Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Thank you, Heather, and good afternoon, everyone.

I want to welcome Alex to his first earnings call as CFO of Buffalo Wild Wings. We're thrilled to have him onboard and appreciate the perspective, insight and experience he brings to B-Dubs.

For those who haven't met Alex yet, you'll have the opportunity to do so over the course of 2017 as he makes the rounds at investor conferences. I'm also pleased we've added Santiago Abraham to our leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Santiago is leading our IT team and within his first 12 months is expected to oversee the rollout of loyalty, an updated dotcom site, online ordering, and delivery technology.

Excuse me. Now, turning to our results. We're all aware of the challenging restaurant environment, variety seeking consumers, a proliferation of restaurant choices and competition from delivery. At Buffalo Wild Wings, we pride ourselves on overcoming external factors and delivering strong results for our shareholders.

We know performance needs to improve in 2017. While we're clearly disappointed to report that same-store sales decreased 2.4% at company-owned restaurants and 2.7% at franchise locations for the year, we've been aggressively addressing our offerings and our teams have worked incredibly hard.

During the year, we added several new programs to extend day parts and drive traffic including Fast Break Lunch, Half-Price Wing Tuesdays and our Blazin' Rewards loyalty program. We focused on improving the takeout experience and launched a 100 restaurant pilot of third-party delivery. Despite a tough December, we're pleased with the momentum we're seeing from the various initiative, and Jim will give further information on how each of these programs is progressing.

Beyond these near-term initiatives, we've undertaken significant quantitative and qualitative consumer research to develop programs for mid- and long-term sales growth. Several initiatives were launched this year. Two of the initiatives further differentiate the in-restaurant experience and one explores an alternative format for Buffalo Wild Wings. Our Buffalo Wild Wings mobile app got a major refresh this past quarter with an updated brands look, ability to save past orders and menu favorites, as well as offers based on the fan's preferences.

Online ordering adoption has been extremely successful accounting for 19% of our takeout orders at company-owned restaurants in the fourth quarter compared to 12% in the prior year. In October we launched a new burger platform with a new hand smashed 100% Ground Chuck Patty, a new bun and new toppings. Since the launch, burger sales have increased 25%.

In 2017, we'll continue to refresh several categories of our menu including salads and appetizers, improving the quality of our ingredients. Looking beyond the United States, we're excited with how Buffalo Wild Wings, the concept, is being accepted internationally.

We currently have 25 locations outside the U.S. and Canada, all of which are franchised. During this year, we'll bring the B-Dubs experience to three new countries; India, Oman and Vietnam. With approximately 20 new locations opening this year, the number of international locations will nearly double with significant opportunity for additional international growth. In our international locations we've modified the concepts to be less dependent on sports viewing and focused more on social connection through competition. All new international Buffalo Wild Wings will feature a gaming wall and the restaurant in India will be the first with virtual reality.

As you may have seen during the final weeks of football season, we executed a multifaceted marketing campaign featuring Hall of Famer Brett Favre. The campaign reintroduced the notion that Buffalo Wild Wings has the power to impact the biggest of games, something our fans have long believed.

We kicked it off with a teaser commercial before the NFC Championship game and from there it unfolded across our social, digital channels, and culminated with a second TV slot airing on Sunday during Super Bowl pregame.

Campaign received more than 1.5 billion earned impression – media impressions and 95 million social impressions online. As we look to March Madness, we plan to further the conversation around our Unseen Force and will launch a fully integrated marketing campaign featuring traditional advertising, social and digital that showcase our love of the sports fans.

When the fans have a will, Buffalo Wild Wings has a way to make amazing things happen. Additionally this year we've teamed up with Capital One, the official sponsor of NCAA March Madness Bracket and will offer a $5 coupon for those who complete the bracket.

I'll now turn it over to Jim to share some additional detail on fourth quarter sales and our traffic driving initiatives.

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Thank you, Sally. Our revenue in the fourth quarter reached $494.2 million, increasing 0.8% over the same period last year. System-wide sales at our company-owned and franchised restaurants were $941.1 million for the quarter, also an increase of 0.8% over the fourth quarter of 2015. Company-owned restaurant sales for the fourth quarter increased to $470.5 million, a 0.9% increase.

Same-store sales at company-owned Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants declined 4% for the fourth quarter compared to a 1.9% increase for the same period last year. The historic World Series between Cubs and the Indians was positive influence on sales in October and November trended in line with the rest of the year.

Like many other restaurant companies, we had an extremely challenging December, that was exacerbated by the calendar shift of the Christmas holiday. We estimate the shift negatively impacted same-store sales by 90 basis points for the quarter. This was more than we anticipated as traffic was soft leading up to Christmas, but rebounded nicely in the following week, which is in our first – our fiscal – first fiscal quarter.

Menu price adjustments taken during the past 12 months at company-owned restaurants were about 1.4% in Q4. We had 31 additional company-owned Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in operation at the end of the quarter versus fourth quarter last year, a 5% unit increase. Average weekly sales decreased by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, 60 basis points lower than the same-store sales percentage.

Average weekly sales benefited by 10 basis points from the closing of older lower volume locations during the last 12 months. Average weekly sales were negatively impacted by 70 basis points due to a mix shift of smaller market restaurants opened during the last 15 months.

Our royalty and franchise fee revenue for the fourth quarter decreased 0.4% to $23.7 million versus $23.8 million last year. We had 30 more franchised Buffalo Wild Wings units in operation at the end of fourth quarter versus the year ago.

Same-store sales at franchised Buffalo Wild Wings locations decreased by 3.9% in the quarter, compared to a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter last year. Average weekly sales volume at franchised Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the United States for the quarter decreased by 4.1%, 20 basis points lower than the same-store sales percentage. Average weekly sales benefited by 40 basis points from the closing of older locations, but was offset by 60 basis points from newly opened franchised locations during the last 15 months.

