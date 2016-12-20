Murdoch on Sky deal: Never asked a PM for anything

Pushing back against what was sure to become a politically charged process in Fox's $14.6B bid for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY -1.7% ), Rupert Murdoch says he's never asked a British prime minister for anything.

Murdoch was said to have once uttered: "When I go into Downing Street, they do what I say; when I go to Brussels, they take no notice."

But in a letter to the Guardian, he says "There is much fake news published about me ... Let me make clear that I have never uttered those words. I have made it a principle all my life never to ask for anything from any prime minister."

The deal's opponents object to what they say is a too-friendly deal for Sky, of which Fox (FOX, FOXA +0.2% ) already owned 39%. A previous run at taking over all of Sky was sunk by the phone-hacking scandal at News Corp.

Previously: Brean: Fox TV group looks solid; Sky deal looks good (Dec. 19 2016)

Previously: Moody's confirms Fox rating as it eyes cash flow from Sky deal (Dec. 15 2016)