Church & Dwight: Nice Quarter, Is Now The Time To Buy Shares?

| About: Church & (CHD)

Summary

Church & Dwight wrapped up fiscal year 2016 with a solid Q4 reported before the bell on February 7th.

The quarter saw earnings exceed management's outlook, driven by organic sales growth.

Church & Dwight is a well run company, that drives earnings and dividends organically instead of through debt or financial engineering, which means earnings quality is top notch.

While the quarter is another notch on the belt for a quality company - shares are just too expensive, and need to cool off.

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) wrapped up its fiscal year with fourth quarter earnings reported before the bell on February 7th. The household products conglomerate most famous for Arm & Hammer, posted reported earnings that beat EPS estimates by $0.02, and estimated revenues by $6.77M. It is another great quarter, for a top notch company - however shares are surging again as of the writing of this article. Shares are just too expensive at a time when the market is at all time highs. Let's review the quarter, and determine best course of action.

The quarter was solid by all accounts. Church & Dwight saw a quarter growth of 4.1% in volumes within its consumer products division. Even though specialty products faltered - falling 5.2% from last year's organic sales, the sales increase within consumer products was enough to drive overall organic company sales up 2.7%. Gross margins held flat at 45.5%. This fueled earnings per share growth (adjusted) of 7% for the quarter.

This quarter punctuated a solid year, that saw earnings per share grow a total of 9.3% on an adjusted basis. In addition to earnings, the company hiked its dividend 7%. This marks the 21st consecutive year Church & Dwight has raised its dividend, pushing it closer to "Dividend Champion" status. Management strategically limits is dividend to about an earnings payout ratio of about 40%. This is to ensure fiscal flexibility on the balance sheet for acquisitions, and other growth accretive expenses such as R&D.

Over the course of 2016, Church & Dwight acquired hemorrhoid care brands Anusol and Rectinol for $130M. It acquired Viviscal - a hair care supplement for $160M. The acquisitions were financed with debt, and will be accretive to earnings starting in 2018. Both acquisitions are also high margin, fitting the strict criteria that management installs. Church & Dwight has also continued to expand via product innovation as the Arm & Hammer brand is used to supplement new product launches. In 2019, Arm & Hammer supplemented cat litter and laundry products were launched. This conservative style of management of using organic growth and product innovation to drive earnings - which in turn drives shareholder returns has kept Church & Dwight's balance sheet in good order. Even after funding recent acquisitions, the company only carries debt of a little over $1B while generating more than $650M in cash from operations.

Along with the Q4 earnings and dividend announcement, management forecasted 2017 earnings per share at $1.89 per share, a growth of 7%. This will mean a likely dividend increase of around the same size next year, as the current payout is right at the 40% ceiling imposed by management. The earnings forecast is also right in line with analyst consensus estimates for the next five years (estimated at 7.5%).

With that said, shares are up to more than $47 per share as of the writing of this article, a 4% surge in reaction to earnings this morning. Even for a company with as high quality earnings that Church & Dwight is, that is insane. That is just under 27X 2016 earnings. This is Visa (NYSE: V) valuation territory, yet Visa is growing earnings in the mid teens compared to 7-9% growth that Church & Dwight is producing. Over the past ten years - remembering that Church & Dwight is expected to grow earnings at a slightly slower pace over the next five years, than the previous five - the median P/E ratio was just over 22X earnings. If you were willing to pay that price (I would argue around 21X due to the earnings slow down), that gives you a share price of $38.94. That is for "fair value", not any sort of abnormal discount. Shares are overvalued by about 20% at current prices.

In summary, Church & Dwight is a true blue chip growing organically, and responsibly paying out profits to share holders. It will continue to grow earnings, and dividends both at a rate in the 6-10% range over the long term. However, shares in my opinion are trading at values that will dampen your returns over the long term due to P/E compression. You can purchase shares at whatever price you would like, however those looking for to buy at prices in line with historical norms may be waiting until a major correction or bear market to do so. And that is OK! Church & Dwight is one of the top three dozen dividend growth stocks out there, and this investor will own them at some point. Patience is a virtue.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment, and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.