Jive Software's (JIVE) CEO Elisa Steele on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 07, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Cindy Klimstra - Head of Investor Relations

Elisa Steele - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan LeBlanc - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stan Zlotsky - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Jive Software Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cindy Klimstra. Please go ahead.

Cindy Klimstra

Thank you, Amy. Good afternoon, and welcome to Jive Software's fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. As Amy mentioned, I am Cindy Klimstra, Head of Investor Relations at Jive.

Within the call today will be Jive’s Chief Executive Officer, Elisa Steele, and Chief Financial Officer, Bryan LeBlanc. We will discuss the results announced in our press release that was issued after the close of market today. This call also includes presentation slides which will accompany our prepared remarks. To access these materials, please visit the Investors section of our website at jivesoftware.com.

Slide 2 in the presentation provides our Safe Harbor statement. During the call, we will make statements related to our business that are considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our periodic filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC.

Also, during today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There's a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results available in both the press release and the appendix section of the slide presentation. Please note that when we mention the term profitability in this call, we are referring to non-GAAP operating margin. All results discussed will be year-over-year comparison unless otherwise stated.

On this call, we will give certain forward-looking guidance on a non-GAAP basis. We do not provide reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures due to the difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections regarding these items excluded from these non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort. For additional information, please see our earnings press release that is available on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Elisa who will review our business performance and strategies. Bryan will then provide details on our fourth quarter results and guidance. We will then take your questions. Elisa?

Elisa Steele

Thanks, Cindy. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. Let's begin on Slide 3. My prepared remarks will cover the following topics; first, we delivered fourth quarter results that clearly exceeded all of our guidance metrics. Second, we continue to successfully execute the strategies of our 3-Point Plan that we announced as part of our realignment in May of 2016 and we are excited about the momentum we are building.

Next, I'll introduce a new segment called the CEO’s corner. Each quarter, I will present a deeper dive discussion on a key element of our business that positions us for growth. This quarter, I'll talk more about why customers buy Jive. Finally, I'll provide updates on the industry's recognition of Jive’s market leadership and our customer wins.

Slide 4 highlights our fourth quarter and full-year financial performance. Q4 results included total revenue of $51.7 million which was an all-time quarterly record and exceeded the high end of our guidance range by $1.2 million. Short-term billings increased 9% compared to last year and soundly exceeded our guidance of 0% to 5% growth.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations was $0.6 million, which was a significant improvement of $8.2 million compared to last year. This represents the first time in Jive’s history that we've achieved GAAP operating income. On a non-GAAP basis, income from operations was $5.1 million which was an out performance of $2.1 million above the high end of our guidance range and represented a year-over-year increase of $8.1 million.

We are proud of the fact that this is the third quarter in a row where we've delivered on our commitment to operate within a sustainably profitable non-GAAP operating model. We delivered GAAP net income of $0.9 million and GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter.

Achieving GAAP quarterly net income and net income per share is another meaningful first for Jive. Non-GAAP net income was $5.4 million in Q4. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07, which was $0.12 higher compared to this period last year. In addition we beat the high end of our guidance range by $0.03.

Overall, our results were favorable to expectations across the Board. We have stronger upsell activity and new customer business, plus higher than expected customer renewal. We are pleased with our performance, which reflects the continued momentum we've gained from executing our focused strategy.

Looking back over the past two years our team has consistently worked to transform Jive into a business that would sustain more predictable results and ultimately drive growth. In May of 2016, we made key strategic changes, restructured the company and committed to a focused strategy.

We announced our new 3-Point plan that would maximize Jive’s unique value proposition, enable us to become profitable on a non-GAAP operating basis and position us for growth longer-term. We've had great success in executing the plan. We're excited that we solidly exceeded expectations quarter-after-quarter in Q2, Q3 and Q4.

We've also then pleased with the positive reaction from the industry and our customers regarding our plan and commitments. We ended 2016 in a stronger position than when we began 12 months earlier. We stabilized the business and are vigorously building the foundation for future growth.

Given our performance over the last three quarters, we now expect to return to more consistent short-term billings growth by fourth quarter of this year. Bryan will provide more color on our expectations for 2017 as well as our thoughts on balancing the operating model with strategic investments to drive future growth.

