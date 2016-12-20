ViiV Healthcare launches late-stage study of cabotegravir for prevention of HIV infection

ViiV Healthcare, the HIV-focused firm majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.1% ), Pfizer (PFE -0.7% ) and Shionogi Limited (OTC:SGIOF)(OTCPK:SGIOY), commences a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate cabotegravir, a long-acting injectable integrase strand transfer inhibitor, for the prevention of HIV infection.

The 4,500-subject global study will compare cabotegravir, administered once every other month, with once-daily oral Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) from Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.1% ). The primary endpoint is the number of documented HIV infections over up to 4.5 years. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the final data collection date for the primary endpoint is June 2020.

A study assessing the HIV infection prevention efficacy of cabotegravir in women should start in 2017.