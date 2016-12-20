Drexel Hamilton starts Buy coverage on Twilio, Salesforce

Analyst Brian White sets target on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), citing the company's impressive client list and share price undervaluation, at $45 (current price $28.92). Models $345M in revenue and $0.15 loss per share for next year, and $453M revenue and $0.01 loss per share for 2018.

For Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), notes a general move to cloud remains in early stages of development, and suggests the company is still young relative to legacy names (compares Salesforce 12 years out from IPO to Oracle on the same relative basis, pointing out their nearly identical sizes) and warrants a premium valuation. Calculates $10.17B in revenue and $1.30 EPS for 2018, and $12B in revenue and $1.61 EPS for 2019.