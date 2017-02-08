The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)

Q4 2016 Earnings Call

February 07, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Unverified Participant

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Analysts

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

Richard K. Baldry, CFA - Roth Capital Partners

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Samad Samana - Stephens, Inc.

John S. Byun - UBS Securities LLC

Tom Mao - Evercore Group LLC

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Trevor Upton, CFA - Pacific Crest Securities

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Operator

Please stand by, we're about to begin.

Unverified Participant

Okay.

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Ultimate's Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results 2016 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. Your presenters today will be Scott Scherr, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Ultimate; and Mitchell K. Dauerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll begin with comments from Mitchell Dauerman. Please go ahead, sir.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon and thank you, everybody, for your interest in Ultimate Software. Before we begin, please be aware we will be discussing our business outlook, and we'll be making other forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations of future events and the future financial performance of the company.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We assume no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise noted, our discussion will be on a non-GAAP basis for all costs, gross margins, operating and net income, as well as EPS. The primary differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information are non-cash, stock-based compensation and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. Please refer to the reconciliation of our financial information on a GAAP basis to that on a non-GAAP basis included in the press release published on our website.

I'm going to begin by reviewing our 2016 financial results, and then I'll provide guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2017. Our financial goals for 2016 were to grow recurring revenue by approximately 26% over 2015, to grow total revenue by approximately 25%, and to achieve an operating margin of approximately 21%.

Our recurring revenues grew by 26.7% to $654.2 million, representing 84% of total revenues. Total revenues grew by 26.4% to $781.3 million. Our operating margin for the year was 20.2%. Customer retention for our cloud business was approximately 97%.

In 2016, sales exceeded our expectations. And as a result, we increased our hiring efforts, particularly in services and support to prepare the foundation to support those higher sales from the implementation efforts to take the additional sales live to the customer success reps to support those customers after they actually do go live.

In Q4, we hired 267 UltiPeeps with the majority in services and support. Therefore, these incremental costs are proceeding the expected revenues to which they pertain.

In addition, during 2016, we acquired Kanjoya and Vestrics primarily for their developed technology and also for their experienced workforce, which we believe will benefit Ultimate's development efforts in the long run. However, we did have to absorb the additional underlying costs of those acquired businesses, which were not originally anticipated in our internal financial model.

Operating income increased 24.3% to $157.6 million. Net income was $96.2 million, and the related net earnings per diluted share were $3.16 for the year. Our cash flows from operating activities for 2006 (sic) [2016] (04:15) grew to $159.5 million. The average [ph] daily float (04:21) balance for our tax filing business was $806 million for the year.

Turning to the quarter. Recurring revenues grew by 24.7% to $175.9 million, and total revenues grew by 23.4% to $210.5 million. The gross margin on our recurring revenues was 75.1%, and was lower than our expectations, mostly due to the aforementioned higher labor costs, and these included higher benefit rates such as payroll taxes in 401(k) matches than we've experienced in the past historically.

Service revenues were $34.6 million. The gross margin rate of 8.7% was slightly lower than our expectations, due to higher third-party implementation costs, which supported the increased sales in the year. And in addition, there were some higher labor costs, as we previously discussed. The gross margin rate for total revenues was 64.2%, and for these same reasons, was slightly lower than our expectations.

On the operating expense side, we came in at $90 million for the quarter, which were in aggregate in line with our expectations. R&D was lower than our expectations due to higher capitalized software costs than expected, and sales and marketing expenses were higher due to more advertising and marketing costs incurred particularly in our mid-market and strategic lines of business.

Operating income for the quarter grew by 21.2% and on a year-over-year basis to $45.1 million. And our operating margin was 21.4%, lower than our expectations for the cost variances just explained. Our non-GAAP income tax rate for the year-to-date period was 38.8%, net income was $27.8 million, and the related diluted net earnings per share were $0.91 for the quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet. Our cash and marketable securities balance was $97.9 million. This balance reflects a total of $95.2 million used to purchase shares of our common stock in the open market through our stock buyback plan, and also shares required to settle employee tax withholding liabilities associated with the restricted stock that vested.

Our capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $69.4 million, including capitalized R&D cost of approximately $34 million. This compares with 2015 CapEx of $50.6 million, which included $23.3 million of capitalized R&D cost.

Before I discuss our financial guidance, I'd like to provide some comments on the accounting requirements to capitalize certain software costs and our related disclosures. During our February 2012 earnings call, we discussed that we were going to be required to capitalize certain software development costs beginning in the second half of that year.

Since these costs relate to products that will only be offered as SaaS products, and since we did not intend to sell them as licensed products, ASC 350-40-05 applied. And under paragraph 5 of that ASC, the costs are capitalized as developed for internally use.

