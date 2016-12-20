FDA annouces fast track designation for Astellas' ASP0892 for reactions due to peanut allergy

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) and Immunomic Therapeutics announces that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the drug candidate ASP0892 for the mitigation of severe hypersensitivity reactions due to peanut allergy.

ASP0892 is a new DNA vaccine program based on the investigational LAMP-Vax platform. A Phase I study is underway. There is no currently approved treatment for preventing peanut-induced allergic reactions.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).