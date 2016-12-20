Investors eye Dow 20K and Euro-USD parity breakthroughs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average came within 13 points of reaching 20K as investors shrug off yesterday's wave of geopolitical news.

The DJIA first closed over the 10K mark on March 29, 1999.

25 out of the Dow 30 stocks are in positive territory on the day, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) the leaders in the group. A month-long recovery in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is helping to take the Dow ever so close the 20K threshold. The Dow stocks with the largest YTD gains are Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), both up +38%. Nike (NYSE:NKE) is the laggard of the group, but could cut into its YTD 19% loss with a solid read on futures orders later today when it reports FQ2 earnings.

Investors who like pyschological breaking points are also watching the currency markets. The euro fell to 1.0352 against the U.S. dollar as the slow trek to parity continues. Parity was last struck in 2002.

