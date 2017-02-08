Chesapeake Energy Continues To Slide; What To Do?

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) is continuing with its lower-top, lower-bottom structure without any hindrance, pushing the stock price down to $6.08 per share. With this, the stock has declined 25 percent since the December-peak of $8.20. But, is the pain about to end? Well, if the bulls can defend the crucial level of $6, then we can definitely expect a rebound.

Barely two weeks ago, on January 23, I presented an article titled Is Chesapeake About To Hit $6? in which I used technical analysis to lay the case for cheaper investing levels. At that time, many readers questioned the validity of my bearish thesis but as we know today, the stock is trading in sniffing distance of $6.

Today, I will provide investors with some important levels to watch out for in Chesapeake. For this purpose, I will use the daily Chesapeake price chart and technical indicators such as simple moving averages.

The daily chart submitted below shows that the stock has been trading in a broad uptrend since Jan last year. The lower range of this trend has been judiciously utilized by value investors to create long positions in the stock while using the higher range to book their profits. $6 is another level closer to the lower range.

Source: TradingView

The stock currently trades between its important simple moving averages. While the 30-day SMA of $6.8665 and the 50-day SMA of $6.9983 are likely to act as a stiff zone, the 200-day SMA of $5.8755 is expected to provide a near-term cushion.

But, my main concern is that the 1-year uptrend should not be violated since it would indicate that the demand for the stock at $6+ levels is fading. It would also puncture the bullish sentiment of buyers who use the dips to go long in the stock and attract renewed shorting pressure. A lot of stop-losses will also be triggered. So, this is not just about numbers but also about the psychology of the investors in the market.

Aiding the drop in Chesapeake is the instability in crude oil (NYSEARCA: USO). Currently trading at sub-$52, the commodity risks falling lower as the bullish momentum witnessed late last year fails to push the price higher. OPEC's agreement to cut oil production hasn't affected the oil price much.

Source: TradingView

Conclusion

Investors should use the current dip to $6 to create light long positions in CHK. The stock can easily rebound from here since there are a couple of important support levels nearby - the lower range of the 1-year band and the 200-day SMA.

The stock can easily decline another 10 percent if the bulls fail to protect the $6 cushion. A probable cause for the violation of this support could be a fall in crude oil prices. But, at the current level of $6.10, the risk-reward ratio is skewed in the favor of the buyer. The price target is $8-$9 for the next 12 months.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update, and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.