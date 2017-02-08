Malaysia: I Thought I Had Money Problems

Investors should stay away from EWM. Speculators could consider a straddle position to capture a possible breakout or breakdown.

Malaysia is certainly a star in Asia. The World Bank ranks the country second in Southeast Asia and eighteenth in the world for "Ease of doing business". Malaysia's strengths include the ability to get credit, protection of investors, and cross-border trade. Its strength in investor protection include "extent of disclosure", "director liability", and "shareholder suits". In another survey by Foreign Policy Magazine, Malaysia is rated the sixth most attractive country for foreign investors.

Malaysia's infrastructure is one of the most developed in Asia. The country has seven international ports. Its telecommunications network is second in Southeast Asia. Fresh water is available to over 95% of the population. There are more than 200 industrial parks, including specialized parks such as Technology Park Malaysia and Kulim Hi-Tech Park.

The country has a diversified economy and has become a leading exporter of electronic parts and components, electrical appliances, palm oil, and natural gas. Malaysia's largest trading partners in order are China, Singapore, and Japan. The United States is also an important trading partner.

Electrical and electronics

The electrical & electronics (E&E) manufacturing industry accounts for one-third of Malaysia's exports and more than one-quarter of the country's employment. The country is a major hub for electrical component manufacturing with foreign-owned factories of companies such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Fairchild Semiconductor, AMD Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE:FSL), etc. Malaysia produces mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, optoelectronics, semiconductor devices, passive components, and PCBs.

The country is a major supplier of solar equipment manufacturing, and many international companies such as First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), TS Solartech, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), and SunEdison (SUNE) have most of their production capacity located in Malaysia.

Automotive

Malaysia's automotive industry produces approximately 600,000 vehicles per year, mostly by the conglomerate DRB-HICOM, the company that assembles cars for Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Isuzu (OTCPK:ISUZF), Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), and others.

Construction

The country has a large construction industry, which is fairly evenly distributed between commercial construction, residential construction, and civil engineering. Growth of the construction industry has been accelerated by the government's Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) and public-private partnership (PPP) mega-projects.

Finance and banking

Malaysia is the world's largest center of Islamic Finance, with total Islamic bank assets of US$168.4 billion, or 10% of the world's total Islamic banking assets. Islamic bank assets represent 25% of the country's total banking assets. Malaysia is also the global leader in terms of the Islamic bond (sukuk) market, more than over 66.7% of the global total.

Commercial banks are the largest and most significant providers of funds in the banking system. The biggest banks in Malaysia's finance sector are Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank Berhad, RHB Bank, and AmBank.

Tourism

Tourism is a huge sector in the Malaysian economy, with more than $25 million international tourist arrivals yearly. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) listed Malaysia as the tenth-most visited country in 2012. Chinese tourism visits to Malaysia is strengthening as a result of an electronic visa (e-visa) scheme introduced in March 2016. Chinese tourism visits to Malaysia surged 26% in the first eight months of 2016.

The country is reputed as one of the most preferred medical tourism destinations, with an estimated 1 million traveling there every year specifically for medical treatments. In 2014, Malaysia was ranked the world's best destination for medical tourism by the Nomad Capitalist.

Oil & gas

There are more than 3,500 oil & gas companies in Malaysia. Petronas (OTC:PNADF), the national oil company, is the largest and was ranked the 69th largest company in the world in the Fortune 500 list in 2014, with a revenue of over US$100 billion and total assets of over US$169 billion. All oil & gas activities in Malaysia are regulated by Petronas and provide approximately 30% of the Malaysian government's revenue. Foreign oil companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Nippon Oil, and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) participate in the oil industry via production sharing contracts, where specified amounts of oil are given away to the foreign oil company until it reaches a production milestone.

Agriculture

Agriculture accounts for approximately 7% of Malaysia's GDP. The crops grown are mostly industrial, such as palm oil and rubber. Despite its minor contribution to the country's GDP, Malaysia is the world's largest exporter of palm oil.

Outlook

Malaysia should benefit from an expanding global GDP, led by the US and President Trump's plans for corporate tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending. The country's economic growth is forecast to be 4% in 2017 and 4.4% in 2018, based on strong private consumption, but the economy will continue to suffer from weak commodity prices and slowing private investment.

Malaysia has experienced large capital outflows from emerging markets, as investors expect US interest rates to rise because of US monetary policy. Offshore ringgit (Malaysia's currency) speculation has caused the currency to lose more than 16% in 9 months. In order to reduce ringgit volatility and improve imbalances in the domestic foreign exchange market, the central bank intervened, and Malaysian exporters are required to convert 75% of their export proceeds into ringgit. This is expected to bring the currency closer to its underlying fundamental value.

