Church & Dwight: Nice Quarter, Is Now The Time To Buy Shares?

While the quarter is another notch on the belt for a quality company - shares are just too expensive, and need to cool off.

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) wrapped up its fiscal year with fourth quarter earnings reported before the bell on February 7th. The household products conglomerate most famous for Arm & Hammer, posted reported earnings that beat EPS estimates by $0.02, and estimated revenues by $6.77M. It is another great quarter, for a top notch company - however shares are surging again as of the writing of this article. Shares are just too expensive at a time when the market is at all time highs. Let's review the quarter, and determine best course of action.

The quarter was solid by all accounts. Church & Dwight saw a quarter growth of 4.1% in volumes within its consumer products division. Even though specialty products faltered - falling 5.2% from last year's organic sales, the sales increase within consumer products was enough to drive overall organic company sales up 2.7%. Gross margins held flat at 45.5%. This fueled earnings per share growth (adjusted) of 7% for the quarter.

This quarter punctuated a solid year, that saw earnings per share grow a total of 9.3% on an adjusted basis. In addition to earnings, the company hiked its dividend 7%. This marks the 21st consecutive year Church & Dwight has raised its dividend, pushing it closer to "Dividend Champion" status. Management strategically limits is dividend to about an earnings payout ratio of about 40%. This is to ensure fiscal flexibility on the balance sheet for acquisitions, and other growth accretive expenses such as R&D.

Over the course of 2016, Church & Dwight acquired hemorrhoid care brands Anusol and Rectinol for $130M. It acquired Viviscal - a hair care supplement for $160M. The acquisitions were financed with debt, and will be accretive to earnings starting in 2018. Both acquisitions are also high margin, fitting the strict criteria that management installs. Church & Dwight has also continued to expand via product innovation as the Arm & Hammer brand is used to supplement new product launches. In 2019, Arm & Hammer supplemented cat litter and laundry products were launched. This conservative style of management of using organic growth and product innovation to drive earnings - which in turn drives shareholder returns has kept Church & Dwight's balance sheet in good order. Even after funding recent acquisitions, the company only carries debt of a little over $1B while generating more than $650M in cash from operations.

Along with the Q4 earnings and dividend announcement, management forecasted 2017 earnings per share at $1.89 per share, a growth of 7%. This will mean a likely dividend increase of around the same size next year, as the current payout is right at the 40% ceiling imposed by management. The earnings forecast is also right in line with analyst consensus estimates for the next five years (estimated at 7.5%).

With that said, shares are up to more than $47 per share as of the writing of this article, a 4% surge in reaction to earnings this morning. Even for a company with as high quality earnings that Church & Dwight is, that is insane. That is just under 27X 2016 earnings. This is Visa (NYSE: V) valuation territory, yet Visa is growing earnings in the mid teens compared to 7-9% growth that Church & Dwight is producing. Over the past ten years - remembering that Church & Dwight is expected to grow earnings at a slightly slower pace over the next five years, than the previous five - the median P/E ratio was just over 22X earnings. If you were willing to pay that price (I would argue around 21X due to the earnings slow down), that gives you a share price of $38.94. That is for "fair value", not any sort of abnormal discount. Shares are overvalued by about 20% at current prices.

In summary, Church & Dwight is a true blue chip growing organically, and responsibly paying out profits to share holders. It will continue to grow earnings, and dividends both at a rate in the 6-10% range over the long term. However, shares in my opinion are trading at values that will dampen your returns over the long term due to P/E compression. You can purchase shares at whatever price you would like, however those looking for to buy at prices in line with historical norms may be waiting until a major correction or bear market to do so. And that is OK! Church & Dwight is one of the top three dozen dividend growth stocks out there, and this investor will own them at some point. Patience is a virtue.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment, and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.