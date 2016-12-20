Janssen files Darzalex marketing application in Japan for multiple myeloma; $10M milestone due Genmab

Janssen Biotech's Japanese subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. (JNJ -0.3% ) submits a marketing application in Japan seeking approval of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The filing triggers a $10M milestone payment to licensor Genmab A/S (OTC:GNMSF)(OTCPK:GMXAY).

Genmab ups its 2016 guidance to include the milestone payment (KK millions): Revenue: 1,720- 1,770 from 1,650 - 1,700; operating income: 895 - 945 from 825 - 875.

Daratumumab is a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody that binds to CD38, a protein expressed on the surface of many immune cells. Once bound, it induces rapid tumor cell death through multiple mechanisms. It is being exclusively developed by Janssen Biotech.