Dividend Income Update: January 2017

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream.

Looking back at my January totals, I see that my year-over-year improvement has been modest at best. Of course, this wasn't because of any investing mistakes that were made on my part, rather several external factors beyond my control that affected the January totals.

Let's start with The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) deciding to pay me in December instead of January, which threw off my income a bit in my taxable and ROTH account. Then, the Johnson Controls International's (NYSE:JCI) merger with Tyco International plc (NYSE:TYC) last year which resulted in the Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) spin-off and cash deposited into my account, reduced my total share count of JCI which led to a smaller dividend payment from them this month.

Should any of this concern me? Not really. As long as those dividend payments keep coming in, it doesn't matter which month they arrive and the reduced JCI share count was made up with the ADNT spin off hitting my account. In the end, I was still able to put up year-over-year gains, which just goes to show the overall power of having a diversified, dividend growth portfolio. Even when external factors are in play, you can still mount year-over-year growth.

With that being said, let's take a look back at my January 2017 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $206.97 down from $217.84, a decrease of -5.0% from January of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $121.29 up from $113.37, an increase of 7.0% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $12.20, up from $0.00 from this time last year.

Grand total for the month of January: $340.46, an increase of 2.8% from January 2016.

Brokerage Account

Date Description Symbol Amount 01/04/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $32.99 01/06/2017 DIVIDEND:PEP PEP $18.76 01/06/2017 DIVIDEND:JCI JCI $16.64 01/10/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $40.34 01/11/2017 DIVIDEND:ITW ITW $37.03 01/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $6.13 01/17/2017 DIVIDEND:CAH CAH $9.44 01/20/2017 DIVIDEND:CB CB $6.29 01/25/2017 DIVIDEND:GE GE $39.35 Total: $206.97

ROTH Account

Date Description Symbol Amount 01/04/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $6.73 01/06/2017 DIVIDEND:PEP PEP $11.78 01/10/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $7.74 01/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $8.27 01/30/2017 DIVIDEND:BNS BNS $86.77 Total: $121.29

IRA Account

Date Description Symbol Amount 01/05/2017 DIVIDEND:CCP CCP $12.20 Total: $12.20

I'll take it. Year-over-year growth is year-over-year growth no matter how you look at it, and as I mentioned above, January was largely affected by circumstances beyond my control.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your January dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.