Turning to Slide 5, during the fourth quarter we further ramp the execution of our 3-Point plan, which includes continuing to sharpen our go-to-market strategies. Developing and expanding the strength of our cloud capabilities and balancing our investments for future growth while maintaining a disciplined costs structure to sustain non-GAAP operating profitability.

Slide 6, features our go-to-market strategies. As the quick summary, we're prioritizing our Interactive Intranet Solution to take advantage of the significant market opportunity for intranet replacement. We're targeting large and midsize enterprise companies to drive new business and fuel future upsell expansion and cross-sell opportunities, and we're tailoring our solutions for lines of business in verticals where we offer unique value, the society, human resources, corporate communication, healthcare related companies and federal government organization.

During the quarter we continue to optimize the plan with operational precision and cross functional teamwork. I'd like to review some key accomplishments, beginning with our relentless focus on our Interactive Intranet Solution, which produced a more robust unified go-to-market product that. For example our sales, marketing and finance teams have worked together to better mind existing customer data which is led to increasingly sophisticated analysis that enriches upsell demand generation and increases new business leads.

In addition, we've elevated our product add-ons to targeted customers to a variety of go-to-market plays and tactics. As a reminder, Jive’s products are powered by our market leading Collaboration Hub technology. Our Interactive Intranet Solution access a delivery system for our hub capabilities that enable internal communication to flow in all direction and provide centralized access to documents across disconnected apps.

Our Collaboration Hub makes our intranet solution truly and uniquely interactive, since the hub enabled to work to get done more efficiently, it drive increased usage and adoption when business is wholly embraced the technology. So adding more functionality makes the hub more powerful, increases the value of our solutions to customers and drive incremental revenue. We're working to develop more add-ons for implementation in 2017.

Next we delivered Jive 9, our most recent version of Jive for our hosted and on prime customers. Benefits include new features based on customer feedback. The addition of our popular news mobile app, drive daily, more analytics, higher performance and four year support life that increases customers return on investment.

Further, our sales force has really hit its stride over the past few quarters. Our President of Worldwide Field Operations, Jeff Lautenbach and his leadership team have done an incredible job of building a new and improved structure for our go-to-market effort. In addition, Jeff has retained key experienced enterprise sellers, ramped tenure and improved overall performance.

The entire sales team has improved execution date-in and day-out and this positive momentum was a key reason for our Q4 out performance. We've increased the quality of new business pipeline and have successfully driven upsell business. We expect this strong execution to continue into 2017. We hit an important milestone and are in the process of securing our federal risk and authorization program or FedRAMP certification.

We received sponsorship from an existing federal customer and we believe this important certification will be a meaningful avenue to drive new federal and regulated industry business over time. In addition, we continue to build our market leadership in external communities as we promote and support our popular customer engagement solution. In 2017, we will step up our efforts to cross-sell this industry leading solution into our installed base.

Turning to Slide 7, we have continued to make progress on increasing cloud adoption as well as strengthening our cloud capabilities across the Board. Beginning with adoption, about 40% of all new business activity and 83% of new logo business were related to cloud adoption in the fourth quarter. New customer business in the cloud has been consistently trending in the mid 80% range over the past several quarters and will continue to drive crowd adoption for both new and existing customers.

As I have stated previously, we view cloud development as a key component of our future growth strategy. Under the continued leadership of Ofer Ben-David, our engineering teams have been hard at work. We're making a strategic investment to take our cloud capabilities to the next level, which will enable us to deliver new functionality even faster and at a lower cost while ensuring world class performance.

To achieve these goals, we've laid the groundwork in Q4 to begin to transition our cloud infrastructure to Amazon Web Services, known as AWS. The collaboration with AWS builds on an existing relationship and will empower us to create our next generation of cloud solutions. The change will enable an even more rapid pace of innovation and improve overall service for our customers and their employees, partners and customers all in a seamless experience as never before. This will also set the stage for increased cloud adoption over time.

We look forward to this next chapter in Jive’s cloud development and our customers have expressed excitements about where we are headed. We will be rolling out our transition to AWS over the course of 2017 and expect to realize the benefits in coming quarters. Last quarter I described how Jive helped solve the increasing fragmentation problems that result from the rapid digital transformation happening across the enterprise workplace.

Slide 8 provides a recap of the main points. The key takeaway is that fragmentation creates digital silos, drags down productivity, increases cost, delay time to market and just makes it tougher to be customer centric. Jive helped solve this growing problem like no other provider.

