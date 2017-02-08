GDX: Is A New Bull Market Upon Us?

The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) has started the week off with a bang, catapulting itself higher to close above its 200-day moving average. The index is on track for its 8th straight weekly gain, and the stubborn bears who stayed the course have been reduced to ground meat. Any profits that the bears were sitting on have gone up in flames, as the index has recuperated the past 3 months of carnage. Despite this massive rally in the gold stocks, bullish sentiment on gold is nowhere near exuberant. Sentiment closed today at a reading of 58% bulls, and there is still a tug of war going on between both camps. The bears must defend the $1,270/oz level for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) on a closing basis or it's very likely the miners are going back to their August highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the miners, there are still several gold stocks with very aggressive short interest. McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) has a massive short position of 13.9%, and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) has a short position of 5.8%. The short positions on both of these miners has climbed over the past week, despite each stock looking much stronger technically. The majority of the other miners are under the 5% short level, but I still believe this to be quite bold. The Gold Miners Index has now closed back above its 200-day moving average, and I see no resistance left for the index. This is not a place where bears want to be short, but according to short interest they're digging in their heels.

The Gold Miners Index is on track for its first 8-week streak in one direction since its inception, and a close above $24.50 would make history. We've already had a week with several records made in the Superbowl, and the GDX bulls could steal Brady's spotlight if they can finish off the week with some extra points. The pain trade still seems to be higher for the miners as many have limited exposure and are still looking for a pullback. This is exactly the reason why I was adding to my positions in mid January, as every other private message I got was asking me "where I would buy the dip" in miners. After a 45% correction over 3 months there was plenty of time to buy the dip, but most investors were frozen as the index plunged like one of the Soprano's victims being tossed into the East River. I do not blame investors at all for not buying, as those without a system would have an extremely hard time sticking their neck out. Thankfully some of my most loyal readers were able to scoop up Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) and Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) at their December lows, as the majority of us are up 80% plus since my articles featuring them.

So what's next?

I have zero interest in predicting what will happen next in the metals complex, as I'm a reactive trader that lets price do the talking. On New Years Eve I warned the bears that they were playing a dangerous game staying short, and showed the descending channel support the index was bouncing off of. I did not know whether $22.50 resistance would be broken, but I was aggressively positioned for a test of $22.50 at a minimum.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see the index made short work of any resistance, and the gold bugs mounted a comeback while the bears were busy out celebrating their gains. The bears have made a pathetic effort to defend what should have been resistance, and it's almost as if they partied so hard that they've been trading hungover the past few weeks. Not only did the bulls manage to slice through $22.50 horizontal resistance, they've now taken out the descending channel top, declining 50-day moving average resistance, and now the 200-day moving average. If this is halftime the bulls are up 21-3, and the bears are going to need to draft Tom Beary and Bear Belichick immediately.

Beginning with a weekly chart, we can see that the index continues to make higher lows each week. All of the pullbacks are done during the week, but every Friday the index is closing at a higher level. This is a very positive development as it shows the index is only giving investors shallow pullbacks to get invested and forcing them to pay up if they want a piece of the action. For the stubborn bears this is the worst possible scenario, as the down week they've been waiting to cover has now put them in a precarious position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a daily chart we can look at support levels where investors can buy the dip, and where I expect the index to bottom out if it pulls back. As we can see the index has reclaimed its 200-day moving average, and now has a rising 50-day moving average. This is very positive for the bulls as the declining 50-day moving average was resistance for all of Q4. We can expect this level to now provide support on any pullbacks, and the 50-day moving average (blue line) should be at $22.50 within 5 trading days.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Any pullbacks to this support should be short lived in my opinion, and provide an opportunity for those looking for exposure to get long. This does not mean I am looking for a pullback to $22.50, I personally believe it will likely be more shallow.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into my short term trend system, the Gold Miners Index has jumped over its final hurdle. The index is now in 'max bull' mode based on my short term trend system, as it's climbed above the magenta line on my above chart. The index has been stuck beneath this level since late August and this moving average has been the final box I needed checked to turn bullish. This is horrible news for the bears, and they are going to need to push the GDX below $23.70 to negate this breakout. As we can see the pink line is currently still sloping down, but I expect it to provide very strong support on any pullbacks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how am I positioned?

I am currently 61% long gold juniors and miners across my accounts, and took off 1% in exposure today by trimming my largest gainer to date. I am still holding an 80% position in that stock, but was forced to trim 1/5 to re-balance my open risk. Other than today's miniscule trim, I have taken no profits and intend to ride this gold bull much higher. This type of aggressive positioning is not encouraged by me, but I have allowed myself to do so as I caught the December lows. This means I have zero risk on my positions, and my biggest risk is a drawdown on my profits.

I have no idea where the next 3-5% move will be for the GDX, and I don't intend to try and catch it. My system positions me for the 'big swings', and this is why I've stayed long since late December when I re-entered the market. As a trend follower I want to catch all of the meat in the middle, and am not interested in trying to time tops and bottoms perfectly. While I did get lucky catching the bottom, I am not interested in the slightest in predicting where the top is. As long as the trend remains up I will be holding my positions, and the longer we remain over $23.80, the more confident I'll become that we can re-test the August highs. If I did not have my aggressive positioning in the miners, I would be looking to get my feet wet at the $23.75 level on any pullback.

No one knows where the market is going and trying to predict its next move is useless. The best thing we can do is position ourselves in the direction of the dominant trend, and do everything in our power to not fight the market. Currently the GDX is telling us it wants to continue going higher so I will happy stay on this train until it runs out of gas. Those shorting that been trying to pick up pennies in front of a steamroller, and this has likely acted as a valuable lesson for them.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge)

For full transparency I have shown my main three accounts above to show my money is where my mouth. I am not long the GDX itself as I prefer to be long individual miners. My largest 3 positions by weighting are:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Torex Gold

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, MRLDF, MUX, PVG, BTG, TORXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.