FactSet -2.7% after kicking off its fiscal 2017 earnings

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is 2.7% lower after kicking off fiscal 2017 with a beat on profits that fell just short of expectations on revenue.

Operating income rose to $90.3M from a prior $87.3M, and adjusted operating income rose 4.5%. Revenues grew 6.5% (and 8.4% organically).

Meanwhile, adjusted net income grew 12.2% Y/Y.

Annual subscription value (a view into forward-looking revenues for 12 months) rose 7.9% organically Y/Y, to $1.17B. ASV from U.S. operations was up 7.1% organically, to $765.3M.

Client count rose a net 24 to 3,116 as of Nov. 30; user count grew 1,308 to 66.963.

For Q2, the company sees revenues of $293M-$298M (vs. consensus for $294.3M) and adjusted EPS of $1.78-$1.82 (up 13.2% at the midpoint, and above expectations for $1.75).

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

Press release