During 2016, we implemented several initiatives to drive traffic. Our FastBreak Lunch program deliver speed, value and variety. Lunch is free, if our fans don't receive their lunch in 15 minutes or less. And same-store sales for weekday lunch were positive in the fourth quarter. In 2017, we are making FastBreak Lunch an evergreen program to continue our focus on the weekday lunch day part. We were pleased with our fourth quarter execution on the 15-minute guarantee with 99.2% of the lunch orders under the program delivered on time. Tuesdays were one of our weaker days in the first half 2016. We strengthened the value promotion and amplified the messaging for this value day on social media as well as radio. Fourth quarter was the first full quarter results for Half-Price Wing Tuesday and the results have been effective in driving sales and traffic.

Our loyalty program, Blazin' Rewards continues to further engage fans with our brands. Today, there are over 480 locations offering Blazin' Rewards, and the rollout to the entire Buffalo Wild Wings system will be complete by the end of the second quarter. In addition to the wealth of fan data and business insights generated from the program, there has been a positive impact on sales.

The consumers are rapidly adopting convenience and personalization in their dining occasions. We had a third-party delivery to 100 company-owned restaurants in the fourth quarter. Fan demand has been extremely positive. We're looking forward to expanding as the average check for delivery is 30% higher than the average check for takeout. We will aggressively pursue to add third-party delivery to more restaurants throughout 2017. We've implemented several one day events throughout the year to drive traffic and thank our fans. This quarter, we celebrated the service of active and retired military men and women with free wings and fries on Veterans Day.

We also created one-day promotion on boneless wings to surprise our fans and drive traffic. During what we called the Boneless Blitz that took place on December 14, fans who purchased one small boneless wing order, got a second one for free. We saw an extraordinary increase in sales and traffic that day. Advertising through the Boneless Blitz was entirely on social, and the promotion's positive sales and profitability results underscore the importance and effectiveness of this platform in reaching our fans. Our teams are delivering a great guest experience in our restaurants, while executing all of the initiatives I've just outlined. Our goal for 2017 is to see a sustained rebound in sales with a focus on driving positive traffic. The efforts of the last year have begun to pay off, as we've seen modestly positive traffic first quarter to-date.

Finally, I want to discuss our new unit development and remodels for 2017. There continues to be ample opportunity to grow the footprint for Buffalo Wild Wings. During the downturn that began in 2008, we were able to accelerate our growth and acquire sites at reasonable costs, resulting in very attractive returns. Over the past few years, we've seen inflationary construction costs, increased competition for real estate, and changing consumer preferences. As such, we are moderating our development of the traditional 5,400 square foot B-Dubs to 15 company-owned units in 2017. And we are exploring alternative formats for Buffalo Wild Wings. We're pushing quickly to pilot several smaller format Buffalo Wild Wings with both company and franchised locations. There will be different variations of what this footprint will look like along with possible changes to the menu. As urban populations are increasing, we are exploring how a location in a downtown area would best function.

Another iteration of the small format could be a unit dedicated solely to take out and delivery, or possibly just delivery. These options improve our reach and market share potential, as our research tells us that the number one barrier to trial is a location nearby. Our remodel work will also slow in 2017 to approximately 23 company-owned locations. Our real estate team has done a tremendous job over the last three years catching up on Stadia remodels. And we now have a more normalized cadence. Given the sales initiatives I've outlined and our workaround alternative format, we're looking forward to sustained improvement in traffic, market share and profitability in 2017 and beyond.

Alex will now provide some additional color on the fourth quarter and areas of opportunity to improve shareholder value at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Thank you, Jim. I'm very excited to join the B-Dubs team, and help our rebound from a challenging quarter. After highlighting a couple of items on our financials and our outlook for 2017, I will address our plans for cost savings, portfolio optimization and capital rebalancing. In addition to weaker than expected same-store sales, cost of sales of 31.1% for the fourth quarter were also higher than expected, mostly due to higher traditional wing pricing. Traditional wings were $1.99 per pound in the fourth quarter, 9.9% higher than last year's fourth quarter average of $1.81. Cost of labor also ran higher than expected in the fourth quarter at 31.8% of restaurant sales, up 90 basis points from prior year, reflecting sales deleverage, partially offset by lower guest experience captain hours.

Restaurant level cash flow, which is calculated before depreciation, amortization and pre-opening expenses was $73.2 million or 15.6% of restaurant sales compared to $86.7 million or 18.6% in Q4 last year, predominantly due to sales deleverage, higher wings and labor. General and administrative expenses were $29.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $31.2 million in 2015. Excluding a stock-based compensation impact of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter and an expense of $2 million in the prior year G&A expenses for the fourth quarter would've totaled $31.5 million or 6.3% of total revenue compared to 6% last year.

In summary, our net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased 38.2% to $15.6 million producing earnings per diluted share of $0.87 compared to $1.32 in the prior year. For the full fiscal year 2016, net earnings decreased 0.3% to $94.7 million. Earnings per diluted share increased 3% to $5.12 compared to $4.97 in the fiscal year 2015, as a result of our share repurchase activity. Increasing our line of credit draw to a $170 million at year end we repurchased 827,639 BWLD shares for $126.9 million at an average price of $153.26. Looking ahead, let me provide some comments on notable items in the first quarter.

Menu price increases and adjustments taken in the last 12 months will add 0.8% to our pricing for the first quarter. We expect to open three company-owned Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the first quarter with two already opened. As a reference point in the first quarter of 2016, we opened seven new company-owned restaurants. Our cost for traditional chicken wings for the first two months of the year remains elevated and is averaging about $2.02 per pound with heavier wings as well. This compares to last year – last year's average cost for the first quarter of $1.97.

In the first quarter, we anticipate that G&A expenses exclusive of stock-based compensation expense will be approximately $34 million, up from $30.3 million in prior year, and excludes an additional proxy – and excludes any additional proxy-related expenses. First quarter stock-based compensation expense is estimated to be $800,000, a decrease of $600,000 compared to first quarter last year.

