Pacific Crest takes the middle ground on Tesla

Pacific Crest is warming up to Tesla Motors (TSLA +2.6% ) after sitting down for a meeting with the EV automaker's management.

The investment firm is far away from the either the hardline bull or bear camps in its moderated view on Tesla, rating the stock at Sector Weight.

"We think shares reflect a healthier amount of demand skepticism and potential Model 3 production missteps," reads the Pac Crest note.

"Longer-term bulls still believe that electrification of the world's cars will benefit Tesla’s vertical approach to delivering energy and mobility, which is certainly plausible, in our view, but it is very difficult to ascribe value to such a nascent market at this point."

Pac Crest wants to see how Model S, Model X and Model 3 demand trends play out before jumping firmly in either direction.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Tesla: 10 Buys, 12 Holds, 6 Sells.