On each quarter's call, since Q3 of 2012, we have provided the related capitalized costs. This disclosure, along with related amortization, allows our investors to make their own calculations if they want to view operating margins as if these capitalized costs for expense. The related amortization in Q4 and for the year was approximately $400,000 and $1.2 million respectively. The operating margin for the quarter and the year-to-date period on an as-expense basis was 16.6% and 16% respectively.

Next, I'd like to discuss our financial guidance. For 2017, we expect recurring revenues to grow by more than 25%. We are more than 97% visible into that target. We are slightly adjusting our total revenues and operating margin guidance, and now expect total revenues to grow by approximately 24% and our operating margins to be approximately 21%.

These minor changes reflect costs associated with our accelerated sales, both head counts and services and support, as well as the use of third-party implementation partners.

Our non-GAAP income tax rate for 2017 should be approximately 39%, and the diluted weighted average shares should be approximately $31 million for the year. We expect capitalized R&D costs to be approximately $45 million in 2017. Other capital expenditures, including those relating to increased lease space to accommodate our continued growth in 2017, are expected to be approximately $40 million.

We expect depreciation and amortization to be approximately $33 million. While we are not giving formal guidance on as-expensed operating margins, we expect the amortization relating to the CapEx project that we've been discussing to be approximately $4 million for the 2017 year. The operating margin calculated, as if capitalized software costs were expensed and the related amortization add back, would be between 16% and 17% within the year.

Turning to our financial outlook for Q1 of 2017. We expect recurring revenues to be approximately $189 million, and total revenues to be approximately $229 million, with the operating margin to be approximately 16%. As we discussed on last quarter's call, the Q1 operating margin in 2017 will be lower than our operating margins experienced in recent years, mostly due to the impact of over-hires in the back half of 2016. We hired these additional employees in the second half of 2016 to support the increase in our sales growth over our original expectations.

Finally, we would like to remind you that our guidance includes ACA-related revenue. At the present time, there is no clarity on how and when ACA will change, and whether any changes will continue, modify, or replace existing compliance requirements. We anticipate that ACA revenue represents approximately 2% of our total revenue for 2017, but we want you to note that some of this revenue has already been earned in 2017.

Turning to our upcoming conference schedule, during the next quarter, Scott and I will be in San Francisco on February 14 for the Goldman Sachs Conference. On February 27, I'll be at the JMP Tech Conference on February 28 at the Morgan Stanley Conference, and on March 1 at Pac Crest. I'll also be at the ROTH Capital Growth Conference in Dana Point on March 13. If you are available at those conferences to meet, please let me know.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thank you, Mitch, and thank you, everyone, for participating in our call this evening. In 2016, we executed on our growth strategy as planned. In the fourth quarter, we posted a record $211 million in total revenues and $176 million in recurring revenues, and our sales team delivered not just the strongest fourth quarter, but the strongest quarter ever for new business in our history. For the year, total revenues were up 26% to $781 million, recurring revenues were up 27% to $654 million, both compared with the previous year and both record highs.

These results position us well to achieve our 2017 objectives and give us a strong foundation for our 2018 goals. Last month, I attended the annual meetings of our enterprise, mid-market and strategic sales teams, and they were very excited about our achievements and bullish about our future. The longevity of our sales people with Ultimate has been a major differentiator for us for many years, and it continues to give us confidence in achieving our future goals.

Our enterprise teams attach rates for 2016 were: onboarding, 67%, time management, 64%, recruitment, 57%, and performance management, 48%. Some of our new enterprise customers in the fourth quarter were a well-known retail with 13,000 employees that added all of our add-on solutions; a retail food chain, a fast food franchises with 11,000 employees that signed up for our core solution; another retail food chain with 10,000 employees that added recruiting, onboarding, performance, comp management and succession management; a global manufacturer and services provider headquartered in Canada with 9,500 employees that added time management; and a healthcare organization with 7,500 employees added performance comp, time management and succession management.

Moving forward, our global and enterprise organizations will be called enterprise, and they will focus on companies with more than 2,500 employees. Our mid-market strategic sales team attach rates for the year were: onboarding, 89%, time management, 83%, recruitment, 72%, and performance management, 69%.

Some of our new mid-market customers in the fourth quarter were: a retirement communities organization with 2,000 employees that add a recruiting, onboarding, time management and performance management; a home healthcare services organization with 1,900 employees that added all of our supplemental solutions; a hospital-oriented healthcare organization with 1,800 employees that also added all of our supplemental solutions. Moving forward, our mid-market organization will focus on companies with between 500 and 2,500 employees.

Some of our new strategic customers in the fourth quarter were: a staffing organization with 500 employees that added all our key supplemental solutions; a hotel with 500 employees that added recruiting, onboarding, time management and performance management; and an automotive distributor with 400 employees that also added all of our key add-on solutions. Moving forward, our strategic organization will focus on companies with between 100 and 500 employees.

