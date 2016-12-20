Stock futures point to modest bump at the open

The stock market is on track for a slightly higher open ahead of a likely low-volume trading day, with the dollar resuming its climb to multiyear highs; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.2% .

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.5% as the BoJ kept its policy steady while upgrading its economic assessment, and China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.5% ; in Europe, France's CAC +0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, General Mills -3.5% premarket after missing estimates and lowering its organic sales guidance, while CarMax -1.3% after reporting a slim earnings beat on light revenue.

Treasury prices hover near morning lows, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.57%.

U.S. oil +1% at $52.66/bbl on forecasts of a steep draw in U.S. crude stocks.

No economic data is set for release today.