For the full year 2017, we expect operating income growth of 9% to 13%, including the 53rd week. We expect to reinvest the benefit of this stub week into improving operating and technology infrastructure at the restaurant level and home office, adding takeout and delivery, productivity and expansion tools, as well as resetting performance based pay to historical target levels. With our move to 1.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA, our interest expense is targeted at $15 million for the year. Tax affecting results in an impact to net income of $10.5 million. The higher debt proceeds support our planned share repurchase activity of $450 million to $500 million in 2017. As a result, we project EPS in the range of $5.60 to $6, or growth of 9% to 17%. Please note that given the uncertain timing and magnitude, no impact is included in guidance for portfolio optimization or additional proxy activity. In addition, we expect free cash flow of $160 million to $170 million for the year, up from $141 million in 2016.

During my first 100 days working alongside the BWLD team, I've gained a deeper understanding of the business and the potential it holds to drive shareholder returns. Specifically, we are aligned and dialed in on five key areas for 2017 and beyond. First, improving same-store sales; you already heard from Jim regarding our near-term and mid-term programs. These initiatives are built around the unique sports theme platform that differentiates new Buffalo Wild Wings, and defines our special fan connection. Second, continued unit growth, both large and small units in the U.S. and internationally, both franchised and company-owned. Third, improving our cost structure. Fourth, optimizing our portfolio of company-owned and franchised restaurants. And fifth, rebalancing our debt and equity to lower our cost of capital.

And let me expand on the last three: costs, portfolio and capital. Buffalo Wild Wings has a strong history of terrific earnings growth and shareholder value creation, fueled mostly by same-store sales growth and new unit openings. As we've reached sufficient scale in our company-owned restaurant base, now is the time to do a thorough review of our cost structure to identify opportunities for new efficiencies.

We are currently undertaking an in-depth review of our operating and managerial activities and are in the midst of several projects to benchmark and identify what we call doing the right work, in the right place with the right resources. This work begins in our restaurants where we are seeking to identify tasks that can be improved, retooled or moved out of the restaurant to allow our teams to refocus on our guests, our service, our food quality, and driving guest traffic. Examples of potential improvements include moving some portioning and prep work upstream to our suppliers, establishing centralized call centers for dial-in orders, improving labor forecasting and scheduling, and reducing in-store pre-opening and prep time.

In addition, we are also assessing our field support structure, home office spending and improved procurement opportunities. Based on our initial work, we estimate these findings will help us achieve our 20% restaurant level margin target. Some of the initiatives will be able to be implemented this year, while others are dependent on additional systems and will be deployed in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to evaluating our cost structure, we reviewed each of our company-owned restaurants' performance with the goal of optimizing our portfolio. B-Dubs was strategic and fortunate to be able to largely build out its company-owned portfolio during favorable market conditions. Buffalo Wild Wings built 158 company-owned restaurants at a reasonable cost during the 2008 through 2011 downturn, as well as acquired 117 restaurants by acquisitions at attractive multiples since 2010.

As you can imagine, there is a wide distribution of performance in a portfolio of over 600 company-owned restaurants. The vast majority of our restaurants are meeting or exceeding our operating ROIC expectations. We've performed a mapping analysis and identified target geographies where we will continue to build, own and operate units, and in some cases, pursue franchise acquisitions based on opportunities to create value. We've also identified geographies where we may not have sufficient scale and as a result would view these areas as better suited to be run by our franchisees or others with greater local scale and resources. These are markets that we will evaluate selling as part of our first optimization effort.

At this stage, we've identified about 10% of our company-owned restaurants for refranchising and are reviewing advisors to assist us in the potential sales. We've identified a second set of restaurants where our focus is to quickly improve unit performance. Our performance plans for these restaurants and regions include restaurant specific game plans designed to revive sales and improve margins. Again, this improvement process will be dynamic and results focused to boost returns and shareholder value. This portfolio optimization will be an ongoing process. We will continually evaluate our portfolio and we will pursue the appropriate strategies whether to own units, sell units or intensively improve the performance of units not to reach a predetermined ownership target, but rather to increase shareholder value by taking into account market conditions and performance potential.

Finally, we have accelerated the timing to rebalance our debt and equity portfolio to reduce the cost of capital. Our timing to achieve the 1.5 times net debt to EBITDA target is now the end of 2017. Proceeds from the additional debt will be used to repurchase shares and we'll be active in both the open market and blackout periods to achieve this goal.

To summarize our goals, in addition to unit and same-store sales growth, we are focused on improving our cost structure, continuously evaluating and optimizing our portfolio and reducing our cost of capital as drivers to deliver meaningful shareholder return. In reaching this set of priorities we and our advisors have carefully evaluated other franchise ownership models including 90%. In order for that outcome to create value requires four assumptions all to be realized. Selling nearly 500 stores at multiples higher than we believe are achievable. However, we will soon be testing the market on a smaller scale.

It involves G&A to be reduced to levels well below those of casual dine companies of comparable size. Next assume substantial share repurchases at prices below fair value. And finally trading multiple expansion to a level significantly higher than demonstrated on a sustained basis by casual diners. As a result the path chosen is not market dependent, but pragmatic and based on specific goals and initiatives that we control and yet supports an openness to exploring the market and determining how value may best be built overtime.

With that, let me turn it back to Sally.

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Thank you, Alex. We look forward to building shareholder value in 2017 through improving sales, aligning costs, new restaurant builds, optimization of our restaurant portfolio and balancing our debt and equity to lower our cost of capital. We thank our team members, our franchisees and our vendor partners for their passion and their continued dedication to our success and to our investors. We look forward to continuing to engage with you in aligning on the proper path to building sustainable value.