We continue to add product feature sets that meet the HR markets' strategic objectives, and expand our opportunities to partner with our customers in more functional areas. In January of 2016, we rolled out our new UltiPro Learning solution to a segment of our sales organization. And by the end of December, we had sold 60 units. This functionality helps organization's transition from simply training employees to developing talent by making available to our customers a broad array of learning content and employee development tools online for their convenience to use any time or via a mobile application.

Business leaders can deploy learning programs and core structures across multiple teams, business units and locations rapidly, and enable team members to communicate with peers instructors or their managers through social tools such communities, leaderboards and newsfeeds. We rolled this out to the remainder of our sales force at our national meetings this quarter.

Also, as we mentioned last quarter, we acquired the award-winning cloud workforce intelligence provider, Kanjoya, in 2016, and based on this new technology, we introduced UltiPro Perception, a solution that enables businesses to collect, understand and act on employee feedback from surveys. We rolled this product out to our sales force, as well at our annual meeting this quarter, and all are very excited about it.

Our development team continues to innovate and has made our UltiPro suite an admired trendsetting solution in the HR industry. In 2016, our engineers added more than 370 new features to UltiPro, and 80 of these grew out of customer ideas. Two key enhancement areas were business analytics focused on improving the employee experience and mobile capabilities. The new analytics are both predictive and prescriptive.

Our leadership actions in UltiPro's retention and high performer predictors are based upon content from best-selling author and thought leader Simon Sinek, and suggest actionable next steps across 16 different categories of employee engagement for leaders to use for retaining and developing high performing and high potential individuals.

We also expanded UltiPro's mobile capabilities and added an UltiPro Global Payroll Connector to support our customers' international growth initiatives. Earlier in 2016, to further expand our business analytics capabilities, we acquired Vestrics, a leading HR-focused predictive analytics platform with a history of measuring, predicting and optimizing the business impact of HR and talent-related investments and decisions for global business. Vestrics technology had been recognized for its excellence in recent years by a number of analyst firms including Gartner.

Our marketing metrics for both the fourth quarter of 2016 and the 2016 full year show that market desire for our solutions continues to grow. Q4 of 2016 was not just our best fourth quarter ever, but our best quarter ever in our history for responders with 300 or more employees who indicated they are looking to buy an HCM in 12 months or less. It was a 46% increase over Q4 2015. For the 2016 year versus 2015, we had a 23% increase in looking to buy responders.

In our website tracking, we had a 34% increase in unique visitors to our site in Q4 2016 over Q4 2015. We also had a 34% increase for the 2016 year, and reached the milestone of more than 3 million unique visitors to our site for the year. Our inside sales team had a 41% increase in opportunities identified in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015, and a 20% increase in opportunities for the 2016 year versus 2015. Also, for 2016 versus 2015, we had a 49% increase in number of attendees to our HR workshops that we hold across the United States.

Once again, real-world customer assessments validate the strength of our product solutions. G2 Crowd is an independent website that collects and analyzes thousands of software reviews from end users and produces software performance grids for many areas of HCM. In 2016, G2 Crowd identified Ultimate as a "Leader" in its grids on Best Recruiting solutions, Best Payroll, Best Core HR, Best HR Management Suite, and Best Performance Management Solutions.

Also in January, G2 Crowd's category called Top 10 HR Management Suite Software for Enterprise shows UltiPro at the highest satisfaction rating from users, 89% in January's chart this year, and was based upon 1,800 and 43 HR user reviews. Also in January, G2's category called Top 8 Payroll Software for Enterprise shows UltiPro to have that highest satisfaction rating from users, another 89%, and was based upon 2,414 payroll user reviews.

A number of other business publications and research analysts recognize Ultimate in 2016 and already in 2017. Ultimate was named Best Customer Service Department of the Year at Network Products Guide's 11th Annual 2016 IT World Awards. Ultimate won the 2016 Star Award for innovation in the Transformation of Support Services at the Small Business Level from the Technology Services Industry Association.

Ultimate was a Silver winner in the Support Department of the Year category as Best in Biz Awards 2016. Forbes ranked Ultimate number 8 on its 2016 list of the 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate was ranked number 1 on the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For list by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures.

Fortune ranked Ultimate number 15 on its 2016 100 Best Companies to Work For list, marking our fifth consecutive year on this respected list. Fortune also ranked Ultimate high in a number of other 2016 lists: number 3 on the 50 Best Workplaces for Parents, number 4 on 100 Best Workplaces for Women, number 5 on 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity, and number 5 on both Best Workplaces for Millennials and for Gen Xers. In January of this year, Fortune ranked Ultimate the number 1 company on its Best Large Workplaces in Technology list, making this Ultimate's second consecutive year to top the list.

