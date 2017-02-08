This Fund Gives You Cheap Exposure To Micro-Cap Value Stocks

The performance-based management fee is currently at the low end of its range.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) is one of the only equity closed-end funds dedicated exclusively to micro-cap stocks (with market caps up to $1 billion). The fund has about $360 million in assets under management and uses up to $45 million in leverage from a revolving credit agreement.

(Data below is sourced from the Royce website unless otherwise stated.)

Royce uses several investment themes and looks for companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes. The following quote from Chuck Royce describes the underlying strategy pretty well:

Our task is to scour the large and diverse universe of micro-cap companies for businesses that look mispriced and underappreciated, with the caveat being that they must also have a discernible margin of safety. We are looking for stocks trading at a discount to our estimate of their worth as businesses." -Chuck Royce

RMT has a good long-term performance record and has outperformed the Russell 2000 over the last 15 years and since inception in 1993. Over the last 20 years, it has outperformed its benchmark (Russell 2000) in 80% of all monthly rolling 10-year NAV return periods.

RMT uses a variable management fee based on prior performance. A portion of the adviser's fee is "at risk" and is determined by the Fund's performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index. In general, if the Fund outperforms the benchmark over the measurement period (a rolling 36 months), the fee is increased. If the Fund underperforms, the fee is decreased. This performance-based structure can increase or decrease the adviser's base fee of 1.00% by up to 0.50%.

Currently, the fund's performance has lagged over the last 36 months, so the management fee is only 0.50%. I believe you can develop an interesting market timing system for small-cap investors based on the RMT expense ratio.

- Buy RMT when the expense ratio is at the low end of the range.

- Sell RMT and switch to a small cap growth index fund when the expense ratio reaches the upper end of the range.

This system is based on the idea that there have often been multi-year periods where small-cap growth outperforms, followed by similar length periods where small-cap value outperforms. RMT tends to invest in small-cap value stocks. So when the expense ratio is lower, small-cap value has underperformed for a few years and is due for a recovery. When the expense ratio is higher, small-cap value has been outperforming for a few years, so small-cap growth could be due for a recovery.

Of course, other factors like the discount/premium to NAV could be used to further enhance this system.

Here is the total return NAV and price performance record of RMT since 2008 compared to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

RMT NAV Performance RMT Price Performance IWM 2008 -46.37% -46.10% -34.15% 2009 +46.04% +38.65% +28.51% 2010 +28.36% +34.13% +26.93% 2011 -8.59% -5.19% -4.44% 2012 +16.54% +14.07% +16.69% 2013 +43.35% +50.14% +38.69% 2014 +1.48% +2.80% +5.03% 2015 -13.60% -16.07% -4.47% 2016 +20.44% +22.30% +21.60% YTD +0.52% +1.59% +0.29%

Source: Morningstar

Alpha is Generated by High Discount + Distributions

The annual distribution rate of 7.65%, along with the 14.36% discount, allows investors to capture alpha by recovering a portion of the discount whenever a distribution is paid out.

Whenever you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 14.36% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/ 0.8564 or about 16.7%. So the alpha generated by the 7.65% distribution is computed as:

(0.0765)*(0.167)=0.0128 or about 1.28% a year in discount capture alpha.

This is more than the 1.14% annualized baseline expense ratio, so at least for now you get the fund managed for free with an effective expense ratio of -0.14%. But if performance improves over the next few years, the annualized baseline expense ratio will eventually increase by as much as 100 basis points due to the performance adjustment.

Share Repurchase Plan

In 2016, the Board authorized a share repurchase plan up to 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of its common stock when the share price traded below NAV. But I didn't see any share repurchases in the semi-annual report. We will find out in the next shareholder report whether any share repurchases were done.

Here is the history of the RMT discount since inception from CEFConnect. Note that the fund often traded at a premium over NAV during the 2004 through 2007 time frame.

The RMT portfolio is primarily USA-based, but it does have about 19% exposure to non-US securities. Here is the sector allocation compared against the Russell 2000 index. Note that XOTCX is the NAV ticker for RMT.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Pays quarterly distributions

Total Net Assets= $404 Million

Total Common Assets= $359 Million

Last Quarterly Distribution= $0.16

Annual Distribution= $0.64

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 7.65%

Fund Expense ratio= 1.17% (varies with performance)

Discount to NAV= -14.36%

Portfolio Turnover rate in 2016= 26%

Average Daily Volume= 162,000

Average Daily Dollar Volume= $1.3 million

Effective leverage= 12.3%

RMT is currently a good way to get exposure to micro-cap value equities. It is fairly liquid and easy to purchase. RMT is a good buy now because its discount is near 15% and the expense ratio is at the low end of its range. I would consider selling RMT if the discount drops below 10% or when the management fee is increased due to better 36-month performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.