Before I turn into the Q&A portion of today's call I want to briefly address the recent announcement made by Marcato Capital Management regarding it's nomination of four individuals for the election to the company's Board of Director at our 2017 Annual Meeting. The Governance Committee of the Board has a through process in place to evaluate prospective directors including those suggested by shareholders and it will consider Marcato's nomination in accordance with that process.

As a reminder, the purpose of today's call is our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and our 2017 outlook. We would appreciate it if you would keep your questions focused on these topics.

I'll now turn it back to Heather.

Heather Pribyl - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Thank you, Sally. We will now move to the question and answer session of our fourth quarter earnings call. We will end the call promptly at the top of the hour. In order to get to as many participants as possible, please limit yourself to one question and queue up again if you have additional questions or follow-up.

Operator, please open the call to questions.

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you. Thanks very much. Alex thanks for all the commentary on the strategy. First question, I have a couple questions. First question is just more mathematical in the 2017 guidance. I think the thing that stands out to me the most is the G&A. It's about $20 million higher than your previous high in 2015, and it represents almost a $0.50 EPS headwind delta versus what the consensus was modeling for 2017, what's going on with the G&A line item in 2017 versus previous years or just for 2016, why is it so much higher than kind of we would have thought it would be?

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Good afternoon, Brian. This is Alex. Thanks for the question. As we built the G&A for 2017, there are several things that we factored into that. One is the incremental projects that I outlined, that was the result of the reinvestment of the 53rd week, most of that reinvestment shows up on the G&A line. So those are longer-term top-line growth driving and capability enabling initiatives that we'll be undertaking. In addition, it's some of the deployment of the opportunities that are being identified through our benchmarking work, we will require some investment in order to be able to achieve those. And then, finally, the reset to the performance compensation, some of which, which drove favorability throughout 2016 is also a factor, as we've target that returning to traditional levels.

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks for that. And the second question I have is more on your strategic comments. You said two things that I thought were interesting, you've identified 10% of the portfolio that you want to refranchise. Can you talk about that as far as what's the economic impact, why those – what's unique about those 10%? And then, the 10% you selected to intensify the operational improvements on, what could potentially be the economic benefit there and what is it about those that particularly make them so interesting, are they just very low AUVs or are they poorly managed? If you could just give color on both of those items, a little more that'd be great.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Sure. Sure. The first set that we've identified the 10% there are stores that as I said are effectively subscale in their geographies, and we think they can be better managed in the hands of others versus ourselves. In some cases, they came with acquisitions, they're in islands that are not contiguous to existing operations or they are in geographies that we don't have an operating model that worked effectively in those – in those territories. And so we think they'll be better run by others. Those that have performance opportunity – performance improvement opportunities are in geographies that we like, we think we can do well it, but it runs the gamut of AUV opportunities to costs structure, to labor management opportunities. So we'll – we're going to be focusing on, putting the intensive tool kit to work in those markets, and much of the benchmarking and best practice identification process that we're going through right now – going through now will be targeted at those – at those improvement markets. So they'll be the first ones to be the – the test cases if you will for embedding in some of these better practices and improvements.

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Alex. I'll go ahead and pass the mic.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah. And just to finish that point, we would expect that any of these improvements to the two groups of markets that we've identified will be accretive to us from a – from an EPS and ROIC perspective.

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks very much. If I could ask what's your comp guidance for the year and for the commentary in January. So how do you, how do you build up to the 1% to 2% for the year, I presume pricing outside the first quarter or roll-off pricing is not included, so this would be traffic. So you can, kind of, can you just walk us through how you think about that's the right number? And then specifically for January, you talked about, I think comps or traffic being positive. How was that relative to the industry? I think the industry was better in January. So do you think you are getting better relative to the industry or just getting better with the industry?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah. On that, this is Jim Schmidt. As we look at the 1% to 2% it's really we get there, through the various programs and initiatives that I had explained. It's a combination of, Wing Tuesday, the promotion there, continued good performance at lunch. We believe loyalty can have an impact, our one day event we think can have an impact, so there's a series of initiatives that I discussed that we believe can have an impact throughout the year. Actually based on the data I've seen period one casual dining continued to struggle in period one of 2017 and at least quarter-to-date we're again seeing separation between us and the rest of the segment.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That's helpful. And if I could just follow-up in terms of the unit reduction. Do you feel like this is a semi-permanent way, we should think about unit growth for the brand or is this a one year pause. How do you – I know you've got some other formats in the hopper. But realistically, is this the new – roughly the new run rate for the business in your mind, given the maturity of the concept or not?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Well, again, I don't think it's due to the maturity of the concept. But I think it's more us pausing and taking a look at the environment out there. And what is – I mean, we believe there's plenty of room for further market penetration for our brand. So the question we're trying to answer is okay, what is the most effective way to continue to penetrate market.

So, we're going into a pilot very quickly with alternative formats based on those results, I really think later in the year, we'll be able to give a little more guidance as to what we expect the pace continue to be. But again from our perspective, there is still plenty of opportunity to penetrate our markets out there, it's just exactly what the best format will be to do that.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. So first question, a follow-up to earlier. What – can you just help us with what the AUVs and restaurant margins were in 2016 for the 10% of the stores you're looking to sell, I think that will kind of help us as we kind of think about what the accretion possibly be? And I know you mentioned the ROIs as well as EPS accretion, but will this be EBITDA accretive as well?