Our Collaboration Hub is the markets only single digital workspace that can unify enterprises and enable collaboration openly across platforms, geographies, customers and partners. And our unique hub is secure, vendor-agnostic and leverages a broad range of third-party tools and systems. This enables Jive to merge separate systems, programs and applications into one seamless work environment in the cloud to maximize investments and make work much simpler.

The fragmentation concept resonates with our market, disconnects between information systems and increasingly distributed workforces have become serious challenges in the enterprise. Our marketing team recently created a fragmentation to Connection ebook that showed IT, HR and corporate communications leaders how to unify their disconnected software investment into a seamless network of work. Our demand generation metric show that this ebook has been one of the top resources ever downloaded from our website.

As I mentioned last quarter, we estimate that the total addressable market for Interactive Intranet Solution plus our Customer Engagement communities is approximately $3.5 billion for 2017 according to IDC data. As fragmentation pressures continue to escalate, we believe the Enterprise Collaboration market will expand.

Turning to Slide 9, we are introducing a new topic in our remarks called the CEO’s corner. During each quarterly earnings call, I'll take a deeper dive on the area of our business that directly relates to revenue generation. For this quarter, I’ll discuss why customers buy Jive which underscores our ROI value proposition to enterprises.

There are three core reasons why customers buy Jive all of which support our ability to reduce fragmentation. One to save hard costs and increase efficiency; two to achieve softer business benefits like strategic alignment; and three to drive revenue generation and quicken time-to-market.

First, we will start with saving costs and increasing efficiency. As I just described, companies are dealing with increasing fragmentation problems. The massive proliferation of apps makes these problems even more acute. And it's become increasingly difficult for companies to rely on one provider’s stack to solve all their communication and collaboration needs. The result is that companies end up with a hodgepodge collection of tools that increase digital silos.

IT teams end up spending a lot of resources trying to better manage the costly impact of these escalating trends and employees spend too much time trying to figure it all out. By using Jive’s Collaboration Hub, IT teams can reduce total cost of ownership, streamline IT operations and reduce fragmentation.

Jive does this by allowing different tools to be easily accessed across systems within the enterprise, which in turn extends the value of those applications. This complementary functionality means that Jive can unlock the value of other business applications offered by both traditional stack vendors and specific conversional apps.

Jive can also reduce the cost of inefficient legacy systems. Many of our best customer story show that the combination of Jive plus other solutions provides an overall greater value to the business. Another way Jive save costs is to strengthen employee retention and reduce turnover. Jive helps HR professionals keep geographically dispersed employees connected and provide sophisticated analytics to show how their workforce is connecting in using Jive, which drives insight into employee engagement.

And people like using Jive because it is smart, beautiful and simple to use whether it’s on their desktop or mobile device. Jive has proven to cut employee turnover which saves costs and promotes a more productive and aligned workplace. Our Customer Engagement solution also provides savings to the bottom line. Our customers buy this solution to help their customers have a better service experience while deflecting calls and operational cost for their services team.

The second reason companies buy Jive is to achieve softer business benefits such as unifying organization through better company-wide communications which can be measured with data and insights. Purchase catalysts include a strategic reimagining of the company’s culture and how they communicate. M&A communications between two companies, or a full replacement from an old, tired intranet to a dynamic Interactive Intranet powered by Jive’s Collaboration Hub.

Finally, companies buy Jive to drive revenue generation and decrease time to market. For example, customers will utilize Jive to create deal rooms for sales efforts, which help speed successful transactions. In addition, employees can energize their teams by building internal Jive communities dedicated to accelerating innovation for new products and services.

Customers have also launched communities for both employees and partners to collaborate together on a single platform and efficiently connect through a variety of productivity tool. This enables them to respond to competitive bids faster, which create a critical market advantage that leads to an incremental revenue.

To summarize, companies buy Jive to reduce fragmentation. This helps them cut costs, increase efficiencies, build engagement, generate revenue and decrease time-to-market. By enabling people to work better together, our Collaboration Hub helps customers achieve their mission and transform their business. We are leveraging all of these customer benefits to build our pipeline and drive revenue generation.

Industry analyst reports are very important part of this competitive business. Customers and technology leaders look to these reports as a key part of the buying cycle. In the fourth quarter, two key reports were released from Forrester and Ovum.

