Could Trump Sink The Economy?

Does he have a plan?

This is probably the main question in these early days of the Trump presidency that everybody would like to get an answer to.

What the president has done so far seemed to be more apt to confuse people than to clarify his project. While this could obviously be part of the plan (the Trump version of divide et impera would be polarize, confuse and rule), there already are some indications that it is not.

For example, in early January Trump announced that within a few weeks after inauguration day the ACA would have been repealed and replaced by a far better law that would have insured more Americans at a lower cost. It appears unlikely that not delivering on this promise (which will certainly happen) could be part of such a master plan. Similarly, the so-called "muslim ban" executive order so far has created only losers, among which, most importantly, the president himself. As one can see from this story, perfectly legal U.S. citizens have been harassed by the disorderly implementation of a hastily issued order, foreign leaders have been forced to distance themselves from the new administration, America's enemies received new food for their propaganda machines and in the end it just created confusion and an impression of terrifying weakness. (We can only be afraid of the moves that can be expected to contrast that impression of weakness.)

But let's leave aside day-to-day politics (which we may or may not agree on) and move on to the implications for our portfolios. There are two cases: Either there is an extremely smart plan (and nobody gets it) - or there is none (and almost every single move by the new administration is partly motivated by the need to cover up the political fallout of the previous ones).

If there is a plan

Such a plan would almost certainly have all or many of the following goals already declared by the new administration:

Boost investment in the U.S. and create jobs.

Devalue the USD.

Boost exports (maybe by eliminating taxes), reduce imports (maybe by raising taxes).

Increase public spending.

Lower taxes.

In theory, it could even work. Basically, it would transform the U.S. into some kind of Germany or Switzerland, with the only difference of higher public investment and lower taxes. This is perfectly conceivable, as both cited countries would certainly have the means to boost spending and consumption. However, taxes can only be reduced, if the tax base grows (i.e. more people work, more businesses pay taxes). This requires investments, especially from abroad. So the U.S. would need to remain an attractive place for foreign investment - just like Germany or Switzerland. Otherwise, if the U.S. discriminated against foreign companies, investment would need to be largely debt-fueled. Which would backfire sooner or later, as interest rates would rise and weigh on public finances.

So, verbally attacking one or more foreign countries per week doesn't seem the right recipe to become a net exporter and attract foreign investment.

In addition, given the enormous U.S. trade deficit, such a plan would require either a reduction of U.S. consumer spending or an increase of U.S. goods consumption in other countries. Alternatively, if U.S. consumers don't reduce their spending, they'd need a stronger dollar. With their strong currency they could buy the same quantity of goods for less. On the contrary, if the dollar went down, U.S. consumers would have to spend more to maintain their level of consumption. And if more goods were produced inside the U.S., consumers would need to spend even more, as these goods would likely be more expensive than the same goods produced in China.

So here are the first problems. Trump seems want a weaker USD, but this would represent a headwind for his other objectives. He likes to bully trade partners around the world, but needs them to buy U.S. goods and invest in America.

So is there really a plan?

If there is no plan

In fact, even if every country could simply fix the value of its currency according to its own convenience, I just don't see how the USD could go down significantly. Japan and Europe are with their backs to the wall. Especially Europe would be toast if interest rates went up. And as it would be toast, there is a strong reason for a weak Euro. (The fact that Germany suffers from that, while Italy and Greece profit, is an intrinsic problem of the eurozone - yet another fundamental reason for a weak Euro.)

With an additional, spending-driven boost to the U.S. economy, there is no way the USD falls. If Trump succeeded in pushing up the Euro (i.e. an end to QE by the ECB and higher interest rates in the eurozone), it would likely be a Pyrrhic victory, as several EU countries would go belly up and sink the world economy. E.g. Italy - a country with ~40% youth unemployment, an anemic economy, a totally dysfunctional political system and an enormous burden of corruption - could just not afford to pay realistic interest rates on its record debt load. (Moreover, as we have seen, with a weaker dollar U.S. consumers would need to restrain themselves - especially if imports get taxed.)

With Trump's protectionism in place, investing in the U.S. from abroad would be attractive only with a strong dollar. Why would a foreign company put its money to work in a place where it already knows the rules will be skewed against itself and in favor of its U.S. competitors, if the hard-to-earn returns even came in a devaluing currency? This is something companies do only in emerging economies, where high growth rates and a weak local competition compensate for the risk. But if the political framework in a mature economy like the U.S. morphed into some kind of Venezuela, investors would likely run.

Maybe the Venezuela comparison is a bit far-fetched, but what can be said about projects to oblige businesses to hire Americans first? Shouldn't foreign businesses expect policies that put U.S. businesses first as well, which, hence, discriminate those that have no U.S. roots? What shall BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) do, as it is probably more of a net car exporter from the U.S. than all other major car manufacturers, the truly American ones included? Shall it accept to be bullied, when it decides to invest in Mexico alongside Spartanburg, SC?

As the troubled history of South America has shown, perfectly silly policies can achieve their goal of guaranteeing national support and popularity, while obviously alienating international partners. What such policies cannot achieve is to advance prosperity. (Excluding maybe the personal fortune of the populist leader.)

You should have a plan

Being experienced in dealing with Mr. Market's erratic behavior, investors should know what to do when it comes to political uncertainty: Focus on the long term, focus on fundamentals, diversify (even better, internationally), always keep some cash available, profit from volatility. Don't try to time the market.

Even if currently there is no such thing as a smart plan, the new president will soon have one. The U.S. is not Venezuela. A U.S. president can't cover up his weaknesses forever by issuing populist declarations of intent or verbally attacking other countries. Pretty soon somebody will give him a plan, if he doesn't already have one. Otherwise it would be a political disaster for the president and an economic disaster for the U.S. and the world.

In the meantime, there are businesses that are well positioned in almost any scenario. Take BMW. One of the strongest brands out there trades for 8 times net earnings, yields 4% - and doesn't even have to be afraid of a Trump tweet. Which is nothing to sneeze at in these days.

