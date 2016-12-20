Juno's JCAR017 a Breakthrough Therapy for NHL; shares up 5%

The FDA designates Juno Therapeutics' (JUNO +5.2% ) CAR T candidate JCAR017 a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and certain other lymphomas.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Committee for Advanced Therapies grants JCAR017 access to the Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme for r/r DLBCL.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

PRIME. launched by the EMA in March, is designed to aid and expedite the regulatory process for drugs that offer a significant therapeutic advantage over existing treatments or benefit patients who have no treatment options. It is akin to the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation.