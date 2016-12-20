Bristol-Myers nabs global rights to PsiOxus Therapeutics' "armed" oncolytic virus

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) secures exclusive worldwide rights to PsiOxus Therapeutics' NG-348, a preclinical stage "armed" oncolytic virus that can potentially be used to treat solid tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, PsiOxus will receive $50M upfront, up to $886M in milestones and royalties on commercial sales. BMY will also provide funding to support preclinical development of NG-348.

NG-348 is designed to drive T-cell immune responses within the tumor microenvironment. Oncolytic virus therapy employs modified viruses (e.g. adenovirus) to selectively replicate inside tumor cells. This stimulates an inflammatory response in the tumor microenvironment which promotes the accumulation of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. PsiOxus' proprietary Tumor-Specific Immuno-gene Therapy platform "arms" the virus with two additional immuno-therapeutic transgenes.

The deal follows an earlier agreement in June between the firms covering enadenotucirev, PsiOxus' systemically administered "unarmed" oncolytic adenovirus therapeutic.