 million tons available to put through the -- before we start her up. The 3.4 grams per ton in the average blended rate so there has -- remember we got the stock pile setup in three categories, high grade and medium and then low. So the grade profile that we have the initial startup of the plan really the first three years are it's a blend of value of what we anticipate to take off the stock piles taking into account we are the only -- the concern we have is more about sulfide. So maybe we shall stay within the tolerances -- between the 3.6% to 4.8%. So the constraint is more with sulfide, the grade comes with much of the work with that constraint. So that’s what's true.

Steve Parsons

Right. And is that 3.4 grams per ton in-line with expectations at this point?

Rod Antal

Yes. In the early days you remember on the resource models we used to have quite large positive reconciliations which is great, while experiencing we did a lot of work on the [indiscernible] model to change our modeling methodology and now we are seeing results that are much more in-line to the results when we mine it. So that’s been bought back into what we would regard as normal tonnage [ph] so that’s been a good win for us and we’re predictable but yes it's exactly as we predicted if you take into account the positive reconciliation we have that, so that hasn’t changed.

Steve Parsons

Okay, and maybe one last question. Maybe if you can walk us through your preliminary thoughts on what the ramp up might look like trippler, I think a lot of us are familiar with what a milling situation will look like on a ramp up but maybe not with the POX plant maybe if you could walk us through that?

Rod Antal

It's a multi-stage ramp up if we were talking with the engineers I will tell you that there is sort of seven stages to a ramp up. What we are going to be talking about more and more really just try to simplify and so we will go through three stages which will be initial part will be the dry commissioning base, then move into work commissioning and then we go into production. So we just want to simplify a little bit to make it easier to understand as we ramp it up. The initial dry commissioning base includes things like you know energizing motors, trying rigs, making sure that the turning the right way, bringing on discreet parts of the circuit as we start to progress the commissioning efforts and that’s the initial stages, then we move into the commissioning where we start introducing water to bring down the process.

We start turning the mills with waste, we start introducing waste through the actual circuit as we start to bring the full circuit online we will do what it will compartmentalize the circuit for a period all the way through to the actual getting the gold outside. It is quite a low process when I talked about this before and it seems like a long time but if you take it from the fact that the initial stage are really just energizing mode it's all the way through to introducing all that will produce gold. It makes sense given the size and scalable plant that we have, it's not like all circuit, much easier to commission. This will take a bit of time to balance things off and show that all given the pieces of working and then we ultimately bring it all alive together. So we will be talking more about it as the year progresses to ensure that everyone clearly understands what commissioning means to us and we do see that dry commissioning so to starting off we’re are only in quarter one next year.

Steve Parsons

And time to nameplate, is that still late '19

Rod Antal

Yes, the actual ramping up [indiscernible] is still the same as what we have always felt right. So eighteen month [ph] we built into the DFS we published it with the ramp up for the production schedule, that hasn’t changed. So from the day we have this gold production to what we believe in attaining name play is realistic. So if we did better than that great but that’s really realistic time table.