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah. It – just to clarify the point, we are at the beginning of the process. We've identified the markets where we're reviewing advisors to help us with the sale process. And so, it's unlikely to see a material impact in 2017 of the markets that we end up – we expect we'll be transacting more at a market level. And of the markets that we end up moving on, my guess is that only a few percent of those get moved in – are conceived in 2017, the bulk of those will occur in 2018.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Got it. And then, I know at the Analyst Day, 20% restaurant margins was the target for 2020. I mean, do you feel like, this – obviously franchisees are going to help you to get closer to it, but I mean, is that number still in play or is that number that just given the performance of the business in recent times might be more of a stretch here?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

As you mentioned, we did talk about 20% margin goals for 2020, and with the steps we're undertaking we think, that is very achievable. While we want it certainly to be in the area of cost and improvement in cost of sales and in labor and in operating expenses, also the sale and refranchising of that first group incrementally improves margins. And that's not the way you want to get it, you want to get it through cost savings, and the work that we're doing with an outside company gives us all great comfort and the idea in how we're going to execute that. So, yes, that's still our target.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. I'm sorry was 20%, I think, it was 2018 I apologize for – if I said, 2020.

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Oh, at the end of 2018, that's still our – that's our target, we've got a ways to go, and it depends again on same-store sales certainly and chicken wing prices. Those are the two big components to getting to that margin.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Dennis P. Geiger - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for the question. Just to build on that 20% restaurant level margin target. Anything you can say a little bit more as far as the sensitivity there, obviously a lot of opportunity on the margin efficiencies, cost savings, et cetera. Is there anything you can add as it relates to the sensitivity of that target to same-store sales, not just say that you need to give a number for 2018, but just how much flexibility you have, should same-store sales be a bit late this year or next year relative to your internal targets. Any color, you can kind of provide on that sensitivity?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

I can't provide specifics about it, but I do want to add one thing to my previous comment and that is, obviously as we look at our refranchising and the sale of that – of those 10% of stores, if we don't see same-store sales rebounding or we can't effectively work towards that 20% margin, we will explore other alternatives.

So, this is a dynamic process, it's an ongoing process. And we do have a number of things that we think we can pull the trigger on and that will help us really drive same-store sales throughout 2017 and 2018 with that goal of getting to our 20% restaurant operating margins.

Dennis P. Geiger - UBS Securities LLC

Thank you.

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. I also had two questions. Just one as you now look back on 2016, I mean, it looks like the first negative comp you've had this century. So I'm just wondering as you kind of size it up, when you break that down between the macro versus the company-specific, I mean where would you say how much of that was more macro driven versus where you'd acknowledge that maybe there were some flow up to (41:44) the company and maybe your confidence in returning to the sustained industry outperformance. So it seemed like it's just harder to do on the law of large numbers as you get so big. But just wondering if you can kind of assess the 2016 performance, and how you think about into 2017?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah. This is Jim Schmidt. Obviously, we never like to blame external factors, but it was a challenging environment in 2016. And I think, while, we've been able to separate from casual dining, I think some of the same thing – some of the same headwinds that were affecting casual dining affected us in 2016 also. I think, the shift in consumer preference to take out delivery. I think we're – we've got great plans I think to react to that, and to capture that trend, and then also you had a very value sensitive customer. Again I think we've done a nice job of reacting to it. So I – there were external headwinds. I feel comfortable with the actions we've taken and the programs we've put into place and they're showing traction right now.

As I mentioned so far, at least in P1, we now are seeing some separation again from general casual dining. So it was a challenging year that way, but I feel very comfortable with what we've done to react to it.

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. And then as I look to 2017 from the cost and margin perspective, I think, you mentioned in your guidance, specifically where you thought the traditional chicken wings would be. But more broadly can you just size up, what you think your food and labor overall basket is going to be? I mean, I think, you mentioned earlier that pricing is kind of rolling off, so I don't know – how we should think about overall food and labor basket versus should we assume any pricing in 2017 once you lap what's left over?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Jeff, for our boneless wings and other wings, we should see about a 20 basis point benefit to our cost of goods. Certainly some of that is slightly dependent on where same-store sales end up, but we will have dollar savings on the costs there. The rest of the commodity basket outside of traditional wings and the boneless chicken is anticipated to be relatively flat for this year on the COG. And then looking at labor, we are expecting another inflationary year with hourly labor increasing probably at that 3% to 4% range. And then also, we're anticipating a slight increase of about 10 basis points for healthcare cost in 2017.

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Just to clarify one thing you said earlier, when you talk about the 10% refranchising. I just want to make sure, you have 600 or so company-operated units, you're talking about refranchising 60 of those or you're talking about taking your overall mix up 10% and therefore it would be a 120 units and going to more like a 60%-40% split. Which way am I interpreting that for?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Right, Jeffrey. We're talking about 10% of our company-owned stores, so of the 600 or so that we carry today.

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

So more of a 5% shift in the overall mix?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yes.

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

– of company mix.

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah, Phase 1.

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Thank you.

Jeff D. Farmer - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you. Two questions. So just coming back to delivery for a second. What percent of sales do you believe are incremental and what profit flow through do you see on those sales versus in-restaurant sales. I know it's early, but anything would be helpful on that front?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah. So far most of our data suggests that it tends to be incremental delivery. So we are not seeing cannibalization and actually in fact in stores where we have delivery, we're also seeing a slight increase in takeout. So it definitely does not appear to be cannibalizing our other sales. Margins on delivery, we're in the early pilot phase of it, and so we certainly are looking at alternatives with a goal of improving profitability. Initially you are seeing a lower margin because of the cost to delivery, but we certainly are going to be pursuing options as we continue to expand delivery to improve our margin with delivery.

Jeff D. Farmer - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

That's helpful. And then a lot of conversation obviously about same-store sales on this call. But I guess my question is, as you guys continue to study, or you've had four to five quarters to sort of get a better understanding to what's going on or as to what's going on as you've lost some market share, again, over that four to five quarter period. I'm just curious what you've learned. And more specifically as it relates to either competitive encroachments, cannibalization or both, any fresh insights as you guys have looked harder at this to figure out how some of this market share loss has taken place?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Again, in looking at all of our customer research indicates it's really customer behavior with a shift to take-out and delivery and that convenience factor. So a lot of it then is to say, okay, we've enhanced take-out, we're on delivery, so continue to figure out how do we deliver our experience to our customer, while at the same time inviting them back in. So it's really been I think that behavioral shift that has been the biggest factor, as well as you've been in a deep discounting environment where really the past year, which it's hard not to have that effect, at least certain day parts and certain aspects of your business. So those really are the two combinations of what we've seen, but again I feel comfortable that all the initiatives we're undertaking, some of which are still in the future, but we've started work on are set to address those shift in consumer behaviors.