Beginning on Slide 10, we are pleased that Jive was ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave, Enterprise Collaboration Q4 2016 report which debuted in December. This new report explores the value of Enterprise Collaboration technologies and Forrester analyze nine of the most significant Enterprise Collaboration vendors.

As one of the four leaders in this evaluation, Jive received the highest possible score for innovation in market approach, based on groundbreaking enhancements we introduced to our Collaboration Hub in 2016. Forrester stated that Jive has evolved from a destination to a hub for access to corporate knowledge. We were also recognized by Ovum, as leading global technology research and advisory firm.

As you’ll see on Slide 11, Jive was ranked as a Leader in the Ovum Decision Matrix, focus on employee engagement, collaboration and productivity. Ovum recognized our Interactive Intranet Solution for its extensive range of business and IT management features as well as the product overall market impact. The industry continues to view Jive as a strong market leader. We’ll leverage our leadership role as validated by these reports to continue to educate our customers and prospects on Jive’s Enterprise value.

Moving to Slide 12, we had a strong showing of new logos that joined our Interactive Intranet customer roster in Q4. These included Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Dialog Semiconductor, Elementis Global, Massage Envy Franchising, New Era Cap Company, the Seattle Mariners, and the State Compensation Insurance Fund.

A significant number of customers also expanded or renewed their Interactive Intranet in Q4, including Akamai Technologies, Comcast, the GAP, Hitachi Data Systems, KIABI, Lululemon Athletica, Nokia Siemens Network, Skechers U.S.A., Sunrun, VeriSign, and Vimpelcom Eurasia.

Our pipeline in healthcare prospects have continue to gain traction as we work to simplify, [clinicians live] with a single platform for secure care collaboration, critical communication and electronic health record support. In Q4 we were pleased with the new healthcare related wins, expansions and renewals. These included Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Humana, Inland Empire Health Plan, Intarcia Therapeutics, MedAmerica and Spectrum Health.

Slide 13, shows our Customer Wins, Renewals and Expansions during the quarter for our Customer Engagement Solution, which included Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Fidelity Investment, Informatica, Intel Security, Mentor Graphics, Pax8, PubMatic, ServiceNow, StMicroelectronics, Telus Communications, Virgin Media Limited, and Zebra Technologies.

Slide 14, features recent customer success stories I’d like to share. TiVo, formerly Rovi Corporation as a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insight. TiVo wanted to improve its internal communications by creating a more productive way for the Company's employees to connect as well as enhances human resources capability.

Drive help TiVo replace is existing internet with a dynamic Interactive Intranet to better connect the Company's entire employee base across more than 15 locations in seven countries. The Company also relied on the site to harmonize employee resources and policies when it completed a major merger between Rovi and TiVo.

With Jive, TiVo has been able to improve company-wide communication, streamlined the new hire on boarding and integration processes, keep dispersed employees more connected and measure the impact with sophisticated data and insights. Verizon one of the largest communication technology companies in the world.

I wanted to create a place for employees to come together to better communicate, find information and drive team collaboration to optimize competitive agility. The Company choose Jive because of the advanced capabilities of our Collaboration Hub as well as our ability to partner with customers to help them reach their goal.

Together we launched Verizon’s Interactive Intranet called CrowdAround. CrowdAround has increased transparency and strategic alignment for more than 100,000 employees across the globe. These cases include document sharing to streamline team based collaboration to generate and develop new ideas, which has been a big improvement for the Company over using email.

In addition, the Company uses Jive to more effectively onboard new employees and strengthen teams. Jive has enabled Verizon to drive positive change across the organization and become more competitively agile to enhance market positioning. In November 2016, Ladbrokes and Gala Coral, leaders in the betting and gaming industry joined forces to become Ladbrokes Coral Group.

In the run up to the merger, the IT and Communications team from across two businesses wanted a single platform to efficiently communicate key issues in relation to the merger with their 25,000 colleagues based in shops and offices across the world. They also needed it to be up and running in a matter of weeks.

Based on the positive experience of their CIO, Graham Calder had at a previous company, the team chose Jive to work with Ladbrokes and Coral to create the site, with the merger now complete, the site is being developed into a highly Interactive Intranet to help Employee Engagement and Collaboration.

