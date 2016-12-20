KLR Energy Acquisition to merge with Tema Oil and Gas

KLR Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:KLREU) says it will merge with Tema Oil and Gas and change its name to Rosehill Resources, and will apply to continue to trade on Nasdaq under new ticker symbols ROSE, ROSEU and ROSEW.

The new company will own 4,771 net acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, greater than 80% held by production and 99% operated, with net production expected to be greater than 6K boe/day at the start of 2017.

The anticipated pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is ~$445M.