Hedge Fund Investing In 2016: Has 'Alpha' Gone Away?

This has benefited "Beta" investors in index funds and ETFs who invest passively raising questions about whether or not value investing, relying on "Alpha," is ineffective in markets like these.

Reasons given for the performance have centered on the quantitative easing of the Federal Reserve System and political decisions causing markets or sectors to travel in the same direction.

Hedge funds investing in the stock market did not do so well in 2016; seems as if too many stocks moved together and not relative to one another.

"Hedge funds betting on stocks-a group running around $850 billion in assets globally-lost money for their investors in 2016," and this came from a client memo from Morgan Stanley "reviewed by (Laurence Fletcher) and the Wall Street Journal."

And, the reason given for this poor performance?

Damn that Federal Reserve System!

"Many funds have complained that trillions of dollars of quantitative easing by central banks has caused many stocks to move in the same direction, making it hard to distinguish the winners from the losers."

And, the stock markets have been gliding along over the past several years, reaching new historic highs.

The reason for this historic performance?

The Federal Reserve System.

The mantra of many investors during much of the time since the current economic recovery began was "Don't fight the Fed."

And, what is wrong with the market hitting historic highs? Seems like that would be a good environment to make money.

Well, it is, but………………..

The Fed's behavior is good for "beta" investors, investors that spend their time "passively riding the market's ups and downs."

This has brought to the fore investors that "have gotten excited about market-hugging index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that mimic various market or sector indices." This insight from Seth Klarman, the person who runs Baupost group, a hedge fund that manages around $30 billion.

If the market is causing individual stocks to "move in the same direction", while good for "beta" investors is not so good for "alpha" investors…alpha as in Seeking Alpha.

Mr. Fletcher continues: "The ability to generate so called 'alpha'-industry jargon for the extra returns managers make over and above the market's performance-is the most highly prized skill in fund management.

So, whereas the Federal Reserve is helping the market, in general, with its quantitative easing aimed at increasing consumer wealth so that consumers will spend more and get the economy growing at a faster pace, the Federal Reserve has seemingly hurt many hedge funds that try to "distinguish the winners and the losers."

Juliet Chung, also writing in the Wall Street Journal examines the performance over the past year of "stock picker" Julian Robertson and "his protégés," a group that Ms. Chung claims "have ruled the Wall Street Journal for decades." Mr. Robertson runs Tiger Global Management LLC and "his protégés" run what Ms. Chung calls "Tiger Cubs," a generation of hedge fund firms founded by traders who once worked for Mr. Robertson.

Unfortunately, these funds did not do too well in 2016. They are "bottom-up" stock pickers or some would say value investors. "These types of managers make their investment decisions by talking to management teams and poring over corporate filings, among other research."

But, 2016 was not a good year for these "bottom-up" investors as "entire sectors of the market traded in lockstep." Furthermore, "stocks that traditionally were more expensive and had strong growth prospects also sold off, another development that surprised some of these managers."

And, this brings up another culprit to blame for the poor performance. "Some traders say forces like algorithmic trading" along with passive investing "appeared to drive market moves."

In other words, monetary policy and political decisions have become a much more important factor in stock market movements as has the "quants" that use the latest information technology to make their decisions.

Mr. Klarman says that he sees "big trouble ahead in this area…."

"One of the perverse effects of increased indexing and ETF activity is that it will tend to 'lock in' today's relative valuations between securities."

Because of this "today's high-multiple companies are likely to also be tomorrow's regardless of merit, with less capital in the hands of active managers to potentially correct any mispricings."

Mr. Klarman continues, "stocks outside the indices may be cast adrift, no longer attached to the valuation grid but increasingly off of it."

This part of the market, therefor, should become "more inefficient" and this inefficiency should give long-term value investors a distinct advantage."

In other words, value investing is not dead…you just have to look at it in a different way.

So, according to news coming out of the hedge fund industry, the market has changed and one has to be more in tune with what the Federal Reserve is doing, what the European Central Bank is doing, what President Trump is doing and saying, along with other political leaders.

However, value investing is still alive, you just have to know where you can find it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.