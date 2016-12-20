Dalio on Trump: Brush up on your Ayn Rand

"This new administration hates weak, unproductive, socialist people and policies, and it admires strong, can-do, profit makers," says Ray Dalio.

Our country, he says, is about to undergo a shift that may very well dwarf the Thatcher, Reagan, and Kohl socialist-to-capitalist revolutions of the late 70s and early 80s.

By just looking at the numbers from tax and spending policy changes, analysts will miss the larger impacts of ignited animal spirits and attraction of productive capital.

Dalio: "If this administration can spark a virtuous cycle in which people can make money, the move out of cash (that pays them virtually nothing) to risk-on investments could be huge" - a sentiment the stock market averages apparently figured out the night of the election.