Jeff D. Farmer - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

I may just add on to that. I think from a competitive perspective, the (47:48) is a competitor at this point, and that's where with delivery, wings are the second most requested item, which creates a tremendous opportunity for us to be able to capture a whole new consumer set that never would have come through our doors. So it enables us a great touch point with those new potential consumers, the bounce back activity, et cetera, to get them to come into our stores once we've engaged them as a consumer on delivery.

Alexander Russell Slagle - Jefferies LLC

Hey, thank you. I just wanted to get a clarification on the traffic commentary for the first quarter, quarter-to-date. Is that inclusive of menu mix?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Can you repeat the question again?

Alexander Russell Slagle - Jefferies LLC

The traffic trend quarter-to-date, is that menu mix and traffic together or is that just the traffic piece?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Well, we didn't call out a specific number but we are seeing a modestly positive traffic number in total. We do have some pricing quarter-to-date in Q1, but that's really being completely offset by a decline in average tech right now due to some of our promotional offers we have right now.

Alexander Russell Slagle - Jefferies LLC

Right. Okay. And then a question on the investments in new concepts, just wondering if you could talk to your current thinking about additional investments there in new growth concepts, any changes to how you're thinking about it. Now that you have more stores under your belt now up and running, what you're thinking?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Sure. Just as a reminder, we have a minority interest in PizzaRev, and while we have two company-owned PizzaRevs, we don't anticipate any additional company-owned PizzaRevs. They are continuing their growth through franchising. And on our taco investment, a majority position, we will open I think our plans are for two company restaurants in 2017. I think they're both in Colorado, but we will then really expand our franchise space and expect to open 12 to 15 – franchise our tacos.

Alexander Russell Slagle - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

And then there is no other concepts on the horizon right now that we anticipate making an investment in. Rather we'll use our investment dollars to look at alternative formats for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you. I just wanted to clarify, I guess. You just said there – and then I've got a question, but the positive traffic and price of 0.8% being added to the 1.4%. So you're currently running 2.2% price, but that's being offset by primarily the mix of promotions?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

No, the 1.4% was the fourth quarter number, Matt. We're going to run about 0.8 of a basis points in Q1. What we're seeing right now is that being offset by average check. So we're seeing those two essentially you're getting back to pricing right now.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. I misinterpreted that. I thought you were adding that to the 1.4%. But that's just going to be on a year-over-year basis. Got it. Okay. And then, I guess, if I just look at the guidance on the restaurant margin line, back in August at the Analyst Day it looked like there was a lot of attention paid to labor, and it seemed like there was some low-hanging fruit there. I know you're seeing 3% to 4% inflation. But that still doesn't seem to be that high of a number. It seems like your guidance is interpreting that. A lot of the restaurant margin improvement is coming primarily from COGS given the basket and given the pricing that you're running. But why not see more labor improvements and some of the initiatives you detailed in August to be reflected in 2017's restaurant margin line, where it seems like you're almost embedding 200 basis points improvement in 2018 to get to your 20% target. Historically most companies when they set a goal like this, they look over a two-year period and progressively getting there rather than a significant ramp up and dependent on 2018 of seeing that 200 basis points improvement.

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Sure. I'll start and then I'll ask Jim and Alex if they want to add in. But couple of things with regard to labor. One of the things we've identified is the need to improve our sales forecasting, as we look out both from gains and to better utilize our hours in restaurant. And that we'll take a little bit of time to get that in place. So the labor improvements that we see, that we believe we'll see will happen through the latter part of 2017.

We're also working with a company to look at the right kind of structure in restaurant and in field operations. Alex mentioned some of the things in restaurant that we're going to do, whether it's pre-portioning, looking at the pre-opening time in the restaurant, how do we reduce that. We'll take a look at what our franchisees do. So that's where we will see some labor improvements. I'd certainly like to have that spread out a little bit more evenly over the two years, and hopefully we can bring some of that forward in 2017, but again dependent on was very modest same-store sales anticipated in 2017, I think it will be just a little bit harder to leverage that.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And then just had a follow-up on with respect to reinvesting that extra operating week. How is that going to manifest itself throughout the year? Are you spending throughout the whole year, or is that in the fourth quarter a level of higher reinvestment, so offsetting what you would've gotten from that accretion from that extra operating week? Or are you looking at it holistically throughout the whole year?

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

It's going to be holistic, Matt. It will be investments that we're making starting here in Q1. And then, obviously, those investments will be throughout the year and then you'll see the benefit at the tail-end. So from an operating income perspective, we expected Q1 to be slightly negative and then improving across the quarters to a strong finish in Q4, reflective of that 53rd week.

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Matt, this is Sally again. I had one additional thing as we think about labor. Part of the additional labor in – the 2017 labor will include a normalizing of the incentive plans for the restaurant, given the same-store sales. That incentive expense or component of labor was diminished in 2016. So we'll be building that back up and that's what we're projecting for 2017.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Jeremy Scott - CLSA Americas LLC

Hi. I just wanted to clarify the commentary around labor. It seems like the majority of that is just cutting hours in 2018. I just wondered if that is going to hamstring you should you get a comp resurgence.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Jeremy, this is Alex. I think, as we described, it's the right work, at the right place with the right resources. So this is not about sort of cutting hours. It's about changing the work, so that we can simplify the work that's going on in store making for a better experience for the employee and for the guest. So it's working smarter and not just cutting hours, but really reengineering the way that we operate in store. And so there'll be some investments required to get there. The one I referenced was a telesales center is under consideration to handle our dial-in orders. But that's an example of the nature of some of the changes that to the point are not going to be delivered in 2017, but those benefits would really start to flow through in 2018.