We finished 2016 strong with 37,047 UltiPeeps. And our employee retention rate rose to greater than 94%. We continue to lead the cloud industry. We believe in numbers of customers using a unified human resources, payroll talent, and time and labor management solutions suite. And our sales teams' performance is true positive that our game plan continues to work.

All of our people have contributed to our high customer retention rate and to our many awards for products, services and culture. We look to the future with the same basic vision we have had since our inception. Put our people first, and they will put our customers first, and our business will continue to accomplish the goal we all worked so hard to achieve.

This is Mitch, and my 76th conference call together. We want to thank you for your support over the years, and we look forward to your continued support in the future.

Let's go to the Q&A, Tom.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We'll take our first question from Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse.

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Thanks for taking my question, guys. You've covered two of the four things I wanted to ask about the capitalized offer issue and the ACA, which were good answers. The competitive landscape both from Workday, I keep hearing noise about that, as well as the status of the NetSuite partnership and what that could look like, as potentially Oracle gets more competitive against you or the other two that I'd like to ask you about and comment on?

And then Scott, given the strength of Q4, I was wondering if you could maybe give us some quantitative metrics around the strength of the ARR growth either for Q4 or for 2016 in total? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Mike. So on – I mean, Workday, we're similar, we're strong about 10% of the time, our win rates are a little over 50% with them on what we track. NetSuite was – I mean, deals that we dig at (27:11) NetSuite in there (27:12) they got us in Q4 was 4% of our bookings in Q4.

We have – I mean, in our quarters (27:23) that we gave, we have nothing in there for NetSuite next 2017. So anything we get is great, I mean, I think it's a good relationship but I have no control over where it's going. So, we're working with them today, and I'd like to be working with them a long time, but I don't control that.

On the quarter, Mike, the only thing (27:44) I'll tell you for the quarter, both sales teams were over 120% of plan. When I say both, the enterprise team is one sales organization, mid-market and strategic is another sales organization. Both of them were over 120% for the quarter. And they both started out really strong in October and they killed November. So, it was, like I said, it was the best quarter in our history for sales. Obviously, it's the best fourth quarter, but also the best quarter in our history. So, if that gives you some color, we were over 120% (28:18).

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

That is very helpful. Thanks, Scott.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay, Mike.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Justin Furby with William Blair & Company.

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thanks. Scott, you mentioned some changes in terms of your sales go-to-market. Can you just give a little bit of color in terms of what drove that? Why now? Is there an incremental management layer that has to come in as you bifurcate strategic from mid-market? And I guess, is there any just (28:44) incremental costs in the model in the near term from that? And then I've got a follow-up. Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I think it was just to position us for the future. We thought that the mid-market could handle 500 to 2,500. We thought global enterprise, we just changed it into enterprise, because they were handling over 2,500. So we just made it enterprise. This is just a business decision to do that.

And strategic, we just wanted to get it in shape and have it 100 to 500. We obviously saw (29:13) companies now from 100 up. Matter of fact, under 500, it's about 38% of the units of Ultimate Software companies that are under 500 pays. So, just it was really to get in the right – to get the organization in right place for future growth.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

And there was no meaningful infrastructure costs.

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. And then I guess, Scott, just a follow-up. What are your hiring thoughts for this year in terms of your sales efforts? And then, Mitch, recurring gross margins, they were flat this quarter. For the full year in next year, do you expect them to come up over 2016, and I'm just looking for some degree of color in terms of the big ramp you're expecting in margins from Q1 to the back half of the year, what drives that? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

My expectation is to go into 2018 by growing the head count in the sales force somewhere is between 15 and 20%.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Furbs, you ended up getting three questions into one, that's pretty good. So, I think when you look at the way the margins flow out for the year, obviously we believe we front-loaded head count expense, so we're going to get some of that leverage coming to the fourth quarter, more productive people we don't expect to be hiring as much. So, that's probably how that pluses out.

In terms of gross margin, in total, I suspect gross margin in total stays relatively flat with respect to gross margin in recurring revenue. I think at the end of the day, it's probably stays flat, we do have those higher head count costs earlier in the year, I think it's a smart decision to load up in front of the sales going live, we do have some amortization, the capitalized costs coming in. So, I'd like to see us go up 50 basis points, but if I were modeling it, I think flat would probably be reasonable.

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Richard Baldry with Roth Capital Partners.

Richard K. Baldry, CFA - Roth Capital Partners

Thanks. Can you give a little color on the per employee per month results for the year, and maybe outlook, I mean, thinking about either the average you saw versus the ceilings or the high end, what do you get when you sell sort of across the board?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Rich, so because of the things we had – the opportunity, the total opportunity now is around – it's $37.

