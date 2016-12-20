Evercore ISI starts JD.com coverage at Buy

Analyst Ken Sena initiates JD.com (JD +0.5% ) on a $33 target (current price $25.50), citing substantial addressable e-commerce opportunity (notes growth rate at 2x industry, China online retail industry at 2x U.S.), improving cost discipline, efforts to deconsolidate (i.e. JD Finance) and upside room for shares despite current trade levels already above peers relative to revenue growth.

Furthermore considers a natural extension into services to materialize as the industry becomes increasingly used to logistical automation, with the possibility of JD.com's technological and logistical abilities broadening to third parties suggested.