So we've got a number of initiatives. As we indicated, the benchmarking and the work that we're going through, we're in the middle of now. Expect to have more detail to share with you around specifics on timing, levels of benefit, where that's going to show up in the P&L, we'll have more to share with you on our Q1 call.

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

And nothing has changed with respect to our strategic focus on delivery and great experience to our guests in the restaurant. So we will certainly make sure that the changes don't negatively impact delivering that great guest experience.

Jeremy Scott - CLSA Americas LLC

Got it. And can you just speak to how the comps should flow throughout 2017? I know that you didn't call out the decline in NFL ratings this year, but can you give an indication of just how the third quarter versus the fourth quarter did in terms of traffic and what that might mean for traffic in 2017? Should you see an uptick in traffic throughout the year?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

In fourth quarter, and I think we mentioned in the script that the P10 and P11 (57:37) were kind of acting like the rest of the year, and then we saw a significant downturn in P12 (57:44). So certainly as we lap P12 (57:50) next year, we would be hopeful to see improved performance then. As we go throughout the year, again, and I think we'll see it lapping fairly consistent performance throughout the year, last year. So I we'll have the opportunity throughout the year to improve.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

There will be week-to-week and quarter-to-quarter shifts just based on sports calendars, et cetera, but there is no significant event that we're overlapping that's going to drive significant change to the calenderization other than the very steep drop we saw at the end of 2016.

Jeremy Scott - CLSA Americas LLC

Okay. Thank you.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good afternoon. I have a couple follow-ups on comps. Heather, I just want to clarify one last time your comment on the quarter-to-date. Were you meaning to signal that comps are slightly positive and traffic slightly positive with check contribution being flat? Is that the right way to think about it?

Heather Pribyl - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yes, that is correct.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you. And then I guess on that point, the turnaround from what you saw in December is very dramatic. And I just wanted to get a sense of how you are viewing that improvement, whether there was something underneath the surface that might not continue or was one-time in nature? Or do you think this is more of a trend that you think you can sustain as you think about the rest of this quarter and into the next several?

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

We still are early in the quarter. So we're hopeful to continue what we're seeing, but it is still early. I think as you really look at P12 (59:47), the factors again, the week before Christmas and that shift to the Christmas holiday didn't just impact us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; it shifted the day that everyone takes off for Christmas holiday to the week following the year-end. So it really had a significant impact that particular week. And then I think we probably saw the same impact, I think a lot of the industry saw which with fewer people buoying out the move to online shopping, I think that had an impact in December. So, we definitely are viewing December though separate from what we anticipate to see ongoing.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And I guess just following that up. Jim, is it right to think that based on the comparison thing similar for the rest of the year that you would think that's kind of that comps of 1% to 2% might apply to most of the quarters this year, are you thinking you need to see improvement to hit that number?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Well, again, we are seeing kind of a steady state throughout the year now, we will be more of our programs that we expect to drive. Sales will be coming online, royalty will complete rollout in Q2, delivery will continue to ramp up. So there could be that impact that will have more sales driving initiatives in place as we go through the year, which could have an impact.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you.

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Hello, Nick.

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Thank you. Can you guys hear me?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yes.

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. So, I just wanted to get back to the guidance for restaurant level margin improvement of 10 basis points to 30 basis points, clearly your commentary indicate that labor should continue to see some deleverage, COGS, if I interpreted the commentary correctly is more or less flattish. And so, I guess, is it just other operating on occupancy that we expect the leverage to come from?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

I think we've got a little bit of leverage because of the same-store sale. We are looking hard at our operating costs as well. And those should leverage with the positive same-store sales.

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Right. I mean, you're also taking a lot less price than you were taking last year and so, I guess, maybe is there any more particular idea (1:02:30) you can give us in terms of where that leverage is going to come from?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

The occupancy is one area that we're going to expect to get a bit of leverage on the areas we'll get the same-store growth leveraging the rental expense that we have. And then as we start to implement these initiatives where our expectations are that we'll get more productivity around labor, as well as greater efficiency around some of the operating expenses at the store level. So those are going to be the primary sort of the quick win areas that we're going to be focused on. I would say in addition, we've got some areas of contract opportunities that we're going to be pursuing that we're hopeful will bear some fruit by the end of the year as well. So much of that will be back weighted.

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then just follow-up on the franchisee development. I guess have you guys spoken, you know, like what is their attitude regarding kind of the reasons why they're not building at a quicker pace. Really does it just come down to the fact that rents are too high and they're not meeting their ROIC hurdles. Also I mean what's the appetite for potentially when you guys are maybe taking their pulse on, on potentially acquiring some company-owned stores?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Sure. A couple of things, our franchisees are looking forward to developments, and we've got our larger ones that are actively either pursuing additional development or they're working to acquire some of the franchises that are up for sale that we have passed on. Some of their territories are built out, that's one of the reasons for taking a look at alternative formats for them. So they can do some in sale. And they're looking at the same thing we are, looking for that right site, we have seen rents and build up costs increase. So, rather than choose a good site, they are looking for that same great site we are. As we rationalize and optimize our portfolio, there may be some territory that had been slated for company development, that we will look to package with existing stores that will help induce, not induce, but that they will be looking for that development.

And I've got several that have indicated as soon as we're ready, to let them know what territories and they are interested in pursuing development. So, the fact that they're opening 15 this year, just happens to be the number that worked out from development schedule. But no, they're very appreciative of the opportunity to develop and looking forward to working with us as we look at our portfolio.