Richard K. Baldry, CFA - Roth Capital Partners

Yeah. He won't know the actuals.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, Rich, so – look, it's not from a competitive perspective to give the actuals. We give the attach rates on every quarter. Obviously, anybody would know that you have a book price that says that everyone took everything is $37, but based on the attach rates, anybody would know that your rate that you're realizing is a lower rate.

There is some discounting, but candidly, we manage and monitor discounting very tightly. It is small, and it's something that sales force understands how to manage as well. And again, I know we're not giving you specific numbers, but for competitive reasons, we're not doing that.

Richard K. Baldry, CFA - Roth Capital Partners

Yeah. That's fine, thanks. I know you've done a pretty small number of acquisitions historically, but you had coupled (32:45) more recently. You talked about the overall experience with that, how you felt that worked, whether you think that's something that we might see a little bit more of obviously with your market cap, you stepped a lot of firepower to do what you feel like. I'm sort of wondering how you feel about how they've gone down, or will that might be for future strategy? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, we've done five small ones over 10 years, two were this year or last year. Then I think they all worked out very well. All the leaders of those teams are still with us, and I think if I looked at each one independently, I would definitely do everyone of them again.

There's nothing in the immediate future right now. If something came up, like it has where we loved it and it was a great fit culturally, and either from our product standpoint or technological standpoint, then we would look at it. But as of today, there is nothing we're looking at. We're trying to get everything we have and to the best position we can to (33:45) obviously it sells much as we can and be able to support it in a way that people have learned to depend on us.

Richard K. Baldry, CFA - Roth Capital Partners

Great. Thanks.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Scott Berg with Needham.

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi, Scott and Mitch, congratulations on a good quarter. I'll have two relatively brief ones. First one, Scott, was on the increases in the service and support organizations that you called out that compressed margins a little bit. Wanted to understand how much of that roll (34:20) was related to deals that you're already starting to service and implement relative to expectations of deals that are kind of a little bit more on the common instruction that organizations for later in 2017?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, Scott. It's Mitch. I would say that there's probably a little bit of over-hiring in both the services and customer support based on the momentum we're seeing. But we've always try to keep it relatively close, but we want to be in good position to make sure that we can take the customers live in a quality way and we can support them.

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Fair enough. And then my follow-up question would be on the product expansions, relate expansion to the suite (35:08-35:09). Well, follow up to Baldry's question is you guys have done a nice job of expanding NetSuite this year through inorganic means, and you're getting close to that $40 target in terms of a per employee per month charge. What do you think that theoretical limit looks like now? There's probably several items that you want to add that gets to maybe $45 to $50 over time, or can you still be thinking of it as 40-plus range?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Oh, no. Our goal is to try and get to $40 by an 2018, (35:37) so we have a clear path to that, and then as soon as we get close to that, the goal is going to be to get to $50. So, yeah, we're always looking and we're always listening to our clients, and we're listening to our sales people. So, it's just the way we're built to always do that. But yeah, we're not satisfied with $40. Once we get to $40, we want $50.

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. That's all I have. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So one for Scott, one for Mitch. Scott, any change or increased focus in terms of the sales into the base given a lot of the new products of Kanjoya, the LMS product, any change in kind of the thought process around its percentage of growth coming from the existing base next year or this year?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, we – this year, 90% of our new business came from the sales organization, (36:45) and 10% came from our base, but my gut is next year, it will be like 85%-15% or 80%-20%. We built the executive relation management program years ago to be in position for when we do get new products, that they're kind of the – they're the advisors to our client base, trusted advisors, and they're in position to sell that to them if they need that. So, we've built something that's completely in place right now. I want to say it's between 80 and 90 people who have accounts, a book of business which are accounts that have already started going out there and showing them our new products. So, my guess is it was 10% to our base, it's going to be 15% or 20% of our business will be to our base this year and moving forward.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. And then, Mitch, a question – kind of follow-up question on the NetSuite as a percentage. Is there chance you can quantify what percentage of the revenue growth is going to be coming from that NetSuite partnership in 2017 from the book – percentage of bookings that you had in 2016? And then any thoughts about what process in place would be placing (38:05-38:07) that partnership with different vendor, where in general, kind of how you're looking at a partnering from here?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. Alex, so the amount of revenue obviously would be based on what we've sold so far. I think the total bookings for the year, Scott, I think, commented on the quarter was – I don't know, 7% or 8%, it will flow in – I don't know, I can't answer your question specifically.

I would point out that even without the NetSuite contribution, we were still above plan, significantly above plan, we still hope that partnership goes on. And going forward, as a business, we're always talking to partners or different avenues for generating ways to fill the sales funnel.

So, we're not going to get into specifics about it, but we're always working on that, but again, the recurring revenue guidance for 2017 is over 97% visible, yes, that includes a portion that is NetSuite related, and remember, not only this NetSuite bring us into a deal, but we also bring them into a deal.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brad Reback with Stifel.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks very much. Scott, can you update us on your sales force head count is today?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Sales head count?

