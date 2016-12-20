TransEnterix announces common stock purchase agreement

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) announces that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“Lincoln Park”), a Chicago-based institutional investor.

As per agreement, TransEnterix will have the right, in its sole discretion, to sell to Lincoln Park up to $25M in common shares over a 36-month period. TransEnterix will control the timing and amount of any sales to Lincoln Park, and Lincoln Park will be obligated to make purchases.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.