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Thank you very much.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah, thanks. Just had a similar question around the margins, you guys just had a 300 basis point decline in the restaurant margin in 4Q, which I think surprised most people. Was that just the comp de-leverage and especially the weak finish to the year or was there anything else in there that was causing that de-leverage that then will go away here as we move into 1Q?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

There is a couple of things, one it's the comp de-leverage, but in particular the comp de-leverage in December. You can react to labor scheduling, but only so much. We also saw our wing pricing for December increase significantly along with reduced yield because of bigger wings and birds. So, it was kind of like the trisect in December that really impacted that operating margin. Our operating margin had held up pretty well throughout the year despite negative same store sales throughout the year and it was really kind of lost in December.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, got it. And then the pricing outlook, you guys are talking about 80 basis points in the first quarter. Does your guidance around comps and margins assume that that number kind of rolls off to zero throughout the year or what's the direction of that pricing that's embedded in your guidance?

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

It's going to hold in at about that level until the fourth quarter and we would take our customary price increase again sort of mid-Q4. So, we would expect to see I think the estimate is in the 1.5% to 2% range at mid-Q4.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. So...

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

All increases will be very targeted, it won't be necessarily across the board, it will be targeted for those markets where we think it's most appropriate.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

But no new pricing until middle of the fourth quarter?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

No, we don't expect that. We have a menu that rolls, it may have a little bit, but it'd be negligible at best.

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yeah. There may be some of the markets that we talked about in the performance opportunity markets and those are ones where we may be a bit more aggressive and experimental around different pricing and promotion programs within those markets. But again, it's a small subset of the overall.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks. I wanted to ask about the margins again. So, just given the traffic focus that we're seeing right now and what sounds like a little bit of ticket that we're giving up, should we anticipate the margins to be a little bit stronger in the back half and maybe the guidance be a little bit back half weighted in terms of EPS, or do you think that we can hold the margins in sort of at expectation in the first half of the year, despite that you're giving up a little bit ticket?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Yes. I think based on all the discussion that we've had around the timing of the initiatives and when they're going to get traction in the marketplace and the incremental pricing and the build of top-line programs into the marketplace, so we would expect the performance to accelerate as we go throughout the year moving from a negative to a positive as we drive throughout the year culminating with a strong P12 (1:09:28) with the 53rd week.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. And if I could just follow-up on the comment on the loyalty program. You mentioned that as an initiative that you think is helping to drive that traffic that you're seeing here in the first part of the year. So, I wonder if you could comment first off sort of what element you think is working well there, how you feel about both the traffic driving impact and then also the profitability impact, just given that it seems like it is incentivizing some customers to come in a little bit more often?

James M. Schmidt - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

So, I mean what excites us about loyalty is we can complete the roll out in Q2. First is the great customer data you can get. And what you learn about your customer and your consumer, I think it's an exciting platform for the future for us in that it will really allow us to do very targeted one-on-one marketing to our consumer. And if there's one thing we learned with the recent Blitz promotions we did is the impact we can have through social and digital advertising, and really being able to hone-in on our customers. And yes, what we do see is, as the loyalty program matures, it gets implemented in our restaurant, and hits a run-rate that we do also see sales lift in those restaurants from the loyalty program. So we're very excited because we really again think it will be the platform for the future for us.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Thank you.

Gregory Lum - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hi. Good evening. This is actually Greg Lum on for Karen today. I just had a quick follow-up on delivery. I was just wondering if you could maybe give some early views on execution and consumer feedback. Specifically, any sense of order accuracy, food arriving on time, et cetera? And then, if you could just remind us what partners you're currently working with?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

All right. Sure. I don't have any specifics around customers feedback as it relates to delivery. Certainly, when it's take out and anything else, we want the order to be accurate. Training and the store will be important as this rolls out. In terms of timing and length of delivery, that's really up to the companies that we're partnering with. And obviously, we want them to be as accurate as possible as well. I think we currently are working with DoorDash and GrubHub, are the two major ones, and there may be some additional ones that franchisees are working with on a local basis. But from an overall, where we're piloting it, those would be the two.

Gregory Lum - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you.

Brian M. Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks. Just a couple quick clarifications. I wanted to ask about the quarter-to-date comp and I know you mentioned there was a 90 basis point headwind in the fourth quarter related to calendar shifts, but was there a noticeable benefit related to calendar shift or sporting event calendar in your slightly positive quarter-to-date comp that you've identified?

Alexander H. Ware - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

The first week was beneficial to us, but we've seen fairly consistent performance throughout the quarter so far.

Brian M. Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. All right. And I also wanted to circle back on the normal incentive comp and store level bonus payouts versus the depressed level in 2016. Could you quantify the year-on-year impact you're expecting in the store level labor cost line and then also in the G&A line and understanding that part of that G&A line is the higher stock-based comp that you highlighted?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

On the store level, it's around 50 basis points to bring it back to normal from where we ended up in 2016 and it's based on a number of measures, certainly same store sales pace, the things that the store can impact, so that's I guess part of the headwind of the 2017 labor. On the G&A, I know that our stock comp normally runs, what, $12 million to $14 million a year and I think we have zero expense in 2016 for stock comp, close to zero expense, so got to refill that bucket in the G&A.

An earlier comment was that G&A over 2015 was going up, $20 million, well $13 million or $14 million of that is stock comp, and in terms of short term incentive, I don't have the exact dollar amount on that. And then it would be just the normal growth and inflation as well as some of the investment spend that we're making to meaningfully impact our restaurant level margins.

Brian M. Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Great. And then last one, sorry, if I missed it. But what was chicken wing cost as a percent of total costs in the fourth quarter. Do you have that handy?

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

It was 28.5%, Brian.

Brian M. Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks so much.

Sally J. Smith - Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

Great. Thank you everyone for joining us for our fourth quarter and 2016 earnings call. We look forward to engaging with many of you as we're out on the road at investor conferences and meeting with the shareholders, as well as I hope you'll join us at the end of April for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Thanks again, everyone.

