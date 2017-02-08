Clorox Wait For The Exuberance Of The Earnings Report To Wear Off

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is a good company but its latest earnings report pushed the price too high for now. Use options or wait for the price to dip.

What were my concerns from last time?

I last wrote about CLX in this article. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, CLX was focusing on growing eCommerce, bringing new developments to market at a quicker pace, increasing cost savings and integrating the Renew Life acquisition. I also noted that there didn't seem to be a big drag on performance due to the strong dollar, which I thought was largely due to only getting 17% of sales from outside the US. In the Q2 report I will want to see some increase in international sales.

What new information do we have?

Towards the end of last week, CLX reported its earnings for its 2Q 2017. It beat analysts' expectations by 3 cents with an EPS of $1.25. Revenue was in line with analysts' expectations. Volume growth was a fairly robust 8% while sales growth grew 5% over last year's numbers.

Looking at how the Renew Life acquisition is going, I see that it contributed 2% of the sales increase. So far that seems to be progressing well, but I still want to keep an eye on it for at least another quarter provided improvements continue.

Next on my list of concerns from the last report was the international market. I like that I see an 8% sales growth on a currency neutral basis, but am not so happy with the 2% net sales decrease. Going forward I will want to see a better net sales performance. Much of my disappointment in the international net sales figure is offset by the improvement of earnings from this segment, which saw a 27% increase in earnings from the same quarter last year.

On the eCommerce front I don't see any new numbers, but I wanted to point to this feature as I think it can be important in driving sales from this channel. This slide is from the 2Q presentation but it has been in early ones as well.

The tech geek in me thinks these little gadgets are really cool. What they do is they let a consumer order more of a product by just pressing a button (and then Amazon ships them to you). You can affix them in convenient locations near where you use the product, so when you get low, it's easy to order more. I know I have often been in a situation when using some consumable product that I use one, note that I should order more because I am low, and then forget to do so. These cool little gadgets address that problem.

On cost cutting, I don't see any new numbers, but I do see that management has repeated its guidance on increasing EBIT margin by 25 to 50 basis points by cutting costs.

One thing I do like is that the company updated its guidance for this year.

Over-all, the updated guidance was a mixed bad. Sales growth was increased, but the top end of the earnings guidance was lowered. Looking at last quarters guidance that looks to mostly be due to some tax rate changes.

Josh Arnold is less impressed with CLX in this article, where despite a good quarter he thinks that CLX is still very much over-priced. Unlike Josh I don't see any reason to change my position on CLX, which is to buy it when it is selling at a good price.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Since I last reviewed it, CLX has not increased the dividend and nothing in its performance changes my estimation of what it will be able to pay going forward.

In the next few days (on February 10 th), CLX will payout a dividend of $0.80 a share. Around the same time, if CLX does as it has done in the past, CLX will announce a $0.80 dividend payment for early in May. Also in early May, if CLX sticks to its pattern, CLX will announce the dividend that it will pay in August. And if it sticks to its pattern, that dividend will include an increase. Looking at the CCC List, I can see that David Fish estimates that in 2017 CLX will pay a dividend for the year of $3.38 (in column CH). David calculates that number using analysts' estimates of earnings and that CLX will keep the payout ratio the same. So I can use that estimate of dividends for 2017 to calculate out a present value for future dividends.

Using the CCC list estimate for dividend from 2017, the present value of future dividends works out to be $125.23.

I think it's reasonable to conclude based on those two calculations that good price to pay for the dividends CLX will pay is somewhere between $118 and $125. Given that the current market price of CLX is just a bit over $125, I think waiting for a better price is the prudent move at this time (but I see no reason to sell the stock, its doing fine). Since buying now won't get you the dividend payment that is going out in a few days, I see no reason to rush a purchase. I want a price more like $121 or $122.

Can options help?

The March expiration date looks like it has a good set of contracts. Given my price target of $121-$122, the $120 strike put looks good to me. With a well-executed limit order it should be possible to get a premium of about $0.75, which since the contract has only about a 20% chance of resulting in the shares being assigned is a good payment for holding $12K for 38 days. I don't like to annualize numbers, but that is just a nickel short of the dividend payment for a quarter while only holding for a few days more than a month.

Writing a covered call at the $130 strike price also looks to be a good bet. A $0.50 premium should be attainable with a limit order, and getting better than half of the quarter's dividend for only holding 38 days seems a good trade-off for the 20% chance that the shares will be called away. Provided an investor's cost basis in the shares is below $130, which could be a risk worth taking.

What to look at going forward?

Going forward, I still want to see improvements in costs. I want to see continued improvements in sales in the international market, and would very much like that improvement be on the top line, not just in currency neutral sales. Since management is emphasizing it I want to see actual numbers of improvements in eCommerce. And I want to see one more quarter, at least, of improvement in the sales from the Renew Life acquisition.

Conclusion

I like CLX and see a strong growing company. So far it doesn't appear to be having the same issues with a strong dollar that other consumer staples companies have been experiencing. That is in part due to the small percentage of its over-all sales are outside the US, so I would also like to see continued strong growth in international sales. The earnings report pushed the price up higher than I want to pay, but I think that waiting for a dip will bring it back to a good price.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.