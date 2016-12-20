Alcoa upgraded at Macquarie as "best way" to play 2017 global GDP pickup

Alcoa (AA +3.1% ) is on the move after Macquarie upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $39 price target, raised from $30, saying the stock is "the best way to participate in the pickup in global GDP" the firm expects in 2017, recommending investors use any weakness to build or initiate positions.

“Strength in aluminum prices provides a strong runway into 2017,” the firm writes, adding that the threat of Chinese smelting capacity restarting appears to have faded in the near term.

Macquarie cautions that Q1 2017 may be "sloppy," with tough earnings results and significantly more shares coming to market.