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yes.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

120.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. That's great. And then, looking forward, growth versus margin expansion, you guys are obviously very profitable even if you fully burdened (39:52) with the capitalized software. How should we think about the philosophy there and the absolute need to grow margins versus potentially you investing back into aspects of the business? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I think growth is number one, and margins is like 1.5% or something. I think growth comes first, and then if you do get to growth, then obviously, you have to invest in it. So, but I'd say growth one, and margins two, if that's the question.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Thanks very much.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jes – I'm sorry, Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Yeah. Thanks, guys, for taking my question. I've got one for Scott on the competitive front. ADP's been migrating its mid-market base to their workforce now, cloud solution over the last couple years, and they expect to be done with that by the middle of this year.

And I guess, I'm curious, when has that been a tailwind to your business, if you think it's been a tailwind to your business as they've been going through this migration? And do you think once they're done that that would impact your win rates versus ADP at all?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

(41:14) obviously I don't know, but I would not think they would impact our win rates, but I don't think it was a tailwind. We typically get between 45% and 50% of our new units from ADP, so I don't know.

For me, it's been 27 years already that we've been doing this. So, there's always something new coming out. We're focusing on our culture, our product and our service, and I'm sure they do the same. I think our culture, product and service are still basically (41:51) end up winning a lot. So, I don't know why that would change in the future unless something dramatically happens, which I can't imagine what that is.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. And then, I guess, a bigger picture more of a macroesque question and there's a lot of change in the fourth quarter with the administration, potential for ACA repeal, but also, we've seen strengthening SMB sentiment and I'm wondering if you've seen any changes in spending or in tone from customers that you've spoken with, is there more optimism, is there more caution because of potential for regulatory shift? Just some thoughts there will be helpful. Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, I've not seen anything, I haven't heard anything from our sales organization, haven't heard anything from our client base. And like I said, we had the strongest – the fourth quarter was the strongest quarter in our history, so hoping that bodes well for the future.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. Thanks, Scott. Appreciate it.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Samad Samana with Stephens.

Samad Samana - Stephens, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First, of the learning units that you sold, any color on whether that was back into the installed base or whether that's more to new customers that are moving over to Ulti, and is there a sweet spot in terms of the customer size that's adopting learning from Ulitmate?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

We only rolled it out to our executive relationship managers, and our mid-market and strategic. So we didn't roll it out to enterprise until this year. So I'd say about – so the business came from our client base and for companies under 1,500 – new companies under 1,500. But I don't think – I think it's – if someone doesn't have a learning product, I think it fits anywhere, any size could use it.

Samad Samana - Stephens, Inc.

Got you. And then just one follow-up if I could. Sales and marketing spend has been ticking up as a percentage of revenue over the last couple of years. I'm curious, as you've moved downstream, if there's any change in the customer acquisition costs per dollar of subscription revenue you're getting, or just maybe some color on how you expect that to trend, both in 2017 and maybe going forward?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. Samad, if I look back at the non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, it's running 19.5%, 20% to 20.1% or 21%. So, I would think it stays in that same range, little bit more hard marketing advertisement.

The other thing is mid-market strategic has killed it for two years. So, we got some accelerators there. We have some higher commission expense flowing through. That, as you know, is amortized over the customer life (44:44) – excuse me, the initial contract term. So, right now, it's staying around that 21% range. And I would think that would be where – my gut is they will be down the road.

Samad Samana - Stephens, Inc.

Great.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

And just a point on that, we don't pay commissions on the renewal, so with high retention, we create leverage in the sales and marketing line.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from John Byun with UBS.

John S. Byun - UBS Securities LLC

Hi, thank you. I think you've mentioned a lot of strong metrics and record quarter, so that would suggest a lot of strength, but was there any hesitation or slowdown at all from maybe previously strong ACA or indirect, direct activities as some of the other – some of your peers have suggested?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I missed it.

John S. Byun - UBS Securities LLC

Any signs of sales or client interest level, hesitation or slowdown versus let's say a year ago, when you might have a direct or indirect benefits related to ACA, made new metrics with the (46:03) otherwise, but should have (46:05) still wanted to double check?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

No, definitely not. A year ago, we said that ACA, for us, wasn't (46:13) really catalyst for new business. And we said that a year ago. So, no, not at all, I think the pipe is, I mean, obviously as you grow, it should become larger, but it is larger than it's ever been. So we had huge momentum through Q4, and I know we're going into this year with big momentum. So...

John S. Byun - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And then for Mitch, so the op (46:37) margin – roughly 21% this year, is there something that we can expect to resume more than normal expansion cadence starting 2018?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, probably not, John. And that's probably because we're going to pick up more cap – amortization and capitalized software costs, so as we get that natural expansion, we're going to have a little bit of offset from amortization capitalized software, but I do think, and this is why I called it out on the call, is if you were to look at the as-expense number, that I do think we'll see continued progression and expansion.

