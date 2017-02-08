Trump Versus Tech: A Battle Brewing?

This supercharged political environment will impact tech, both though potential boycotts and because the best and brightest from abroad may no longer be welcome in the US.

The war of words between the liberal tech industry and President Trump is escalating with 127 tech companies officially opposed to the ban.

President Trump issued an executive order on January 27 that banned refugees, citizens, and some US green card holders of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. In the aftermath of this sweeping order, there have been protests across the United States, and a federal judge in Seattle temporarily put a halt to the ban.

The tech community felt an immediate reaction to the order. Google (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal memo to his company on January 28 criticizing the move because it could "impose restrictions on Googlers and their families" and "create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S." Uber (Private:UBER) faced a boycott #DeleteUber campaign in response to the perception Uber was trying to undermine a cabi-strike as part of a protest at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City against the order. Uber faced such high user demand to delete their accounts that it had to create an automated process just to satisfy these requests. CEO Travis Kalanick left Trump's economic advisory council in response to the protests.

On Tuesday, 127 Tech companies signed a brief opposing Trump's travel ban. Top tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have signed the brief. Even Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (Private:SPACE) have signed on in spite of his muted criticism of the ban.

This travel ban impacts the tech industry in a variety of ways, with the most significant impact being the possibility of boycotts and less foreign-talent coming to America. On a more general level, the Trump Administration may no longer be as keen to work with the tech industry as it had initially been, and tensions between tech and Trump could continue to deteriorate.

Boycotts and Tension

Although the boycotts against Uber saw an immediate and significant reaction from the company, other companies have also faced boycotts.

Tesla saw a number of Model 3 reservation holders cancel their reservations because Elon Musk continues to serve on Trump's economic advisory council, and has not been a strong critic of the President's policies.

Although Musk continues to face criticism from many corners, he believes engaging with Trump is the best way to get him to change his policy positions.

But engaging with the President may not change his views, and instead could directly harm business interests like what happened with Uber. This makes little business sense, and is part of the reason why so many tech companies have signed an amicus brief against the ban.

As problematic as the travel ban has been, of even more pressing concern is how much further the President plans to take immigration reform, especially in regards to the H-1B visa.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allow U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specialty occupations. The tech industry employs a disproportionate number of these workers, and the Trump Administration plans to employ more restrictive rules on who is able to get these visas. With more than 15% of Facebook's US employees in 2016 on temporary work visas, a more restrictive policy will limit the amount of foreign talent these companies will be able to employ. Significant changes to this program will have a major impact on the entire tech industry, and could significantly reduce the number of foreign workers at these companies.

Back in December when Trump met with tech leaders, the acrimony from the Presidential elections appeared to be giving way for a new start. As the tech industry - with the notable exception of Peter Thiel - opposed Trump before the elections, this summit became a way to heal the rift between tech and Trump.

But now these very same tech companies are vocally criticizing the President over his travel ban, and many employees of these companies are demanding their CEO's stand up against Trump. Furthermore, these companies could potentially face a consumer backlash if they do not stand up against Trump's policies.

Battle Lines Drawn

With the honeymoon period between Trump and tech over, the highly politicized immigration debate is creating new battle lines. The tech industry and Trump are at odds, and there may be future battles ahead as the President moves forward with other parts of his agenda on policies related to tariffs and trade.

The perception of the United States as a country open to foreigners is being openly debated with Trump's travel ban. America is an immigrant country, and it is what has historically made this country so great. According to the Kauffman Foundation, more than half of tech companies with a market capitalization of over $1 billion have at least one immigrant founder, and about 40% of the Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants, or the descendants of immigrants.

President Trump's policies are already causing many problems for tech companies and their employees, and could cause even bigger problems in the future. The immigrant and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, noted in response to the ban:

There is no place for bias or bigotry in any society, in any context... It is the ingenuity of the American technology that reached me where I was growing up that even made it possible for me to dream of being able to be part of this journey. It is the enlightened immigration policy of this country that even made it possible for me to come here in the first place, and gave me all this opportunity."

As the tech community stands against President Trump, the possibility of future Satya Nadellas coming to this country hangs in the balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.