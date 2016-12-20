Energy "tsunamis" threaten to drag oil down to $10, Engie exec says

The oil industry must brace for five energy “tsunamis” that threaten to drag prices as low as $10/bbl in less than a decade, Engie's (OTCPK:ENGIY) head of research, technology and innovation tells Bloomberg.

The falling cost of solar power and battery storage, rising sales of electric vehicles, increasingly “smart” buildings and cheap hydrogen will all weigh on crude, Thierry Lepercq says, adding that “even if oil demand continues to climb until 2025, its price could drop to $10 if markets anticipate a significant fall in demand."

Engie, the world’s largest non-state power producer following a decade of acquisitions, plans to spend €1.5B by 2018 on technologies including grid-scale battery storage, hydrogen output, “mini-grids” that serve small clusters of homes, and smart buildings that link up heating, lighting and IT systems to save energy and cut costs.