John S. Byun - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Kirk Materne with Evercore.

Tom Mao - Evercore Group LLC

Hey, this is actually Tom Mao on for Kirk. Can you talk about any trends you're seeing in sales hiring? I mean, I think you mentioned a little bit earlier, but last quarter, you also announced that promotion of freshmen quota carriers ahead of plan. Can you also update us on how that's gone so far?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, they learned their quotas in January, and they said thank you that we had the confidence in them, so didn't scare any of them that we were doing that, which was good.

As far as hiring with that very little, we average less than 10% turn in the sales organization by the fourth quarter like to kind of know where after October, who's kind of like going ahead with the team for the following year. We had very few turns, and the people that did turn, we had people who are in our pipeline to get in.

So, we went into the year fully staffed in all of sales, both enterprise, mid-market and strategic. We did have our sales meetings in January, we had our mid-market and strategic club already, 80% of our people made that club, enterprise club is this Thursday through Sunday, 60% of their people made clubs, so it's – I mentioned are both at the mid-market and strategic club and there was huge enthusiasm as it should be. And I'm sure that this week, we'll both be at the enterprise club, and I'm sure it will be – the enthusiasm will be equal to what it was in the strategic and mid-market. So, I think we're in a good place.

Tom Mao - Evercore Group LLC

Great. Thanks.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Steve Koenig with Wedbush Securities.

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, I'm assuming, judging from your track record, that your sales is pretty much proportional to your sales capacity and not too much else. And if there's no short of your opportunities, people are clear – there've been some concern about the NetSuite partnerships. Could you talk a little bit about your pipeline coverage ratios versus your plan, as you look at 2017 maybe relative to 2016?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I mean, we go with a number of people we have. We assign the quotas based on the growth we want to achieve. The team I have in place right now, I believe, not only will they get the number we need in 2017, but I believe, if I didn't add a person, they could get the number in 2018 that we would need to grow what we want to grow by increasing the quotas for that team.

Fact is we're going to grow 10% or 15%, because then I think we really need it for 2019 and 2020 and moving forward, but it's – when you have a highly leveraged team, there is no up quotas in number, but we have multiple people going 200% of quota.

We called it Scott's club here, but they – so, as far as pipeline coverage, and I'm not sure – it always grows, the pipe grows because everything – marketing grows, inside sales rep grows, sales people do more events, the time and territory.

The longer a person is in a territory, the more they can produce in the territory, and we have a very tenured team. So, it's a logical system that really works. But you got to get – you have to get really good players and you have to keep really good players for a long time. And that's what we've been able to do. Does that make – did I answer the question?

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Absolutely, good color. Appreciate it. And if I may slip in one follow-up, this one is a little bit more on the weed (51:56) but more just for housekeeping. Mitch, the delta for the year, the percent of ACA revenue or total which is pretty small. Can you give us any color on how that splits on services versus recurring and/or Q1 versus the rest of the year allow the Q1 in services, isn't it?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, so what I did is I put back the $2 million, $2.5 million into services, you may remember it, preliminary guidance, we had it in recurring because we thought it was going to recur.

But now with the new administration and the uncertainty, we have put it back into services. So, the remainder of it sits in recurring. It does get recognized ratably throughout the year, that's why I made the comment that obviously, February is – well, I think – I think February is going to end without a change in ACA. So, we will have earned not only the print services, but we will earn two-twelfths of the year and depending on what set of facts that you believe, this could go on for the rest of the year, could go on for two years.

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Very good. Okay. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Mark Murphy with JPMorgan.

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, guys, congratulations. This is Pinjalim filling in for Mark. Thanks for taking my question. Most of the questions have been answered there, and if I may, Vestrics and the Kanjoya acquisitions you have that spend a few months now. Has there been any surprises, how is the enthusiasm around the product across customers, and the $37 PEPM that you said, does that include these products or not?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

It does includes the product from Kanjoya. Vestrics is more inside the system. (53:59) it couldn't be happier with the people, with what they produced, and it's – they become family in a very short period of time, so – and they have contributed in a very short period of time, we've rolled out, especially the Kanjoya product in a very short period of time. So, can't imagine how I could be happier with them.

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Perfect. And (54:24) have a bigger PEPM, is it possible to understand how much contribution does the managed services offering does, and what is that trade of managed services overall free units right now?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, when I said 10% back to the base, that includes managed services. So, it is probably about 5% of our revenue is managed services.

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. That's all I have. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll go next to Mark Marcon with R.W. Baird.

