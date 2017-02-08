Dividend Champion Portfolio - February Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott’s Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the “Dividend Champions” as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of January):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Target Corp. TGT 3.72 11.83 13.66 V.F. Corp. VFC 3.26 17.88 18.69 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 3.20 14.14 12.43 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 3.93 999.00 28.76 AT&T Inc. T 4.65 20.08 2.17 Consolidated Edison ED 3.71 18.36 2.90 Altria Group, Inc. MO 3.43 26.76 8.59 Old Republic International ORI 3.61 13.00 1.37 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.20 20.22 6.21 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.37 25.19 7.72 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 3.38 15.57 2.57 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 3.58 39.20 6.60 Weyco Group, Inc. WEYS 2.98 19.71 5.84 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.71 16.77 16.45 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 2.90 22.76 9.11 National Retail Properties NNN 4.17 40.00 3.62 Emerson Electric EMR 3.27 23.85 4.70 Wal-Mart Stores Inc. WMT 3.00 14.48 3.26 McDonald’s Corp. MCD 3.07 22.37 4.98 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.83 19.07 6.74 Computer Services, Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.67 18.92 20.89 Vectren Corp VVC 3.06 21.96 4.37 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.83 18.14 4.97 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 2.85 18.35 4.10 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 4.22 48.53 1.61

There is turnover in one position this month. Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be sold for a capital gain of 23.6% since its original purchase date of 10/6/2016. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase Kimberly-Clark.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends VFC 470 57.39 12/7/2016 $26,973.30 $23,199.20 -13.99% ED 390 70.41 12/7/2016 $27,459.90 $28,977.00 5.52% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $23,987.75 29.16% KO 653 41.29 12/7/2016 $26,962.37 $27,138.68 0.65% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $24,797.22 -7.62% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $28,516.00 22.62% TROW 300 71.35 7/5/2016 $21,405.00 $20,199.00 -5.63% HP 341 80.9 10/6/2014 $27,586.90 $23,535.82 -14.68% KMB 240 121.24 2/6/2016 $29,097.60 $29,097.60 0.00% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $26,689.00 7.68%

The portfolio equity curve is below:

Disclosures: None.

