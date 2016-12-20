Worthington -7% premarket after earnings fall short

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) -6.9% premarket after posting FQ2 earnings that fell short of analyst expectations, even as earnings roughly doubled from a year ago, helped by its steel processing business.

Revenue for the steel processing segment rose 9% Y/Y, driven by improved pricing and higher volume, and the company also benefited from the smaller after-tax impact of restructuring charges vs. a year ago, with the drag falling to $0.03/share from $0.24.

Results were mixed in the pressure cylinders business due to depressed oil and gas markets and declines in industrial products; steel processing volume rose 23% while pressure cylinders volumes fell 1.9%.