Turning to Slide 15, as we mentioned earlier one of our existing customers is sponsoring our FedRAMP program. As background FedRAMP is a government wide program that provides a standardized approach for assessing and monitoring the security of cloud products and services. FedRAMP supports the adoption of cloud computing services and applications among federal agencies providing cloud service providers such as Jive with a single accreditation that can be used by all agencies.

Our customer sponsorship will accelerate our certification process, which we expect to complete later this year. Our FedRAMP-certified Collaboration Hub Solution will include new and enhanced security features as well as a certified FedRAMP cloud infrastructure hosted via AWS GovCloud.

Our strategy to build a FedRAMP-certified platform was influenced by the governments push to utilize the cloud. Achieving FedRAMP certification for our featured GovCloud platform will strategically position us for new business with additional government agencies as well as protect our current federal customer base.

Another advantage is that our GovCloud platform will further advance our penetration in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services. We are very excited about this new opportunity and to expand our presence with federal government agencies, which should enhance future revenue generation.

Now I touched on several topics today and Slide 16 recaps the key takeaways. First, we continue to successfully execute our 3-Point Plan that positions us for future growth. Second, we're continuing to develop and expand our cloud capabilities that will generate greater value for customers and drive innovation at a lower cost. Third, we're leveraging the opportunity to market Jive’s unique Collaboration Hub to enterprise customers that are struggling with fragmentation problem.

Fourth, our leading edge Jive solutions continue to be positively viewed by the industry and we will leverage this recognition with customers. Fifth, our strategy was supported by great customer wins in the quarter including Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Comcast, Fidelity Investments, Massage Envy and the GAP. And finally, our customer sponsorship will accelerate our FedRAMP certification which will position us for additional opportunities with federal government agencies and regulated industries.

In summary, we were really pleased with our continued consistent execution that produced another strong quarter of performance in Q4. In particular, I want to recognize our global field organization for gaining momentum and targeting the enterprise market and delivering quarter after quarter in 2016. I also want to thank the cross functional team inside Jive that are working super well together to lead the business and make our products state-of-the-art, so we can advance our industry leadership and attract even more customers.

As we head into 2017, our theme is execution excellence. We will build upon our success and manage the business to return to consistent short-term billings growth by the fourth quarter of this year. We will also continue to balance our investments while maintaining a disciplined cost structure to sustain profitable non-GAAP operating income. Once again, a huge thank you to every Jiver for the strong contributions that helped us outperform for three quarters in a row.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bryan for further discussion.

Bryan LeBlanc

Thanks, Elisa. Starting on Slide 17. I will review our Q4 financial results in more detail and discuss our guidance for the first quarter of 2017. As Elisa indicated, we achieved fourth quarter results that clearly exceeded our guidance and represented our third consecutive quarter of progress since we realigned a business in May of 2016.

Short-term billings in the fourth quarter came in at $65.5 million, up 9% year-over-year. Our results were favorable to our short-term billings guidance range of 0% to 5% due to new business bookings and upsells coming in ahead of expectations, as well as a modest amount of upside in our renewals.

In Q4, early renewals is a component of short-term billings were well below our normal quarterly range. Our sales organizations in both the U.S. and EMEA were firing on all cylinders to produce these positive results. We also gained momentum in winning larger enterprise deals as the percent of new business bookings represented by total new business and upsell deals above $100,000 outpaced that same percentage compared to the past four quarters. While the typical enterprise sales cycle can result in quarter-to-quarter variability, we will keep building our sales pipeline and emphasizing larger deals to drive stronger long-term account value with future upside potential.

We provide two additional revenue metrics in the fourth quarter of each year. The first is the average annual subscription value of our customer base which was approximately $188,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016 and virtually flat compared to last year. The second is backlog which is the amount of subscription revenue under contract that is not yet invoiced and therefore not reflected on our balance sheet. We ended 2016 with backlog of $39.5 million down from $50.1 million at the end of 2015. This reflects the ongoing market trend of fewer multi-year arrangements.

Our GAAP gross profit margin grew to 70% compared to 63% one-year-ago and our non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 72% compared to 66% in the year ago period as a result of our improving professional services margin over the last four quarters. Total GAAP operating expenses of $35.5 million improved 9% year-over-year primarily driven by continued disciplined expense management.

