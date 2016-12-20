Neos completes NDA resubmission for ADHD med Cotempla XR-ODT

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS +1.5% ) finishes submitting its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for Cotempla XR-ODT, its methylphenidate extended-release orally disintegrating tablet, for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in November 2015 that cited the need to conduct a bridging study to show equivalence between the clinical trial product and the commercial product, including an assessment of food effect, validation and stability data.

The agency's action date should be no more than six months hence since this is a Class 2 resubmission.