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit more with regards to the strategic element. You've expanded it down to 100 employees. I know you've had clients down at that size before. But I'm wondering if you can just talk a little bit about the receptivity on the lower end of that, what you're seeing, how different is the solution sale? How different is the actual solution, particularly as you drift towards the lower end of that? And how big the sales force is that's going after that portion of the market? Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

It's the same solution, the sale is pretty much, it's exactly the same sale of your some of (55:44) – with 150 or 450, pricing is the same, we have 36 quota carriers in the United States right now on it. So, yeah, I think it's just about getting the organization in shape. So, when we had people, we had the right infrastructure in place both in sales and in implementation and in service.

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Great. And I mean, do you find that receptivity at the lower end is similar to what you've been experiencing at the higher end of that range?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, I haven't heard any differences. Yes.

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Great. And then, one follow-on, just with the impressive attach rates, are you seeing any change with regards to whether it's on mid or enterprise or even on strategic? Have you seen much of a difference in the last couple of years in terms of the attach rates coming, where you're actually displacing multiple vendors as opposed to just one, how should we think about that going forward?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I mean, I think we just went at a very high level. I think in the strategic and mid-market where we get attached two-thirds of the time with most of our major products, and in the enterprise, it's about 50% of the time.

I think the reason is that lot of times, down low, down lower. They're not using anything, so we have a better chance of selling them the whole unified suite, where our topic (57:35) could be using something else, and then I think that's the difference between two-thirds and one-half attach rates between the different organizations.

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

And I meant like if you're displacing just one single vendor that was previously supplied multiple modules as opposed to when you're going in displacing multiple vendors, nothing strategic and mid?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

If we're member were (58:04) replacing like if you're replacing time and attendance, the time and attendance vendor is – generally doesn't have performance or recruiting.

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Right.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

The nature of it as (58:15) you're replacing too. (58:16) at that, and maybe if you're replacing performance and succession and recruiting, maybe it's one vendor, but once you get into time, it has to be another vendor now with – they can join your product that would have to be – I'm not sure how many people have that. But, yeah, I really think of it that way, just think of the attach rates.

Mark S. Marcon, CFA - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Trevor Upton with Pacific Crest Securities.

Trevor Upton, CFA - Pacific Crest Securities

Hi, thanks a lot for squeezing me in. Just another quick one on the strategic channel. Mitch, previously, you've talked about moving to the 100 to 300 employee range at the end of 2017, early 2018, two questions there. Why did – kind of what triggered you to pull that forward, and how much of the increased costs and the lower margins through 2016 were from building out that specific channel?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, I don't dig in. (59:16) We got to 36 fairly quickly. Actually, it gave us the opportunity with the 36 to hit our numbers by increasing their quotas, as I mentioned last quarter, rather than going from a freshman quota to a sophomore quota, we take them from a freshman quota to a senior quota.

So we were able to get the quota that we had confidence in that they could achieve. So kind of like moved the hiring. I thought we would be hiring more people in strategic this year, but I don't need to, don't have to, and I think it's better for the organization to build a better foundation there, and then start hiring for people who come in the beginning of 2018.

Again, not to the 2018 year, more for the 2019 year, because I think the team we have in place now has the ability to achieve what we need to achieve well certainly this year and then next year.

Trevor Upton, CFA - Pacific Crest Securities

That's helpful. And if I can add just a quick follow-up, the guidance applies in (01:00:23) accelerating revenue growth through the year, is that from, I guess, a tough comp in Q1, or do you expect the core business to accelerate? That's all I have. Thank you.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, Trevor, it is a tough comp in Q1, if you go back to last year. Again, we did sell some ACA back to the basic, kicked in in Q4 of 2015, enrolled into Q1, so that's a little bit faster than normal when we sell something new. So that created a tough comparison.

Trevor Upton, CFA - Pacific Crest Securities

That makes sense. Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, we'll take one more question from Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital Markets.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks for squeezing me in. I just had one question, couple years ago, I think 2015, you signed a large hospitality client that's due to go live this year. I guess the question is, what's the expectation on the go live in terms of timing? And then maybe specifically for Mitch, will we see any impact of recurring revenue seasonality as a result of that go live? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, let me answer. It's some time in the second half of this year is the plan. Now, we don't know if that's going to actually happen, because it could move, but right now, it's some time in the second half of this year.

We did not put it in the numbers for this year, in case it does not go live, and it moves to January 1, 2018. So it is not in our numbers. Once it goes live in January – if it does go January 2018 instead of Q3 or Q4 of this year, it will not be material to the quarters. It just will not, it will not be our largest account.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. That's helpful.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

In revenue, we'll not get our large revenue account.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Appreciate the color. Thank you so much and congrats.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thanks, Ross.

Operator

And at this time, that was our final question. I'd like to turn the conference back over to our speakers for any closing remarks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thanks for your time. Appreciate it. Looking forward to a great 2017, and congratulations (01:02:50). Good night.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We appreciate your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.