Turning to profitability, our fourth quarter net operating income was $0.6 million on a GAAP basis, a strong improvement of $8.2 million year-over-year. This is the first time in our history as a public company that we delivered quarterly GAAP net operating income. On a non-GAAP basis, we achieved profitability for the third quarter in a row by generating $5.1 million in non-GAAP operating income and improvement of $8.1 million. We exceeded our non-GAAP operating income guidance range of $2 million to $3 million due to higher revenue and continued spending discipline.

Now I will share our quarterly supplemental metrics. We ended the fourth quarter with 981 customers compared to 991 at the end of last quarter and 993 in the year ago period. To repeat our comments from the last several quarters, we are not explicitly focused on the customer count metric. Instead, we are working to secure larger deals with enterprise companies that have greater upsell, expansion and cross sell opportunities.

As we concentrate on winning stronger ROI customers, the customer count metric may continue to vary from quarter-to-quarter. Our renewal rate in the fourth quarter for customers that spend $50,000 annually was in the high 80% range when excluding upsells which was favorable to our expectation of the low-to-mid 80% range.

We continue to expect this metric will be in the low-to-mid 80% range for the next few quarters. We believe this represents a baseline stabilization for the business and we are working to drive even stronger performance over time. Our renewal rate when including upsells was slightly above 100% in Q4 primarily due to enterprise upsell wins. We anticipate renewal rates including upsell will be in the low-to-mid 90% range for the next few quarters.

We’ll now move to Slide 18 that shows our revenue mix. In terms of product type, Jive-n which is predominately represented by the Interactive Intranet Solution comprised 78% of our product revenue for the quarter and Jive-x which is predominately represented by our customer engagement solution comprised the remaining 22%. This compares to a mix of 77% Jive-n and 23% Jive-x in the fourth quarter of last year. For revenue mix based on products versus services, products comprised 92% of revenue in Q4 compared to 93% last year and services comprised 8% of revenue this quarter compared to 7% a year ago.

With respect to customer deployment of our Enterprise Collaboration platform, 69% of our product revenue for Q4 related to hosted and cloud deployments and the remaining 31% related to on-premise deployments, compared to the same mix of 69%, 31% in the fourth quarter of last year.

From a geographic perspective, U.S. revenue was $37.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 1% year-over-year and represented 72% of total revenue. International revenue was $14.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to last year and representative remaining 28% of total revenue. In Q4 2015, the revenue mix was 74% U.S. and 26% International. Headcount in the fourth quarter was 595, up from 590 in a prior quarter and compares to 721 in the year ago period.

Turning to Page 19 and moving to the balance sheet. We ended Q4 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $109.2 million compared to $102.5 million at the end of Q3. From a cash flow perspective, in the fourth quarter of 2016, we generated $9.8 million in cash from operations and used $1.1 million for capital expenditures and $0.1 million to finance capital leases, which led to a positive free cash flow of $8.6 million. Compared to the prior year, we used $4.2 million in cash from operations and invested $1.7 million in capital expenditures, which led to a negative free cash flow of $5.9 million.

Our positive free cash flow in Q4 2016 exceeded our guidance range of $3 million to $5 million. Our strong results were primarily due to consistent linearity of bookings in the third and fourth quarters, which positively impacted the timing of collections as well as continued disciplined spending.

Total deferred revenue was $139.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down $8.4 million from Q4 2015 and up $17.4 million sequentially. Short-term deferred revenue was $127.6 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the year ago period. Long-term deferred revenue was up $12.3 million at the end of Q4, compared to $8.7 million at the end of Q3. As a reminder long-term deferred revenue was driven by the level of multi-year prepaid invoicing, and we continue to expect fewer of these arrangements over time.

Turning to Slide 20, we will provide guidance for the first quarter of 2017 and our general thoughts on the coming year. We are targeting total revenue of $50 million to $51 million for Q1 2017. Short-term billings change is expected to be negative 10% to flat. To provide more context around this estimate, in the first quarter of 2016, we had a higher than expected level of early renewals from the second quarter of 2016.

In Q1 2017, we anticipate a lower level of early renewals compared to Q1 2016, which accounts for over a half of the 1,000 basis point guidance range. As a reminder, early renewals do not impact our ongoing revenue stream. I want to underscore Elisa’s comments that we are managing the business to return to more consistent short-term billings growth by Q4 of this year.