Risks

Currency

The volatility of the ringgit has been driven by the downturn in commodities, followed by fears that Malaysia will suffer badly if President Trump follows through on his protectionist agenda. The prospect of further depreciation also has a bearing on capital flows. Malaysia is one of the countries most vulnerable to the shocks of foreign funds moving out, because so much capital was allowed to move in.

Malaysia's foreign holdings, at 40% of the total bond market, are one of the largest in Asia. Investors typically use the liquid NDF markets in Hong Kong and Singapore to hedge their exposure because of the many restrictions in the Malaysian domestic market.

(Note: An NDF allows banks and companies to hedge or speculate on emerging market currencies overseas when exchange controls in those countries make it difficult to trade directly on the spot market.)

Mr. Heng Koon How, senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse, noted that:

... many Asian currencies have weakened, but the pressure on the Ringgit is more intense... Malaysia's foreign exchange reserves have diminished, from about US$120 billion (S$170 billion) at the end of 2014 to about US$98 billion now... This is contrary to the rest of Asia, where most central banks have had strong growth in their reserves. As such, the Malaysian authorities will be less able to mitigate any excessive weakness in the Ringgit.

"If you think the economy is not doing well, then going onshore (to trade) will hardly help, as there is a high possibility the government may slap capital controls to protect its currency or domestic markets. And that would be very painful," said Mandarin Capital's chief investment officer Nitin Dialdas.

Inflation will pick up steam, as Malaysia is dependent on imports. Prices of products with import content may not have fully risen yet (due to the falling ringgit), because businesses are still clearing stocks bought earlier.

Relocation of Industries Back to the U.S.

Possible relocation of industries back to the United States has sparked concerns. The impact is compounded by the local ruling on repatriation of the bulk of export earnings to Malaysia.

Pong Teng Siew, head of research, Inter-Pacific Securities, said:

It will be significant for tech products especially in conjunction with the ruling on export proceeds with which even foreign companies have to comply. For US-based investors, this exposes them to foreign currency risks and losses if the Ringgit keeps weakening. Their balance sheets are translated into and reported in US dollars,... Electronic and electrical as well as garment companies in Malaysia, which are mainly sub-contractors for multinational companies, may be affected should they decide to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States. Many of these companies also produce dual use electronics that can have military applications. Such products have not been allowed to be made in China and had assured us of a niche, in the past. This kind of manufacturing for use in the US military will be required to be produced in the United States from now. This kind of work may disappear from here. A Penang-based supplier of electronics equipment estimated that his orders are down 50% since late last year."

Migrant Workers

No one knows how many migrant workers are actually in Malaysia. The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) estimates that the total number of legal and illegal foreign workers is six million out of 31.7 million total workers. Elevated levels of migrant workers may result in acts of terrorism related to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group. Unfortunately, many of the country's sectors are totally dependent on foreign workers. However, the government has frozen the import of new foreign workers.

Malaysia ETF

The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) provides exposure to a broad range of companies located in Malaysia. The chart below shows the share price of EWM back to 1997. What is interesting about this chart is that a long-term consolidation pattern in the form of a wedge has been forming over the last couple of years. The ETF is pretty much at the point of decision - will it break out or break down?

Well, your guess is as good as mine. You can see from the chart below that EWM is adhering to a really long-term trend, all the way back to 1997, and it very well may continue to follow the trend upward.

On the other hand, I don't like the situation with the ringgit, the excessive foreign investment, American protectionism, and the vulnerability to capital outflow. An external shock may cause EWM share price to break down.

Checking Under the Hood

EWM's sector allocation is overweighted in financials, as shown below.

The financial sector has a high level of foreign investment and is vulnerable to foreign capital outflows that could occur if the ringgit continues to fall. The industrial sector has the second-highest allocation at 15.4%. Industrials are vulnerable to the possibility of large foreign companies moving back to the U.S. or their home countries - a distinct possibility given the move towards repatriation and also the ongoing issues facing the ringgit.

The Trade

I suggest that investors stay out of EWM, as the risks are high. Speculators may consider buying a straddle (Apr Calls and Puts) with a $29 strike price. You should be able to get the straddle for $2. You will make a profit if the share price moves above $31.42 or below $27.42. Note that this play is a gamble - you can lose most of or all the entire capital invested.

Summary and Conclusions

Malaysia has experienced capital outflows, as investors expect interest rates to rise because of US monetary policy. The ringgit has lost more than 16% in 9 months.

EWM is overweighted in financials, which are vulnerable to foreign capital outflow that could occur if the currency continues to fall.

The electrical & electronics (E&E) manufacturing industry accounts for one-third of Malaysia's exports and more than one-quarter of the country's employment.

The industrial sector has the second-highest EWM allocation at 15.4%. Industrials are vulnerable if U.S. repatriation occurs among foreign companies in Malaysia.

Investors should stay away from EWM. Speculators could consider a straddle position to capture a possible breakout or breakdown.