In the interim we expect short-term billings to be flat to slightly down as we work through the final stages of building a solid foundation for future revenue growth. That said, for the next few quarters, we anticipate total revenue will be in the $50 million range.

Now let’s turn to gross margin. Strength in our gross margin over the past four quarters has been driven by significant improvements in the professional services margin due to our increased focus on billable resources. As we entered 2017, it's important to note that we plan to use some of our professional services resources to successfully move customers to the AWS platform.

Since the services will not be billable, this will impact our professional services margin. In 2017, we expect our overall non-GAAP gross profit margin to decline by about 2% to 3% from the low 70% range to the high 60% range, primarily driven by lower professional services margins.

For Q1 2017, non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $3.3 million to $4.3 million, resulting non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.04 to $0.05 based on $81.5 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. One of our key goals is to balance investments for future growth while maintaining a disciplined cost structure to sustain non-GAAP operating profitability.

As we discussed today we've had good success in executing our strategies to drive incremental improvements to the business. As evidence over the past three quarters, we have grown our non-GAAP operating margin from 4% in Q2 to 8% in Q3 to 10% in Q4. Now that we have comfortably established this profitability baseline, we are confident in proceeding to the next chapter of our strategy, which is to reinvest a portion of those dollars back in the growth initiatives.

As a result and in keeping with our previous comments, we expect to remain at mid single-digit non-GAAP operating profit levels on a run rate basis during 2017. I also want to add that we are hosting our Annual Jive World Conference in the second quarter. As you may recall, this was a first quarter event in 2016. Similar to last year, we expect Jive world expenses to be approximately $2 million. And finally, we are targeting free cash flow for the first quarter to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million.

In summary, we were pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter of 2016. We have stabilized the business and we are making meaningful progress to position Jive for future growth. To convey our confidence, we are committing to more consistent short-term billings growth by Q4 and expect revenue to be in the range of $50 million for each quarter this year. In addition, given our current non-GAAP operating profitability levels, we plan to ship a portion of those resources to strategically invest in the business to help fund future growth.

Now before we answer your questions, I'll turn the call back over to Elisa.

Elisa Steele

Thanks, Bryan. As I mentioned earlier, execution excellence is our theme for 2017. We believe we have the right strategy and we're committed to executing the plan to drive future growth and ultimately enhance shareholder value. And we're ready to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Stan Zlotsky at Morgan Stanley.

Stan Zlotsky

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. How are you today?

Elisa Steele

Hi, Stan.

Bryan LeBlanc

Good.

Stan Zlotsky

So, a couple of very quick questions, first one, so when you are saying returning to more consistent billings growth by Q4 of this year, I just want to double check, so we're talking about current billings and when you're saying growth as an - you expect to be - billings to be growing positively when we get to Q4 of this year?

Bryan LeBlanc

That's correct. Yes, and really we're building the foundation for that growth as we exit this year and into next year. So the intention is to make that alignment by the end of this year.

Stan Zlotsky

Got it. And where there any big deals that drove the big billings out performance in Q4 as in something that it was a one-time big deal that we shouldn’t expect to recur in Q4 of next year?

Bryan LeBlanc

Well, I mean certainly all of our business is recurring in the sense that you'll see any deals that we did in Q4 recur on a regular basis as we rotate through all those renewals, but I’d say the flavor of Q4 was wins across the Board, so not any one particular deal necessarily. It was a good Q4 and there were strengthened in several large sized transactions and I think that metric that we're tracking now with deals above $100,000 is starting to show us that this return to the enterprise is delivering both mid-size and large deals, which is exactly what we intended to do as part of the realignment.

Stan Zlotsky

Got it. Thank you very much. And just last one on the renewal rate coming in 80% range, what were the drivers of that performance? Was that on the SMB side or it was just not as bad as your thought or is it our performance in the enterprise, if you can just walk me through the dynamics there?

Bryan LeBlanc

Sure. The answer was both. So we saw strength in the SMB renewal rates and we expected to see as we lapped a full-year getting away from a focus just on velocity in those smaller SMB accounts that churn more. So this is not totally unexpected, although, a little earlier than we had thought and also strengthen the enterprise renewal rates as well, so strengthen really across the Board there.

Stan Zlotsky

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

There appear to be no more questions. So I would like to turn the conference back over to Elisa Steele for closing remarks.

Elisa Steele

Thanks everyone for joining. Appreciate your time. Take care.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.